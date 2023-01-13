It's not yet known who will be the head coaches for the five NFL teams that have openings at the top of their staffs. But none of them will be hiring Jim Harbaugh. On Monday, Harbaugh confirmed that he'll be returning to the University of Michigan for the 2023 season, which will be his ninth leading the Wolverines. The news came after Harbaugh had been tied to several of the NFL head coach openings in recent weeks.

12 HOURS AGO