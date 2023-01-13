Read full article on original website
KHBS
Family glad to have closure after racial bullying incident on Lavaca school bus
LAVACA, Ark. — "This was never about trying to ruin 13 and 14-year-old boys' lives. I wanted them to be held accountable for what they had done, and I want them to be educated and learn that this isn't OK, it's not alright," said Becky Burris after the final court hearing for the boys accused of harassing her daughter due to her race.
KHBS
Lawsuit filed over Arkansas jail inmate's malnutrition death
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The family of a man who died from dehydration and malnutrition while being held at an Arkansas jail has filed a lawsuit against the facility. The family of Larry Eugene Price Jr. filed the lawsuit in federal court Friday. Price died at the Sebastian County...
KHBS
2 men shot near Poteau
POTEAU, Okla. — Two men were shot near Poteau on Tuesday, according to LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry. Law enforcement found the two men just after noon at a home on Riverbend Road. Helicopters brought both men to hospitals. Derryberry did not know their conditions. Derryberry believes the two...
KHBS
Group collecting petitions to stop Washington County jail upgrades
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansans Justice Reform Coalition is collecting petitions to stop Washington County from using about $18 million inARPA funds for jail expansion. The goal is to get 8,000 signatures. Executive director for the group Sarah Moore says that will put the issue in the next general election, and they hope people will vote it down again.
KHBS
Arkansas organizations putting on events for MLK Day
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is being observed today. While events have been going on all weekend to celebrate the civil rights leader, more events will be happening today in both Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. In Fort Smith, there will be a free community...
KHBS
Bella Vista filmmaker going to the Sundance Film Festival for script of movie filmed in AR
BELLA VISTA, Ark. — A Bella Vista filmmaker is going to the Sundance Film Festival in January. Krista Bradley was invited to the festival to share her script for a movie that was partly filmed in Arkansas. Bradley is the writer, director, executive producer and lead star of the...
KHBS
Fayetteville, Arkansas march supports civil rights on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — People in Fayetteville marched to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The NWA MLK Council put on a freedom march and vigil. People marched from the corner of Razorback Road and MLK Boulevard to the University of Arkansas. People held a vigil there to remember King's...
KHBS
Comic Con comes to Northwest Arkansas
ROGERS, Ark. — Jedi superheroes, Ghostbusters, and even Doctor Eggman made appearances over the weekend for NWA Comic Con!. The two-day event was held at the Rogers Convention Center. It brought together celebrity guests, vendors, artists and fan groups in a family-friendly environment. Watch the video above to learn...
KHBS
Springdale students learning workforce trades early on
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The next generation of plumbers, electricians and construction workers are being trained at Har-Ber High School in Springdale. And they haven’t even graduated yet. "I learned that I could take my math class and implicate it into a trade and even to the outside world,"...
KHBS
Springdale celebrates MLK Day
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — People of all colors and backgrounds honored Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday at the Jones Center in Springdale. Gabriele Otieno was one of several kids to walk through a makeshift museum, complete with a visual timeline of Dr. King’s life. A diversion from Springdale MLK celebrations from the past, according to Springdale MLK celebration founder Alice Gachuzo-Colin.
KHBS
Incubus, Coheed and Cambria announce concert at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, Arkansas
ROGERS, Ark. — Rock band Incubus announced a concert at the Walmart AMP this summer. The band will play at the AMP on Friday, May 26, 2023. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and music will start at 7:30 p.m. Presales start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18....
KHBS
As tax season approaches, programs offer free tax return filing
ROGERS, Ark. — Tax season is coming soon! Beginning on Jan. 23, the IRS will begin accepting tax returns for the 2022 tax season, whether you're doing it yourself or having someone do it for you. But there are several programs and organizations that will do your taxes for...
