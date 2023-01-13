On both the men’s and women’s sides, the Texas Longhorns had a very successful week on the hardwood. Under interim head coach Rodney Terry, the men’s team overcame not one, but two double-digit deficits to improve to 4-1 in conference play and 7-1 since Terry took over the squad. Obviously, come-from-behind wins are not how you want it to happen every time, but making second-half adjustments is a strength for the Longhorns at the start of conference play. We dive in on what we think is causing the slow starts and how Texas manages to spark it in the second half.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO