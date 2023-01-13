Read full article on original website
Where will marijuana be legal in 2023?
After voters in several states approved recreational marijuana in 2022, the U.S. heads into the new year with nearly half of states having full legalization.
What is the Difference Between Recreational and Medical Marijuana?
When taking the first steps into the cannabis industry, many new beginners often find themselves asking many questions. What strains are right for me? How much should I ingest? And one of the biggest questions to date is; what is the difference between recreational and medical marijuana?
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
The States With the Loosest Gun Laws
Firearm background checks, commonly used as a proxy for gun sales, surpassed 18 million through the first seven months of 2022. The year-long total is down by roughly 27% compared to the same period in 2021. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is […]
The Law for Carrying Firearms in Public in Every State
Earlier this month, America observed a grim 10th anniversary, the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting. On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Lanza killed 20 children aged 6- and 7-years old and six adults at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut before taking his own life. It was one of the worst school shootings in […]
Here are some of the major new laws that go into effect in 2023
NEW YORK — With a new year comes a host of new laws and regulations in states and cities across the country. Residents and business leaders will have to abide by some major changes to their current policies following laws passed by state legislatures and ballot measures approved by voters. These laws deal with issues like raising the minimum wage, improving workplace pay transparency and legalizing marijuana.
WTVC
Tennessee bill calls for marijuana legalization in 'Free All Cannabis for Tennesseans Act'
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker wants to see marijuana legalized for all Tennesseans according to new legislation filed on Tuesday. Representative Bob Freeman (D-Nashville-56) is the sponsor of HB0085, also known as the "Free All Cannabis for Tennesseans Act." According to the bill description, a structure for cultivating, processing, and the...
From January 1, Concealed Carry of Guns Will Be Legal in Georgia Without a Permit – Constitutional Carry Becomes Law
Some restrictions will still apply to gun owners though. On Sunday January 1, so-called constitutional carry laws come fully into effect in Georgia. These will mean that concealed carry of handguns becomes legal in the Peach State.
New year, new laws: The changes you can expect in 2023
While the legislation is mostly on the state level, many of these laws will have major impacts across the country.
USVI One Signature Away From Cannabis Legalization, Kentucky's MMJ Challenges, Iowa Sales Booming & More
U.S. Virgin Islands Send Recreational Cannabis Legalization Bill To Governor. Lawmakers in the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) have approved a bill to legalize adult-use cannabis, sending it to Governor Albert Bryan (D). Eleven senators voted in favor of the veto-proof measure with one vote against it and three absent, writes St. Kitts and Nevis Observer.
Demand for Concealed Carry Gun Permits Soars in South Carolina As Georgia and Neighboring States Abandon Permits
On December 30, it was reported that South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has witnessed a radical increase in the number of concealed carry firearm permits that are being applied for. Permits were made free of charge earlier this year, but the freedom to carry guns openly in the state is only allowed to those with a permit.
New laws on minimum wage, cannabis use, criminal justice reform take effect in 2023
With the new year comes new laws as residents in many states will see some impactful changes beginning as soon as Jan. 1, 2023.
Democrats introduce bill to legalize marijuana in Tennessee, GOP likely to block it
Democrats in the state legislature want to legalize the growing, selling and purchasing of marijuana in Tennessee. This bill is a renewed effort of past cannabis legalization legislation sponsored by Nashville's Democrats. The bill will face tough opposition from many Republicans. Democratic lawmakers are renewing efforts to legalize marijuana in...
WIBC.com
Rep. Jake Teshka Discusses Legalizing Marijuana In The Hoosier State
The legalization of marijuana has been an ongoing hot topic within the country. While medical marijuana is legal in 37 states, including the surrounding states of Indiana, it is still illegal on all fronts in the Hoosier state. Grow Indiana Together, a nonprofit that supports to legalize and tax all...
Minnesota lawmakers start down path to legalizing marijuana
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature embarked on a path toward legalizing recreational marijuana for adults Wednesday when a legislative committee held the first hearing of the year on a bill that backers say is designed to avoid the pitfalls experienced by states that have already legalized it.
Illinois becomes ninth state to pass ban on assault weapons
Illinois this week became the ninth U.S. state to ban military-style weapons, prohibiting their sale, manufacture or delivery in the state, The Associated Press reported. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the bill into law on Tuesday. It went into effect immediately. ”Today, we made history, becoming the ninth state to...
Potentially life-changing laws coming to the US in 2023
In 2023, a host of new laws have already gone into effect and are yet to go into effect in the United States. They have the potential to change Americans' lives for the better. From an increase in the minimum wage to salary transparency, these laws could help improve working conditions, the quality of life for many people and much more. Here's a look at some of the most noteworthy changes coming our way.
Cannabis News Week: THC-O Warning; States Making Drug Money
THC-O is potentially dangerous and has a similar profile to the component in vape pens that caused the 2019/2020 EVALI outbreak.
Fentanyl Crisis Can Be Resolved By Eliminating Illegal Cannabis Market Says Oklahoma AG
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond (R) believes that the ever-growing and deadly fentanyl problem could be controlled by seizing illegal cannabis operators. “It is coming up from Mexico, not that Mexicans are bringing it. It’s Chinese nationals,” Drummond told Fox 23 News. People behind illicit marijuana operations, says...
19 States Where Gun Sales Are Rebounding
Gun sales spiked sharply over the course of COVID-19 pandemic. From 2016 through 2019, firearm background checks, widely used as an approximation for gun sales trends, were fairly flat, between 25 million and 29 million per year. In 2020, particularly because of a surge that started in March, checks skyrocketed to almost 40 million. That […]
