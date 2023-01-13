ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stewart Responsible for all Regional Communications and Public Relations Strategies for Hyundai Motor North America and Genesis Motor North America. Hyundai North Motor America promoted Michael Stewart to director, public relations and communications effective December 12, 2022. In his new role, he will support and execute all regional communications and public relations strategies for Hyundai Motor North America and Genesis Motor North America, in collaboration with other Hyundai affiliates, including the Hyundai Washington D.C. office. He will report directly to June Lim, executive coordinator, marketing and public relations, Hyundai Motor North America.
FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), presented the winner of the Mattel Hot Wheels 2022 Kroger Mitsubishi Motors Sweepstakes with an all-new 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander. A Mountain Home, Arkansas, resident for twenty-two years, 83-year-old retiree Bob Saylor took ownership of the Outlander SUV, his first new vehicle in thirty-seven years, today at Rath Mitsubishi of Springdale.
