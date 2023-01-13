The UK’s Plimsoll Productions has appointed formats and distribution veteran Andrea Jackson as Creative Director of Factual Entertainment. This makes her Plimsoll’s lead for developing, packaging and executive producing formats and factual entertainment content. In her new role, Jackson will report to Plimsoll CEO Grant Mansfield and join the ITV Studios-owned company’s executive leadership group. Plimsoll bought Jackson’s unscripted distribution business Magnify Media in 2020, five years after she established the company. Magnify had continued to operate independently following the sale but is now set to “fully integrate” into the ITV Studios distribution operation. The distributor’s key titles include Fox’s Malika: The Lion Queen, BBC One’s My Unique B...

28 MINUTES AGO