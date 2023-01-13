ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Transfer Portal: Louisville players in the transfer portal

After giving the University of Louisville a major boost this season, the transfer portal is back, and as expected the Cardinals have lost some players to the portal. Louisville added nine players from the portal last season to the roster and at least six of those players have been major impact players for the Cardinals, while two others suffered season-ending injuries. The Cardinals finished this season with an 8-5 record after a 24-7 dominating performance over Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Bellarmine men's basketball managers making a name as players

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It turns out the managers of the Bellarmine men's basketball team are pretty good at basketball. The group is nationally ranked and thinking possible Final Four. Like all good managers, they take on a number of roles. Running the clock and taking video during practices, keeping...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville BB Recruiting: Ballard’s Gabe Sisk needs an offer

It has to be difficult for Head Coach Kenny Payne and the staff not to look forward to next season in hopes of a massive roster overhaul, while they are currently sitting with a 2-16 cumulative record. The Louisville basketball team is not where it normally is this season. Usually, Louisville basketball is synonymous with greatness and it was synonymous with the legendary Rick Pitino for many years.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Simmons College signs deal to partner with University of Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Simmons College is teaming up with the University of Kentucky. The agreement announced Tuesday morning creates a new pre-law and teacher education program at Simmons and gives opportunities for students and staff to visit for special events and speakers at the two schools. Simmons President Dr....
LEXINGTON, KY
bestthingsky.com

10 Best Myths and Urban Legends in Kentucky

Some of Kentucky’s myths and legends are well-known, having been featured on major outlets like the Travel Channel and the History Channel. From some of the most haunted places in the country, to one of the world’s most famous UFO stories, looking into Kentucky’s lore is as creepy as any story that could be told after dark around a campfire.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

The Vernon Lanes building has had bowling for more than 100 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vernon Lanes keeps people busy in Butchertown. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores the entertainment destination. The updated historic Vernon Lanes in Butchertown has been open to bowlers for almost a year. The building has been on Story Avenue for more than 150 years and was first used...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

State Rep. Rachel Roarx introduces bill to make red light cameras legal in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed after walking across the street in downtown Louisville and police are currently searching for the speeding driver who hit him. It occurred in the heart of downtown Louisville, right near the convention center. Police say the drive of a maroon Dodge Challenger was speeding down Jefferson Street around 3 a.m. Sunday morning and the driver hit a man crossing the crosswalk.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2nd annual HBCU indoor track meet held in Louisville's Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Urban League and Kentucky State University hosted a track meet at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center on Monday. The second annual Louisville Urban League and Kentucky State University HBCU Indoor Classic hosted seven teams from states around the southeast. The event was held in February last year, but was moved to Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WSAZ

Kentucky has a new millionaire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was won in Maine Friday, but the second-place prize was won in Kentucky. The $1 million second prize was sold in Louisville. In addition to the $1 million win in Louisville, two $10,000 winning tickets were also sold in the Commonwealth, one in Franklin and one in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Governor Beshear announces 6 administration appointments; 2 from Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced several leadership appointments within his administration on Friday. Charles Booker and Kennina Porter, both of Louisville, were two of the six appointed to the administration. Mary Elizabeth Bailey, Matt Sawyers, Taylor Payne and Mona Juett were also appointed. “Our commonwealth possesses...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Beloved Louisville radio host Tim Gerard Girton dies at 58

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville radio host is being remembered for his creativity and kindness. Louisville radio listeners knew the voice of Tim Gerard Girton on the airwaves of Magic 101.3 and B96.5. He died Monday at the age of 58. His daughter, Talia Girton, tells WDRB that...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy