ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much has fallen around the Phoenix metro area? 1/16 - 1/17/23
Winter storms are bringing measurable snow to the high country and rain to other parts of the state. The Flood Control District of Maricopa County is tracking the official measurements as rain continues to fall. Here are the latest rain totals for the Phoenix metro and surrounding area for the last 72 hours (last updated at 5 a.m., Jan. 17 2023):
ABC 15 News
Four people shot in Phoenix near 48th Street and Broadway Road
PHOENIX — Two women and two teenagers were shot near 48th Street and Broadway Road late Sunday night, police say. Officers were first called to a townhome in the area before 11 p.m. to investigate reports of shots fired and people screaming. Officers arrived at the scene and found...
ABC 15 News
Rock 'n' Roll runners endure wet, rainy race
TEMPE — Several thousand people took to the rainy streets in Tempe Sunday, running in their first big race in 2023. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series organizers tell ABC15 roughly 9,000 people registered to run on Sunday, enduring the steady rain in the course. “It was...
ABC 15 News
EXCLUSIVE: Phoenix Mercury President describes the moment he first saw Brittney Griner after detention
A new photo from the day she flew back home to the Valley from Texas is showing Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner all smiles, surrounded by some of the people she loves the most. ABC15's Nick Ciletti spoke exclusively to Mercury President Vince Kozar, who was on the homecoming plane,...
ABC 15 News
Teenager in hospital after shooting near 75th Ave and Deer Valley Rd
A teenager was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Peoria, Monday afternoon. Peoria police say the teen is expected to survive, only suffering non-life-threatening injuries. It happened near 75th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. Police spent hours in the neighborhood Monday after learning a teenager came home and...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Round two of rain and snow on the way
PHOENIX — Monday and Tuesday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days as we track significant impacts on outdoor events and road travel across Arizona. The second storm will impact Arizona starting tonight through Tuesday bringing more rain and snow to our state. Scattered rain showers are possible throughout the...
ABC 15 News
Five injured, including child, after Glendale crash near 49th Avenue and Olive
Five people, including a child, were taken to a hospital after a crash in Glendale Tuesday. At about 12 pm, emergency crews were called to the area of 49th Avenue and Olive for reports of a two-vehicle crash. Police say one vehicle was traveling westbound on Olive when it struck...
ABC 15 News
Woman shot, killed near Verrado Way and Yuma Road; police investigating
BUCKEYE, AZ — Buckeye police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place in a neighborhood early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred near Verrado Way and Yuma Road around 4:45 when police say a man in his 50s walked into a police station and said he shot his wife after an argument the two had.
ABC 15 News
Police searching for SUV after deadly hit-and-run near 32nd and Glendale avenues
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for a black SUV after a hit-and-run crash near 32nd and Glendale avenues that killed a pedestrian. Officials say the crash happened early Saturday morning just before 4 a.m. When officers arrived to the area, they found 58-year-old Andrew Pyles unresponsive on the...
ABC 15 News
17-year-old dies after crash near 33rd Ave and Indian School Rd
Phoenix police say a 17-year-old has died after a crash Monday morning. Officials say Isaiah Soto was found unresponsive inside a gray passenger car near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Soto was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police say, the driver, a...
