Patterson, LA

houmatimes.com

Ready Start Terrebonne hosts free Child Care Fair

Parents and guardians of children ages birth to five years are invited to learn about local child care programs during a free Child Care Resources Fair on January 18, at the Terrebonne Parish Library’s Main Branch in Houma. Representatives from Ready Start Terrebonne will be available to discuss early...
HOUMA, LA
stmarynow.com

Police officer donation

On Friday, the Morgan City Police Department Benevolent Association made a donation to Elizabeth Amador, a 15-year-old sophomore who attends Morgan City High School. Elizabeth has received a scholarship to attend a program at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California. She will be attending classes for 10 days in the Intensive Law and Trial Envision Program, which includes an introduction to the law school program. The scholarship covers Elizabeth’s tuition. The cost of travel has been placed on her as she works hard to raise the money to be able to take advantage of this opportunity.
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

MLK Day events scheduled for Monday

Here are two Martin Luther King Jr. Day events scheduled for Monday. The St. Mary Chapter of the NAACP annual Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Celebration begins with a march at 2:15 p.m. leaving from Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 507 Fourth St., Morgan City, to Morning Glory Ministries, 1323 Railroad Ave., Morgan City.
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Honoring Martin Luther King

Tri-City area people marched and took part in other activities Monday to mark the day dedicated to slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Top Photo: At right, Patterson City Accountant Reginald Weary and Morgan City Mayor Lee Dragna join the St. Mary NAACP chapter's march from Mt. Zion Baptist Church to Morning Glory Ministries. Middle Photo: Young banner-bearers wait to line up for the Morgan City march. Bottom Photo: The New Age Patterson Organization's MLK Day observance packed Zion A.M.E. Church in Patterson for remembrances of King and music, followed by a march.
MORGAN CITY, LA
houmatimes.com

Bourgeois Meat Market introduces Boudin King Cakes for a Cause!

Bourgeois Meat Market will be selling specialty Bourgeois Boudin King Cake this carnival season made by award-winning local chef Nathan Richard, with half the proceeds being given to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Annual Firefighter Stairclimb Nonprofit. “They’re made with Bourgeois boudin, pepper jack cheese,Tobasco pepper jelly, rolled...
THIBODAUX, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Donaldsonville Elks celebrate Freedom Ball in Gonzales

King Jolly Goodfellow XC and retired Lt. Col. Oscar Evans, his queen Taylor Noel Walker, and ball captain and the honorable Tamiko Francis Garrison presided over the Donaldsonville Elks' inaugural Freedom Ball Jan. 14 at the Ascension Gym at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The public fundraising program hosted...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
stmarynow.com

BESSIE MAY MCKINLEY BUTLER

Bessie May McKinley Butler, 92, a native and resident of Patterson, La., passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at her residence at 8:41 a.m. Visitation was held on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial was in the New Salem B. C. Cemetery in Patterson, La.
MORGAN CITY, LA
theadvocate.com

Faith Matters: Mount Zion First Baptist Church celebrating 165 years

The pandemic was just another of the many challenges Mount Zion First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge has faced — and survived — in its rich history. Mount Zion, the city's oldest Black church, is celebrating its 165th anniversary this month with the theme "The Church Persevering Through Civil Rights and COVID: Still Serving Christ" based on Hebrews 12:1.
BATON ROUGE, LA
M Henderson

What's Coming to the Former McDonald's Building on West Lee Drive

Former McDonald's restaurant on West Lee Drive purchased. Former McDonald's restaurant, 355 West Lee DrivePhoto byM Henderson. The McDonald's Restaurant at 355 West Lee Drive, Baton Rouge, has been sitting empty ever since the company moved to a location across the street. The newly developed Arlington Creek shopping center at the corner of Burbank Drive and West Lee was already home to wildly successful fast food restaurants like Atomic Burger, Chick-fil-A, and Whataburger.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Congratulations to the Gala King and Queen!

Last night at the Gala Goes Mardi Gras, Sheriff Timothy Soignet and Kandice B. Francis were crowned as king and queen! The royal court has been raising money for Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, and competing for the title. The male and female who raised the most money earned the crown as King and Queen of the Gala.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
stmarynow.com

SLCC's expanding manufacturing tech program coming to Morgan City

South Louisiana Community College is expanding its Manufacturing Technology program to meet the growing demand for skilled workers in oil and gas, and emerging industries. The program, which was formerly known as Machine Tool Technology, will expand to two SLCC campuses in February. In the course students learn to apply...
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Drug arrests reported in Morgan City, Berwick

Editor’s note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.) Morgan City and Berwick police reported a total of three arrests on drug charges over the long...
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

JOSEPH ANTHONY POLITO

Joseph Anthony Polito, 75, known as “Jay” to all his family and friends, was born in Franklin on January 22, 1947 and died on January 5, 2023, in Houston, Texas where he resided for many years. Jay is survived by his only sister, Jody Polito of Lafayette, La....
HOUSTON, TX
stmarynow.com

Police link gangs to fight outside Franklin basketball game

Franklin police believe the fight Friday outside a Franklin Senior High boys basketball game involved gangs, and three people have been arrested, according to Interim Chief Tina Thibodeaux. Arrested were:. --Kalob Peters, 19, Ninth Street, Franklin, at 8:44 p.m. Friday on charges of disturbing the peace (fighting), inciting to riot...
FRANKLIN, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma man arrested for Aggravated Arson

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an Arson Investigation. Trinity Michael Chaisson, 19, was arrested for Aggravated Arson for his involvement in a January 16, 2023, structure fire on Mozart Drive in Houma. Shortly after 11:00 am on Monday, the Terrebonne...
HOUMA, LA

