ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

What are the most points the Jazz have ever scored in a game?

By Ryan McDonald
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34uqWN_0kDfwlDC00
Utah Jazz forward Jarrell Brantley (5) shoots a 3-point basket as Sacramento Kings guard Jahmi’us Ramsey (3) defends during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Hector Amezcua) | AP

The Utah Jazz have been in existence since 1979 and the franchise was in New Orleans for five years before that, but the record for the most points the team has ever scored in a game is very new.

The Jazz set a franchise record by scoring 154 points in a 49-point win over the Sacramento Kings on April 28, 2021, in Sacramento, California, just besting their previous franchise high of 153 set in the 1977-78 season when the team was in New Orleans.

The 49-point win is also the largest margin of victory in Jazz history. It bested a 48-point win the team had over the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016.

Playing against the Kings without starting guards Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley because of injury, the Jazz were up by just three at 30-27 at the end of the first quarter, but they won the second quarter 46-17 to break the game open.

Related

They followed that first half performance up by scoring 78 points in the second half to set the new franchise record, claiming it with 52.6 seconds left on a layup from seldom-used forward Jarrell Brantley.

No Jazzman really stole the show, as Bojan Bogdanovic led the way in scoring with 24 points, but all five starters and three bench players finished in double figures.

Buddy Hield and Richaun Holmes both scored 18 points to lead the Kings, who were playing without guard De’Aaron Fox, as he was out due to the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant marketed himself to absolute perfection on Saturday night, both on and off the court. In the third quarter of Memphis’ game against the Indiana Pacers, Morant produced a poster jam so thunderous that it likely measured on the Richter scale. The 23-year-old got downhill after receiving a screen from teammate... The post Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside

The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

NBA family reacts to Ja Morant's incredible dunk

Ja Morant had already blessed the NBA evening with an all-time highlight once his astounding, above-the-box chasedown block on Bennedict Mathurin was ruled legal. And then the dunk happened. Ja saw daylight. Jalen Smith went up to contest. Ja reared back. And back. And back. *BOOM*. The detonation set off...
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Reacts to Ja Morant's Insane Dunk vs. Pacers

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is one of the most exciting players in the NBA. Just a few years into his young career, the star point guard has a collection of in-game dunks that rivals some of the best to ever do it. During Saturday night's game vs. the Indiana Pacers, Morant added to his career mixtape with another monster dunk.
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
54K+
Followers
32K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy