Lisa Marie Presley Appeared Unsteady At Golden Globes Only Days Before Her Death

Lisa Maire Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes Tuesday, January 10, only two days before she died following a cardiac arrest.

While doing an interview with Extra on the carpet, Priscilla and Elvis Presley 's only daughter seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father — telling him as she wrapped her right arm around his: "I’m gonna grab your arm."

Fans couldn't help but notice that her speech seemed slower than usual and she looked a bit "frail" while she praised Austin Butler for his performance in Elvis , having depicted the King of Rock.

LISA MARIE DEAD AT 54 AFTER GOING INTO CARDIAC ARREST, MOTHER PRISCILLA CONFIRMS

"She looks so malnourished here and her heartbreak is so evident ," one worried user pointed out online, noting that Lisa Marie has had a hard time since her son Benjamin died by suicide in 2020 at age 27.

“Look how she grabbed Jerry’s arm, I think she’s not well here , praying for LMP,” chimed in another, with a third adding that she seemed "so frail but coherent."

Another clip of Lisa Marie at the star-studded event, posted to TikTok , garnered a similar reaction from fans. In the clip, the late musician was seen struggling to walk down a series of steps despite being assisted by Jerry and Austin.

"What's wrong with Lisa Marie," asked one user, followed by a second who wrote, "so frail but coherent."

Following Lisa Marie's appearance at the Golden Globes — where Austin won Best Actor — the famous offspring was rushed to the hospital after going into cardiac arrest. She was given a temporary pacemaker at the time while in an induced coma after paramedics performed CPR and administered epinephrine to her.

The songstress' mom was seen arriving at West Hills Hospital shortly after the horrifying scare. Priscilla shared prior to her daughter's passing that Lisa Marie was "receiving the best care" and asked for "prayers from around the world."

Unfortunately, shortly after, Priscilla confirmed Lisa Marie had died. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla heartbreakingly confirmed in a statement. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss . Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

ADDICTION STRUGGLES, SEVERAL MARRIAGES & MORE — A LOOK BACK AT LISA MARIE PRESLEY'S LIFE

Lisa Marie is survived by the 14-year-old twin daughters she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood , Harper and Finley , as well as her daughter Riley Keough , whom she shares with ex-husband Danny Keough .