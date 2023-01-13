Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
Ready Start Terrebonne hosts free Child Care Fair
Parents and guardians of children ages birth to five years are invited to learn about local child care programs during a free Child Care Resources Fair on January 18, at the Terrebonne Parish Library’s Main Branch in Houma. Representatives from Ready Start Terrebonne will be available to discuss early...
stmarynow.com
Police officer donation
On Friday, the Morgan City Police Department Benevolent Association made a donation to Elizabeth Amador, a 15-year-old sophomore who attends Morgan City High School. Elizabeth has received a scholarship to attend a program at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California. She will be attending classes for 10 days in the Intensive Law and Trial Envision Program, which includes an introduction to the law school program. The scholarship covers Elizabeth’s tuition. The cost of travel has been placed on her as she works hard to raise the money to be able to take advantage of this opportunity.
stmarynow.com
MLK Day events scheduled for Monday
Here are two Martin Luther King Jr. Day events scheduled for Monday. The St. Mary Chapter of the NAACP annual Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Celebration begins with a march at 2:15 p.m. leaving from Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 507 Fourth St., Morgan City, to Morning Glory Ministries, 1323 Railroad Ave., Morgan City.
stmarynow.com
Honoring Martin Luther King
Tri-City area people marched and took part in other activities Monday to mark the day dedicated to slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Top Photo: At right, Patterson City Accountant Reginald Weary and Morgan City Mayor Lee Dragna join the St. Mary NAACP chapter's march from Mt. Zion Baptist Church to Morning Glory Ministries. Middle Photo: Young banner-bearers wait to line up for the Morgan City march. Bottom Photo: The New Age Patterson Organization's MLK Day observance packed Zion A.M.E. Church in Patterson for remembrances of King and music, followed by a march.
houmatimes.com
Bourgeois Meat Market introduces Boudin King Cakes for a Cause!
Bourgeois Meat Market will be selling specialty Bourgeois Boudin King Cake this carnival season made by award-winning local chef Nathan Richard, with half the proceeds being given to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Annual Firefighter Stairclimb Nonprofit. “They’re made with Bourgeois boudin, pepper jack cheese,Tobasco pepper jelly, rolled...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Donaldsonville Elks celebrate Freedom Ball in Gonzales
King Jolly Goodfellow XC and retired Lt. Col. Oscar Evans, his queen Taylor Noel Walker, and ball captain and the honorable Tamiko Francis Garrison presided over the Donaldsonville Elks' inaugural Freedom Ball Jan. 14 at the Ascension Gym at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The public fundraising program hosted...
theadvocate.com
Relatives erect monument to honor 2 20th century pioneering Denham Springs women
A new monument alongside the central street in Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery is a salute to two remarkable sisters, Yvonne Stafford and Dr. Nelda Faye Stafford, who were trailblazers in the fields of aviation and medicine during a time in the nation’s history when women were not always readily accepted in both demanding disciplines.
stmarynow.com
BESSIE MAY MCKINLEY BUTLER
Bessie May McKinley Butler, 92, a native and resident of Patterson, La., passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at her residence at 8:41 a.m. Visitation was held on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial was in the New Salem B. C. Cemetery in Patterson, La.
theadvocate.com
Faith Matters: Mount Zion First Baptist Church celebrating 165 years
The pandemic was just another of the many challenges Mount Zion First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge has faced — and survived — in its rich history. Mount Zion, the city's oldest Black church, is celebrating its 165th anniversary this month with the theme "The Church Persevering Through Civil Rights and COVID: Still Serving Christ" based on Hebrews 12:1.
What's Coming to the Former McDonald's Building on West Lee Drive
Former McDonald's restaurant on West Lee Drive purchased. Former McDonald's restaurant, 355 West Lee DrivePhoto byM Henderson. The McDonald's Restaurant at 355 West Lee Drive, Baton Rouge, has been sitting empty ever since the company moved to a location across the street. The newly developed Arlington Creek shopping center at the corner of Burbank Drive and West Lee was already home to wildly successful fast food restaurants like Atomic Burger, Chick-fil-A, and Whataburger.
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Frank's Restaurant & Smoke House
Lunch specials featured Monday through Sunday at Frank's Restaurant & Smoke House on Airline Highway. Frank's Restaurant & Smoke HousePhoto byM Henderson. Frank's Restaurant and Smoke House at 8353 Airline Highway in Baton Rouge is a town staple for a home-style breakfast, seven days a week. Frank's also serves lunch.
Habitat for Humanity now accepting applications for homeownership program
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a home, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge wants to help. The nonprofit housing organization announced it is now accepting applications for its homeownership program. To apply for the Habitat Homeownership program, you’ll have to register to...
houmatimes.com
Congratulations to the Gala King and Queen!
Last night at the Gala Goes Mardi Gras, Sheriff Timothy Soignet and Kandice B. Francis were crowned as king and queen! The royal court has been raising money for Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, and competing for the title. The male and female who raised the most money earned the crown as King and Queen of the Gala.
Lafayette pastor upset about homeless encampments near St. John Street church
Bishop Stanley Sinegal says within the last eight to ten years he has seen an increase in the number of homeless people and that as a result has had to take some extreme measures to protect his church property and the congregation.
stmarynow.com
SLCC's expanding manufacturing tech program coming to Morgan City
South Louisiana Community College is expanding its Manufacturing Technology program to meet the growing demand for skilled workers in oil and gas, and emerging industries. The program, which was formerly known as Machine Tool Technology, will expand to two SLCC campuses in February. In the course students learn to apply...
stmarynow.com
Drug arrests reported in Morgan City, Berwick
Editor’s note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.) Morgan City and Berwick police reported a total of three arrests on drug charges over the long...
stmarynow.com
JOSEPH ANTHONY POLITO
Joseph Anthony Polito, 75, known as “Jay” to all his family and friends, was born in Franklin on January 22, 1947 and died on January 5, 2023, in Houston, Texas where he resided for many years. Jay is survived by his only sister, Jody Polito of Lafayette, La....
stmarynow.com
Police link gangs to fight outside Franklin basketball game
Franklin police believe the fight Friday outside a Franklin Senior High boys basketball game involved gangs, and three people have been arrested, according to Interim Chief Tina Thibodeaux. Arrested were:. --Kalob Peters, 19, Ninth Street, Franklin, at 8:44 p.m. Friday on charges of disturbing the peace (fighting), inciting to riot...
Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off moving to Lake Charles for 2023
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser officially announced Lake Charles as the location for the 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off on June 27
houmatimes.com
Houma man arrested for Aggravated Arson
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an Arson Investigation. Trinity Michael Chaisson, 19, was arrested for Aggravated Arson for his involvement in a January 16, 2023, structure fire on Mozart Drive in Houma. Shortly after 11:00 am on Monday, the Terrebonne...
