After giving the University of Louisville a major boost this season, the transfer portal is back, and as expected the Cardinals have lost some players to the portal. Louisville added nine players from the portal last season to the roster and at least six of those players have been major impact players for the Cardinals, while two others suffered season-ending injuries. The Cardinals finished this season with an 8-5 record after a 24-7 dominating performance over Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO