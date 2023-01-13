Read full article on original website
Burnt Orange Nation
S JD Coffey is the latest former Texas player to find a landing spot in the NCAA transfer portal
Since the transfer window opened up for the NCAA transfer portal in December, the Texas Longhorns have seen 14 players enter the portal. In the weeks since, 11 players have found new destinations ahead of Wednesday’s window closure, providing perspective on just how valuable other programs around the country consider their talent.
Texas Longhorns News: WR coach frontrunner, Junior Day visitors added
On Jan. 16, we are starting a new daily Texas Longhorns news segment to cover some of the bigger topics across the entire athletic department. From the football program all the way to the No. 8 women’s golf team, we’ll have you covered for your fix of daily Longhorns news at Hook’em Headlines.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Undefeated week on the hardwood
On both the men’s and women’s sides, the Texas Longhorns had a very successful week on the hardwood. Under interim head coach Rodney Terry, the men’s team overcame not one, but two double-digit deficits to improve to 4-1 in conference play and 7-1 since Terry took over the squad. Obviously, come-from-behind wins are not how you want it to happen every time, but making second-half adjustments is a strength for the Longhorns at the start of conference play. We dive in on what we think is causing the slow starts and how Texas manages to spark it in the second half.
Burnt Orange Nation
Quick thoughts from No. 10 Texas’ 72-70 win over Texas Tech
It took a while for the No. 10 Texas Longhorns to find their footing on Saturday, but they did in the second half, outscoring the Texas Tech Red Raiders by 11 after the break to win 72-70. Here are a few quick thoughts’ from Texas’ comeback win. This...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas moves up to No. 7 in the AP Top 25
Following an 18-point comeback against the then-No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs and a 12-point comeback against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the Texas Longhorns moved up three spots to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 poll released on Monday. At 15-2 and 4-1 in the Big 12, the Horns...
Five Bold Predictions for Longhorns Baseball in 2023
With the season one month away, here's a look at five predictions for the Longhorns this season.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 10 Texas pulls off another comeback in 72-70 win over Texas Tech
Under interim head coach Rodney Terry, the No. 10 Texas Longhorns are quickly becoming comeback specialists, overcoming another slow start and significant halftime deficit in a 72-70 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday at the Moody Center, the second straight big comeback from the Longhorns. Guards Marcus...
thedailytexan.com
Moody Center 2023 concerts, events ranked by affordability
Bright lights and a sea of fans overtook Moody Center when the venue opened last April at the edge of UT’s campus, providing endless entertainment to students and Austinites alike. Since then, Moody quickly cemented itself as a must-stop facility for the world’s leading artists. The venue promises a jam-packed calendar in 2023, presenting Longhorns with the chance to catch major performances and events. The Daily Texan compiled a list of this year’s must-see events, along with an affordability meter to consider college students’ all-mighty budget.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Steakhouses in Austin, TX
Whether you are in the mood for a steak or a burger, a bottle of fine wine, or a cocktail, a visit Austin Land and Cattle will make you feel like you are in the lap of luxury. A family-owned operation in the meat game since 1993, the aforementioned triumph is an enticing proposition, but it's also a harried endeavor. For that reason, the plethora of upscale steakhouses in town can be a bit overwhelming for the average joe. To alleviate the stress, Austin Land and Cattle boasts a full-service bar and an impressive private dining room that will accommodate a large posse.
Central Texas resident $1 million richer after lottery scratch ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) — The NFL Playoffs are underway and while all eyes are on the weekend games, Texas awaits Monday night for the Dallas Cowboys to attempt to take down Tampa Bay led by legendary quarterback Tom Brady, but someone in the Lone Star State got in the winning mood before the big game.
Was this your ticket? $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Central Texas
Woohoo! The Dallas Cowboys are moving on in the NFL Playoffs after defeating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night, but that wasn't the only winning happening in the Lone Star State.
Shop for loaded barbecue potatoes, chicken wings coming to Pflugerville
Tater-Que will open Jan. 22 in the Pflugerville Office Park. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) Pflugerville-based food truck Tater-Que, which began operating in fall 2020, will host the grand opening of its brick-and-mortar restaurant Jan. 22, General Manager Terrance Unce said. Located within the Pflugerville Office Park at 1202 FM 685, Ste....
KCEN TV NBC 6
Democratic leader considers direct payments to Texans
AUSTIN, Texas — State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer has been traveling to Austin for legislative sessions since he was first elected in 2000. But this year, the San Antonio Democrat tells us, is different than any of those that came before. “This is my 11th term. Every time I...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Austin, Texas
If you’re a fan of water sports and are looking to visit the deepest lake in the Austin area, then Lake Travis is the place to be. Located just a short drive west of Austin, this massive reservoir is popular for its clear, blue water and abundance of recreational activities and wildlife.
State of Texas: ‘We’re going to war’—Rules battle highlights fights to come at the Capitol
Some Republicans have argued that since their party has majority control of the House, Democrats should not be given the ability to have the power that comes with chairmanships.
Texas State Teachers Association believes money from $32.7B surplus should go toward education, schools
BEAUMONT, Texas — The 88th legislative session began in Austin Tuesday and already made history. The Texas Comptroller's Office projects a record $32.7 billion surplus budget in 2023. State lawmakers have more money to spend than ever before, according to the Texas Tribune. The increased budget comes from inflation...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
Why we’re probably not done with freezes this winter
The latest we've had a freeze in Austin was April 9, 1914.
