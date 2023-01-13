ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnt Orange Nation

Longhorn Republic Podcast: Undefeated week on the hardwood

On both the men’s and women’s sides, the Texas Longhorns had a very successful week on the hardwood. Under interim head coach Rodney Terry, the men’s team overcame not one, but two double-digit deficits to improve to 4-1 in conference play and 7-1 since Terry took over the squad. Obviously, come-from-behind wins are not how you want it to happen every time, but making second-half adjustments is a strength for the Longhorns at the start of conference play. We dive in on what we think is causing the slow starts and how Texas manages to spark it in the second half.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Quick thoughts from No. 10 Texas’ 72-70 win over Texas Tech

It took a while for the No. 10 Texas Longhorns to find their footing on Saturday, but they did in the second half, outscoring the Texas Tech Red Raiders by 11 after the break to win 72-70. Here are a few quick thoughts’ from Texas’ comeback win. This...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas moves up to No. 7 in the AP Top 25

Following an 18-point comeback against the then-No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs and a 12-point comeback against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the Texas Longhorns moved up three spots to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 poll released on Monday. At 15-2 and 4-1 in the Big 12, the Horns...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

No. 10 Texas pulls off another comeback in 72-70 win over Texas Tech

Under interim head coach Rodney Terry, the No. 10 Texas Longhorns are quickly becoming comeback specialists, overcoming another slow start and significant halftime deficit in a 72-70 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday at the Moody Center, the second straight big comeback from the Longhorns. Guards Marcus...
AUSTIN, TX
thedailytexan.com

Moody Center 2023 concerts, events ranked by affordability

Bright lights and a sea of fans overtook Moody Center when the venue opened last April at the edge of UT’s campus, providing endless entertainment to students and Austinites alike. Since then, Moody quickly cemented itself as a must-stop facility for the world’s leading artists. The venue promises a jam-packed calendar in 2023, presenting Longhorns with the chance to catch major performances and events. The Daily Texan compiled a list of this year’s must-see events, along with an affordability meter to consider college students’ all-mighty budget.
AUSTIN, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Steakhouses in Austin, TX

Whether you are in the mood for a steak or a burger, a bottle of fine wine, or a cocktail, a visit Austin Land and Cattle will make you feel like you are in the lap of luxury. A family-owned operation in the meat game since 1993, the aforementioned triumph is an enticing proposition, but it's also a harried endeavor. For that reason, the plethora of upscale steakhouses in town can be a bit overwhelming for the average joe. To alleviate the stress, Austin Land and Cattle boasts a full-service bar and an impressive private dining room that will accommodate a large posse.
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Democratic leader considers direct payments to Texans

AUSTIN, Texas — State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer has been traveling to Austin for legislative sessions since he was first elected in 2000. But this year, the San Antonio Democrat tells us, is different than any of those that came before. “This is my 11th term. Every time I...
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Austin, Texas

If you’re a fan of water sports and are looking to visit the deepest lake in the Austin area, then Lake Travis is the place to be. Located just a short drive west of Austin, this massive reservoir is popular for its clear, blue water and abundance of recreational activities and wildlife.
