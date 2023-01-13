ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Bleacher Report

49ers' Ran Carthon Reportedly Hired by Titans as New General Manager

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly found their new general manager. According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Titans are hiring San Francisco 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon to replace Jon Robinson, who was fired last month after Tennessee finished the regular season with a 7-10 record and failed to make the playoffs.
NASHVILLE, TN
Bleacher Report

Shohei Ohtani's Next Contract in MLB Free Agency Speculated on by Exec, Agent

Shohei Ohtani could be baseball's first $500 million man. Alden Gonzalez of ESPN discussed Ohtani's free-agency haul next winter, with one agent estimating the two-way star will land a 10-year, $430 million contract and a team executive throwing out a 12-year, $480 million contract. Others around Major League Baseball believe...
Bleacher Report

B/R 2023 Skill Rankings: Julio Rodríguez and MLB's 25 Best Power/Speed Combo Players

The question is simple enough: Who were baseball's best power/speed players in 2022?. However, rather than simply looking at home runs and steals, I decided to take a more analytical approach to compile my list while still valuing those counting numbers. The first step was to decide which statistics best...
Bleacher Report

Titans' Monti Ossenfort Hired as Cardinals GM to Replace Steve Keim

It is an important offseason for the Arizona Cardinals, and they have their next general manager. The Cardinals announced Monday that they have hired Monti Ossenfort for the position that was left vacant when Steve Keim resigned after the 2022 season. Ossenfort was the Tennessee Titans' director of player personnel, and Rapoport noted "he impressed last year during the circuit."
NASHVILLE, TN
Bleacher Report

Report: Trae Young Was Fined by Hawks for Using Private Jet During 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Atlanta Hawks reportedly fined superstar guard Trae Young for chartering a private flight during last season's playoffs without informing the team. According to Lauren Williams of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Young chartered the private flight back to Atlanta following a Game 2 road loss to the Miami Heat in the first-round playoff series that the Hawks ultimately lost 4-1.
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Buyer Beware: Which NFL Free Agents Should Teams Avoid in 2023?

With Wild Card Weekend in the rearview, only eight NFL teams still have something left to play for. The focus for the rest of the league's 24 teams is now fully on the offseason, which will offer plenty of chances for these eliminated clubs to make improvements and patch holes via free agency.
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Recent Chatter Surrounding 2023 Head Coaching Vacancies

It's not yet known who will be the head coaches for the five NFL teams that have openings at the top of their staffs. But none of them will be hiring Jim Harbaugh. On Monday, Harbaugh confirmed that he'll be returning to the University of Michigan for the 2023 season, which will be his ninth leading the Wolverines. The news came after Harbaugh had been tied to several of the NFL head coach openings in recent weeks.
Bleacher Report

Predicting the Biggest NFL Trades That Could Shape the 2023 Offseason

NFL teams can shake up the offseason with blockbuster trades that alter the plans of other clubs going into free agency and the draft. In the coming months, we could see big-name playmakers, starting-caliber quarterbacks and a head coach on the move. As non-playoff teams begin to make offseason plans,...
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

2022-23 NFL MVP: Updated Predictions Entering Divisional Round

Now that the NFL's Wild Card Weekend is over, observers may feel like they have a better read on who will win the AP Most Valuable Player award—even if the MVP goes to the best regular-season player and has nothing to do with the postseason. After witnessing the New...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Tom Brady's Dead Cap Hit on Bucs Contract Will Be 2nd Most in NFL History If Voided

After making significant contract changes to multiple players over the past two years in an effort to extend their championship window with Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers find themselves in a precarious position heading into this offseason. Per Spotrac's Michael Ginnitti, the Bucs could have the second-largest dead cap...
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

3 Biggest Free-Agent Decisions for Jets' GM and Coach in 2023 Offseason

The longest active playoff drought in the NFL still isn't over. The New York Jets finished 7-10 in the 2022 campaign, missing the postseason for the 12th consecutive season. It was a disappointing collapse, considering they were 7-4 before ending with a six-game losing streak. There are positives for New...
MISSOURI STATE
Bleacher Report

3 Big Changes Dolphins Must Make in 2023 Offseason After Playoff Loss

Credit the Miami Dolphins for putting up a strong fight on Sunday despite having third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson under center. The Dolphins nearly stole a wild-card victory from the heavily favored Buffalo Bills, and there's every reason to believe Miami would have advanced if starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) was available.
ALABAMA STATE

