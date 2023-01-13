ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

ABC 15 News

Four people shot in Phoenix near 48th Street and Broadway Road

PHOENIX — Two women and two teenagers were shot near 48th Street and Broadway Road late Sunday night, police say. Officers were first called to a townhome in the area before 11 p.m. to investigate reports of shots fired and people screaming. Officers arrived at the scene and found...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Rock 'n' Roll runners endure wet, rainy race

TEMPE — Several thousand people took to the rainy streets in Tempe Sunday, running in their first big race in 2023. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series organizers tell ABC15 roughly 9,000 people registered to run on Sunday, enduring the steady rain in the course. “It was...
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Teenager in hospital after shooting near 75th Ave and Deer Valley Rd

A teenager was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Peoria, Monday afternoon. Peoria police say the teen is expected to survive, only suffering non-life-threatening injuries. It happened near 75th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. Police spent hours in the neighborhood Monday after learning a teenager came home and...
PEORIA, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Round two of rain and snow on the way

PHOENIX — Monday and Tuesday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days as we track significant impacts on outdoor events and road travel across Arizona. The second storm will impact Arizona starting tonight through Tuesday bringing more rain and snow to our state. Scattered rain showers are possible throughout the...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Woman shot, killed near Verrado Way and Yuma Road; police investigating

BUCKEYE, AZ — Buckeye police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place in a neighborhood early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred near Verrado Way and Yuma Road around 4:45 when police say a man in his 50s walked into a police station and said he shot his wife after an argument the two had.
BUCKEYE, AZ
ABC 15 News

17-year-old dies after crash near 33rd Ave and Indian School Rd

Phoenix police say a 17-year-old has died after a crash Monday morning. Officials say Isaiah Soto was found unresponsive inside a gray passenger car near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Soto was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police say, the driver, a...
PHOENIX, AZ

