A new A-list neighbor is moving into the building. Meryl Streep will join series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez — as well as Paul Rudd and Jesse Williams — in the upcoming third season of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.” Gomez, 30, announced the casting in a TikTok video on Tuesday, where she sat among the show’s original cast while on the set of the Emmy-winning, Golden Globe-nominated series. “Could this honestly get any better?” Gomez asked, panning to Rudd. “Well, I do think it could get a little bit better,” responded the “Ant-Man” actor, whose own addition was...

20 MINUTES AGO