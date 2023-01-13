Read full article on original website
Looking for a cheap Super Bowl TV deal? Get a 65-inch QLED TV for $700 at Best Buy
Super Bowl TV deals are live at Best Buy, and if you're on the hunt for a premium display with a cheap price tag, you're in luck. The retailer has the best-selling TCL 65-inch QLED smart TV on sale for $699.99 (opens in new tab) (was $999.99). That's the best deal we've ever seen and an incredible price for a big-screen QLED display.
I tried B&O's high-end Dolby Atmos soundbar, and it's got power to match real home theater systems
With the Beosound Theatre, Bang & Olufsen has positioned the (once) humble soundbar alongside audiophile-grade home cinema components. But if you’re going to spend more than $6,000 / £6,000 plus on a fancy all-in-one, should you expect performance comparable to high-end separates that cost that kind of money?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 might come with a key design upgrade
We would always expect smartphones to get better year on year, but if the latest rumors around the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 are to be believed, the foldable handset is going to come with a key improvement in terms of its design. According to South Korean outlet Naver (opens...
Many firms are apparently ditching PCs and going mobile-only
New research from BT has uncovered that many workers prefer to use a smartphone over a business laptop in an effort to make work more flexible, with many seeing better connectivity as a route into self-employment. The results found that 59% of those running a business in the UK choose...
One of the best laptops on the market just got a $500 price cut
Samsung Galaxy Books are some of the best 2-in-1 and Ultrabook laptops out there like the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book2 360, and as such they command a premium price. And any review we have of any of the models score at the lowest a four out of five. Highlights usually include an extremely lightweight and sleek form factor, a sexy design, great specs, long battery life, and a high-quality display.
SiteGround's new year sale means 75% off web hosting plus a free domain
What's better than discounted hosting and a free domain? The addition of free website transfer too. As we navigate through the longest month and recover from the funk that came with Blue Monday, SiteGround (opens in new tab) has a sale that could just cheer you up and help you save money on web hosting (opens in new tab).
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Samsung Galaxy S22 – what the leaks have revealed
The Samsung Galaxy S23 isn’t here yet – not quite. It’s set to be announced on February 1 though, at Galaxy Unpacked 2023, so it’s landing very soon, and thanks to leaks and rumors we already have a very good idea of what to expect. With...
Best Buy Super Bowl TV deals: $700 off LG, Samsung, Sony and more
Super Bowl Sunday is a month away, which means Super Bowl TV deals are heating up with massive savings on stunning displays from brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and more. Best Buy is offering some of the best bargains we've spotted, like the LG 65-inch C2 OLED TV on sale for $1,799.99 (opens in new tab) (was $2,099.99). That's just $100 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday and one of the best Super Bowl TV deals we've seen so far.
Samsung hints it is giving Galaxy Book the Galaxy S23 Ultra treatment
Samsung is dropping hints that its next Galaxy Book Windows laptop, expected at Unpacked on February 1, will get the Ultra treatment, similar to the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet and the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra phone. That likely means an S Pen on board, since Samsung shut down its Note family of devices to focus on Ultra. We could also see improved cameras as well as a sky-high price tag.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 FE might still launch – but it probably shouldn’t
You might – understandably – have given up hope of seeing a Samsung Galaxy S22 FE. After all, we’re now a year on from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, and there are very few rumors about a successor. However, it seems this phone might still be planned.
5 things to consider when buying a Dyson vacuum cleaner
You're looking for a Dyson vacuum cleaner because you've heard they're some of the best vacuum cleaners you can buy, right? Renowned for their build quality, impressive power and innovative designs, it's no wonder they're highly sought after. Yet the range of Dyson vacuum cleaners is vast and choosing which model to go for, let alone the features to consider, can be overwhelming.
Bagged vs bagless vacuums: which is best for you?
This bagged vacuum cleaner is the smallest canister vacuum in the Numatic Henry range. On test, we found that no mess was too big for it, with the vacuum remaining unfazed by even by the rubble that landed in front of it. It comes with crevice, dusting and brush tools for detailed cleaning, although we mainly use it with the combi floor tool on carpeted and hard floors.
What the future of streaming will look like
Across the content streaming landscape, many publications have run articles claiming who they think is the winner of the so-called “streaming wars”. The term emerged in 2019 and continues to be bandied around to describe the state of play in the streaming industry, but the reality is that despite market turbulence, streaming services (opens in new tab) are continuing to invest. They’re buying into upcoming films, television production, more original content, and even mobile gaming.
Laptops with Nvidia RTX 4090 through to 4050 GPUs are about to go on sale
Nvidia’s Lovelace laptop GPUs are inbound and we already knew portables carrying these RTX 4000 graphics cards would debut in February, but now we’ve heard exactly when the various cards should be emerging next month. This is according to Chinese tech site IT Home (opens in new tab)...
I'm going to turn on the feature that makes Dead Space run at 30 FPS on PS5
The upcoming Dead Space remake will ship with two graphics modes, letting you choose between high frame rates or the best-looking experience on current-gen consoles. On both Xbox Series X and PS5, Dead Space will support either 30fps at 4K with ray tracing or 60fps in QHD (1440p) with the lighting and rendering technique disabled. Developer Motive Studios hasn’t detailed the extent of ray tracing available in the horror remake, but considering the high contrast between light and shadow in the original, I can’t wait to see it in action on my PS5.
Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max: price, specs, and everything we know
Apple has announced its latest silicon for professional users, the Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max, and the company is promising some seriously improved performance with this second-generation. With the phenomenal success of Apple's move to its own silicon in 2020, it's not surprising at all to see that it...
Super-powerful MacBook Pro and Mac mini arrive with new Apple M2 Pro & Max chips
Apple has quietly launched the MacBook Pro 16-inch (2023) and MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023), alongside powerful M2 Pro and M2 Max chips - follow-ups to the M1 Pro and M1 Max. According to Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, "Today the MacBook Pro gets even better. With faster performance, enhanced connectivity, and the longest battery life ever in a Mac, along with the best display in a laptop, there’s simply nothing else like it."
I made cookies in an air fryer – and they'll soon rival those from my favorite cookie shop
We love cookies, and we love air fryers (who doesn't?), so it totally made sense for us to try to bake a batch of crunchy yet gooey biscuits over the weekend, especially since it would curb our spending on ready-made biscuits and tackle our need for a snack. There's a...
Quick! Amazon sale slashes the all-new Fire HD 8 tablet to $59.99
If you didn't snag a deal on one of Amazon's best-selling Fire tablets over the holidays, the retailer is giving you a second chance with today's sale on the all-new Fire HD 8 and the Fire HD 10. For a limited time, you can get Amazon's biggest tablet, the Fire...
