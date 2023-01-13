ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Forest, AR

KHBS

Family glad to have closure after racial bullying incident on Lavaca school bus

LAVACA, Ark. — "This was never about trying to ruin 13 and 14-year-old boys' lives. I wanted them to be held accountable for what they had done, and I want them to be educated and learn that this isn't OK, it's not alright," said Becky Burris after the final court hearing for the boys accused of harassing her daughter due to her race.
LAVACA, AR
KHBS

2 men shot near Poteau

POTEAU, Okla. — Two men were shot near Poteau on Tuesday, according to LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry. Law enforcement found the two men just after noon at a home on Riverbend Road. Helicopters brought both men to hospitals. Derryberry did not know their conditions. Derryberry believes the two...
POTEAU, OK
KHBS

Group collecting petitions to stop Washington County jail upgrades

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansans Justice Reform Coalition is collecting petitions to stop Washington County from using about $18 million inARPA funds for jail expansion. The goal is to get 8,000 signatures. Executive director for the group Sarah Moore says that will put the issue in the next general election, and they hope people will vote it down again.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Arkansas organizations putting on events for MLK Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is being observed today. While events have been going on all weekend to celebrate the civil rights leader, more events will be happening today in both Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. In Fort Smith, there will be a free community...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Comic Con comes to Northwest Arkansas

ROGERS, Ark. — Jedi superheroes, Ghostbusters, and even Doctor Eggman made appearances over the weekend for NWA Comic Con!. The two-day event was held at the Rogers Convention Center. It brought together celebrity guests, vendors, artists and fan groups in a family-friendly environment. Watch the video above to learn...
ROGERS, AR
KHBS

Springdale students learning workforce trades early on

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The next generation of plumbers, electricians and construction workers are being trained at Har-Ber High School in Springdale. And they haven’t even graduated yet. "I learned that I could take my math class and implicate it into a trade and even to the outside world,"...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Springdale celebrates MLK Day

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — People of all colors and backgrounds honored Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday at the Jones Center in Springdale. Gabriele Otieno was one of several kids to walk through a makeshift museum, complete with a visual timeline of Dr. King’s life. A diversion from Springdale MLK celebrations from the past, according to Springdale MLK celebration founder Alice Gachuzo-Colin.
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

As tax season approaches, programs offer free tax return filing

ROGERS, Ark. — Tax season is coming soon! Beginning on Jan. 23, the IRS will begin accepting tax returns for the 2022 tax season, whether you're doing it yourself or having someone do it for you. But there are several programs and organizations that will do your taxes for...
ROGERS, AR

