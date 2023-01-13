Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Can Louisville overachieve against Pitt, a legit ACC overachiever?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Have you heard the things people said about the Pittsburgh men’s basketball team, the one the University of Louisville will host Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center?. Not encouraging. In a post at WatchStadium.com less than three months ago, Jeff Goodman...
Louisville's new staff makes a good first impression on local running back
Central High School running back Cortez Stone is one of the top players in the Louisville area regardless of grade level. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Stone has rushed for over 3,500 yards and 47 touchdowns during his first two seasons of high school ball. He has landed four scholarship offers and on Saturday was back at Louisville for an unofficial visit.
Transfer Portal: Louisville players in the transfer portal
After giving the University of Louisville a major boost this season, the transfer portal is back, and as expected the Cardinals have lost some players to the portal. Louisville added nine players from the portal last season to the roster and at least six of those players have been major impact players for the Cardinals, while two others suffered season-ending injuries. The Cardinals finished this season with an 8-5 record after a 24-7 dominating performance over Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl.
wdrb.com
Bellarmine men's basketball managers making a name as players
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It turns out the managers of the Bellarmine men's basketball team are pretty good at basketball. The group is nationally ranked and thinking possible Final Four. Like all good managers, they take on a number of roles. Running the clock and taking video during practices, keeping...
Louisville BB Recruiting: Ballard’s Gabe Sisk needs an offer
It has to be difficult for Head Coach Kenny Payne and the staff not to look forward to next season in hopes of a massive roster overhaul, while they are currently sitting with a 2-16 cumulative record. The Louisville basketball team is not where it normally is this season. Usually, Louisville basketball is synonymous with greatness and it was synonymous with the legendary Rick Pitino for many years.
wdrb.com
3 University of Kentucky NCAA champs releasing '78 Legends' limited edition bourbon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three players from the 1978 University of Kentucky NCAA championship basketball team are releasing a special bourbon. 78 Legends is a limited-edition blend of Kentucky 5-year and 50-year Bourbon whiskeys, honoring the players and the coaches of the 1978 Championship team. Each of the 1,978 bottles...
wdrb.com
Simmons College furthers resurgence, announces partnership with University of Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Simmons College of Kentucky is teaming up with the University of Kentucky. The agreement announced Tuesday morning creates a new pre-law and teacher education program at Simmons and gives opportunities for students and staff to visit for special events and speakers at the two schools. Simmons...
wdrb.com
Kentucky's largest accounting, advisory firm relocating downtown Louisville office to PNC Tower
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's largest accounting and advisory firm plans to relocate its main Louisville office to the PNC Tower downtown. Currently located in the Meidinger Tower on South 4th Street, MCM CPAs and Advisors LLP will move into the PNC Tower on South 5th Street in May, according to a news release from the company.
WLKY.com
ARCHIVES: Remembering the remarkable snow of 1994 in Louisville
It was an unforgettable snow. It started decades ago on a Sunday night. Rain began falling late in the evening of Jan. 16, 1994. Colder air quickly changed the rain over to a brief period of sleet and freezing rain. The icy mix then quickly switched over to all snow.
wdrb.com
Simmons College signs deal to partner with University of Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Simmons College is teaming up with the University of Kentucky. The agreement announced Tuesday morning creates a new pre-law and teacher education program at Simmons and gives opportunities for students and staff to visit for special events and speakers at the two schools. Simmons President Dr....
bestthingsky.com
10 Best Myths and Urban Legends in Kentucky
Some of Kentucky’s myths and legends are well-known, having been featured on major outlets like the Travel Channel and the History Channel. From some of the most haunted places in the country, to one of the world’s most famous UFO stories, looking into Kentucky’s lore is as creepy as any story that could be told after dark around a campfire.
wdrb.com
The Vernon Lanes building has had bowling for more than 100 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vernon Lanes keeps people busy in Butchertown. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores the entertainment destination. The updated historic Vernon Lanes in Butchertown has been open to bowlers for almost a year. The building has been on Story Avenue for more than 150 years and was first used...
wdrb.com
State Rep. Rachel Roarx introduces bill to make red light cameras legal in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed after walking across the street in downtown Louisville and police are currently searching for the speeding driver who hit him. It occurred in the heart of downtown Louisville, right near the convention center. Police say the drive of a maroon Dodge Challenger was speeding down Jefferson Street around 3 a.m. Sunday morning and the driver hit a man crossing the crosswalk.
$1M lottery ticket could be in a Kentuckian’s pocket
While no one in Kentucky won the huge Mega Millions jackpot, someone did buy a $1 million Mega Million lottery ticket on Friday.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wdrb.com
2nd annual HBCU indoor track meet held in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Urban League and Kentucky State University hosted a track meet at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center on Monday. The second annual Louisville Urban League and Kentucky State University HBCU Indoor Classic hosted seven teams from states around the southeast. The event was held in February last year, but was moved to Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year.
WSAZ
Kentucky has a new millionaire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was won in Maine Friday, but the second-place prize was won in Kentucky. The $1 million second prize was sold in Louisville. In addition to the $1 million win in Louisville, two $10,000 winning tickets were also sold in the Commonwealth, one in Franklin and one in Louisville.
Wave 3
Governor Beshear announces 6 administration appointments; 2 from Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced several leadership appointments within his administration on Friday. Charles Booker and Kennina Porter, both of Louisville, were two of the six appointed to the administration. Mary Elizabeth Bailey, Matt Sawyers, Taylor Payne and Mona Juett were also appointed. “Our commonwealth possesses...
wdrb.com
Kentucky elementary school damaged by last week's storms remains closed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An elementary school in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, remains closed after severe storms damaged the school last Thursday. Ben Johnson Elementary School, part of the Breckinridge County School District, sustained roof damage that also led to water damage inside. It will remain closed on Tuesday, Jan. 17,...
wdrb.com
Beloved Louisville radio host Tim Gerard Girton dies at 58
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville radio host is being remembered for his creativity and kindness. Louisville radio listeners knew the voice of Tim Gerard Girton on the airwaves of Magic 101.3 and B96.5. He died Monday at the age of 58. His daughter, Talia Girton, tells WDRB that...
