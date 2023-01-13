ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

24/7 Wall St.

The States With the Loosest Gun Laws

Firearm background checks, commonly used as a proxy for gun sales, surpassed 18 million through the first seven months of 2022. The year-long total is down by roughly 27% compared to the same period in 2021. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is […]
ARKANSAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Law for Carrying Firearms in Public in Every State

Earlier this month, America observed a grim 10th anniversary, the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting. On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Lanza killed 20 children aged 6- and 7-years old and six adults at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut before taking his own life. It was one of the worst school shootings in […]
GEORGIA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Here are some of the major new laws that go into effect in 2023

NEW YORK — With a new year comes a host of new laws and regulations in states and cities across the country. Residents and business leaders will have to abide by some major changes to their current policies following laws passed by state legislatures and ballot measures approved by voters. These laws deal with issues like raising the minimum wage, improving workplace pay transparency and legalizing marijuana.
COLORADO STATE
WIBC.com

Rep. Jake Teshka Discusses Legalizing Marijuana In The Hoosier State

The legalization of marijuana has been an ongoing hot topic within the country. While medical marijuana is legal in 37 states, including the surrounding states of Indiana, it is still illegal on all fronts in the Hoosier state. Grow Indiana Together, a nonprofit that supports to legalize and tax all...
INDIANA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Illinois becomes ninth state to pass ban on assault weapons

Illinois this week became the ninth U.S. state to ban military-style weapons, prohibiting their sale, manufacture or delivery in the state, The Associated Press reported. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the bill into law on Tuesday. It went into effect immediately. ”Today, we made history, becoming the ninth state to...
ILLINOIS STATE
Brenna Temple

Potentially life-changing laws coming to the US in 2023

In 2023, a host of new laws have already gone into effect and are yet to go into effect in the United States. They have the potential to change Americans' lives for the better. From an increase in the minimum wage to salary transparency, these laws could help improve working conditions, the quality of life for many people and much more. Here's a look at some of the most noteworthy changes coming our way.
24/7 Wall St.

19 States Where Gun Sales Are Rebounding

Gun sales spiked sharply over the course of COVID-19 pandemic. From 2016 through 2019, firearm background checks, widely used as an approximation for gun sales trends, were fairly flat, between 25 million and 29 million per year. In 2020, particularly because of a surge that started in March, checks skyrocketed to almost 40 million. That […]
GEORGIA STATE

