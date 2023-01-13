Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Extremely Powerful Capybaras - Official Announcement Trailer
Extremely Powerful Capybaras is a horde-mode survival rogue-lite game with a vibrant art style. Featuring four base classes, an in-game currency to purchase new weapons and abilities, and a four-player co-op mode as well. Extremely Powerful Capybaras is coming to PC soon with a demo available now.
IGN
Destiny 2: Lightfall - Official Neomuna Environment Trailer
In this latest trailer for Destiny 2: Lightfall, journey to Neptune and explore the neon metropolis of Neomuna. Cross paths with bone-chilling Tormentors and valiant Cloud Striders, join the fight against the Shadow Legion, and prevent devastation in the technologically advanced secret city of Neomuna. Destiny 2: Lightfall will be...
IGN
Theseus Protocol - Official Early Access Launch Trailer
Take a look at the world, characters, and more of Theseus Protocol in this launch trailer for this deck-building strategy roguelike game, available now in Steam Early Access. Set in a dire dystopian world, take the role of Prometheus and alter the fate of humanity with a collection of vigorous cards and a variety of weapons at the ready. Journey across disparate lands, encounter relentless foes, and unveil Mark City’s darkest secrets.
IGN
Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent - Official Kersjes Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for the mobile game Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent to meet Kersjes, a hunter-for-hire feared in the underworld, but beloved by children. Check it out to learn more about the character.
IGN
Anno 1800 - Official Console Reveal Trailer
Anno 1800 is a strategy game that gives players the opportunity to show off their leadership skills: build gigantic metropolises, set up efficient and profitable logistical networks, colonize an exotic new continent, charter expeditions to the four corners of the globe, and dominate their opponents diplomatically, commercially, or militarily. Coupling the game's massive success on PC, it's arriving to current-gen consoles in 2023. Anno 1800 is releasing on March 16 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
IGN
Genshin 3.4 New TCG Cards
New cards are arriving to Genius Invokation TCG in the form of Klee and Beidou, debuting in the Version 3.4 update alongside corresponding talent cards. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the new cards coming to Genius Invokation TCG in the Version 3.4 Update. Looking for something...
IGN
Forspoken - Official PC Features Highlight Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for Forspoken to see some of the PC features of the upcoming action RPG, including graphical customization, AMD FidelityFX and AMD FSR 2 support, and more. Forspoken will be available on January 24, 2023.
IGN
Fire Emblem Engage - Official Fire Emblem For All Trailer
Get a deep dive into Fire Emblem Engage, including a look at the characters, classes, gameplay mechanics, and a breakdown of unit types and their strengths and weaknesses. The trailer also showcases features available for players new to the Fire Emblem series, like the battle forecast and more, as well as highlights leveling up units, skirmishes, and changing classes.
IGN
Dead Island 2 - Official 'Meet the Slayers: Jacob' Trailer
Meet Jacob, one of the slayers available in Dead Island 2. Check out the trailer to learn about the character, including where they're from, innate skills, and more. Dead Island 2 will be available for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and on PC via the Epic Games Store on April 28, 2023.
IGN
Voodolls - Official Closed Beta Trailer
Voodolls will be available on Steam in April 2023. Watch the trailer for this upcoming four-player online co-op or single-player tower defense game where players fight for their freedom after their souls are trapped in hell. A closed beta will also be available from January 19 (beginning at 10 a.m. PST) until January 23 (at 10 a.m. PST).
IGN
Remnant: From the Ashes - Official Nintendo Switch Announcement Trailer
Check out the announcement trailer for the reveal that Remnant: From the Ashes is coming soon to Nintendo Switch, and get another look at this action RPG. Humanity is struggling to survive, but they possess the technology to open portals to other realms and alternate realities. Are you brave enough to travel through these portals to uncover the mystery and take back what's yours?
IGN
Black Myth: WuKong Launches Summer 2024
Developer Game Science has announced that its Chinese folklore RPG Black Myth: WuKong will be released during summer 2024 in a wild new trailer. The bizarre two-minute short film (below) shows a young rabbit trying to install the game on an out of date PC before it finally falls apart and they're forced to buy another.
IGN
Alphadia Neo - Official Trailer
Learn about the story, get a peek at the world, meet the characters Alt, Souffle, Enah, and Carlo, and take a glimpse at their resonant skills, as well as the fishing activity in this trailer for the fantasy RPG Alphadia Neo. Alphadia Neo is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch, as well as PC and mobile.
IGN
The Last of Us HBO Series Impressions
The crew at Podcast Beyond had early impressions on HBO's The Last of Us series. Is The Last of Us a worthy adaptation of thecritically acclaimed game? Does it fall flat on its face? What things in The Last of Us series work well on TV that don't necessarily work well in the game? We explore what we've seen so far of the series and try to answer certain questions in the most spoiler-free way possible!
IGN
Genshin Mika Release Date and Details
Mika is an upcoming character in Genshin Impact. He's a member of the Knights of the Favonius who usually takes on odd jobs like setting up tents and repairing equipment in the team. He's also a cartographer who designs maps and surveys unexplored regions. Here's everything we know about Mika...
IGN
Unreleased Gameplay of Crimson Skies 2: High Road to Revenge
A very early prototype build of Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge was discovered and preserved by Twitter user @drahcir_xdk. This build is primarily a test build with 3 working levels. Basic open world, stunts, and a mission with logic and simple objectives. Please keep in mind this is unfinished gameplay of a canceled game.
IGN
Tails: The Backbone Preludes - Official Release Date Announcement Trailer
Tails: The Backbone Preludes is a narrative adventure set in the post-noir dystopian vision of Vancouver brought to life in Backbone, this prequel introduces a new series of intertwined stories surrounding four anthropomorphic animals. Tails will feature a wealth of new gameplay elements, interactions, puzzles, and choices that will ripple throughout the narrative. Tails: The Backbone Preludes will launch on February 2 for PC.
IGN
Apex Legends Season 16 Release Date and Details
It seems that Season 16 of Apex Legends might not only be just around the corner, but that this newest season will haul in massive changes to the game as we know it. While official updates on Season 16 have been sparse to say the least, fans and dataminers have been hard at work deciphering clues as to what we can expect in Apex Legends Season 16.
IGN
Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 to Be Split Into Two Parts; Scheduled to Come This March
Attack on Titan’s Final Season Part 3 is coming. The official Twitter account of the series has revealed that the anime will start airing in Japan on March 3. But the Final Season will not air in its entirety. It will be divided into two parts, and the first part will air in March. The second part of the Final Season Part 3 will air sometime in 2023.
IGN
Call of Duty: Warzone – Activision Sends a Care Package to Twitch Streamer After He Dislocated His Knee While Raging on the Game
Battle Royale titles can be rage-inducing, and none have made players more aggressive than Activision's Call of Duty: Warzone franchise. 1v1 battles have caused many players to throw their peripherals around their room in anger, while Gulag fights have caused more broken monitors and desktops than most people think. But, for the most part, the game hasn't really caused any physical harm to the player themselves, until quite recently, when a Twitch streamer somehow dislocated their knee.
Comments / 0