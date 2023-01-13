Read full article on original website
conceptcarz.com
Hyundai Motor North America Promotes Michael Stewart to Public Relations and Communications Director
Stewart Responsible for all Regional Communications and Public Relations Strategies for Hyundai Motor North America and Genesis Motor North America. Hyundai North Motor America promoted Michael Stewart to director, public relations and communications effective December 12, 2022. In his new role, he will support and execute all regional communications and public relations strategies for Hyundai Motor North America and Genesis Motor North America, in collaboration with other Hyundai affiliates, including the Hyundai Washington D.C. office. He will report directly to June Lim, executive coordinator, marketing and public relations, Hyundai Motor North America.
conceptcarz.com
Mitsubishi Motors Presents National Sweepstakes Winner With New Mitsubishi Outlander
FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), presented the winner of the Mattel Hot Wheels 2022 Kroger Mitsubishi Motors Sweepstakes with an all-new 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander. A Mountain Home, Arkansas, resident for twenty-two years, 83-year-old retiree Bob Saylor took ownership of the Outlander SUV, his first new vehicle in thirty-seven years, today at Rath Mitsubishi of Springdale.
conceptcarz.com
Good as new! Virtually new 2000 Mini Cooper and totally new 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia with Silverstone Auctions
There is a very strange mindset among some collectors that drives them to keep their purchases untouched for years – be it a Matchbox toy or a Ferrari. At the next Silverstone Auction at Stoneleigh Park on February 25th there are a number of such examples – a Mini and a Ferrari among them.
