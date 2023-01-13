Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’
Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’
Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
Meryl Streep’s surprise casting revealed for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3
A new A-list neighbor is moving into the building. Meryl Streep will join series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez — as well as Paul Rudd and Jesse Williams — in the upcoming third season of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.” Gomez, 30, announced the casting in a TikTok video on Tuesday, where she sat among the show’s original cast while on the set of the Emmy-winning, Golden Globe-nominated series. “Could this honestly get any better?” Gomez asked, panning to Rudd. “Well, I do think it could get a little bit better,” responded the “Ant-Man” actor, whose own addition was...
Selena Gomez responds to body shamers following Golden Globes appearance
Selena Gomez brushed off online body shamers following her red carpet appearance at the Golden Globes on Tuesday. The singer, producer and actress took to Instagram with her date, her little sister Gracie Teefey, to talk about body positivity. "I'm a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself...
Julianne Hough reflects on her most personal project yet
Just days ahead of her final set of off-Broadway shows last month, Julianne Hough met with CNN on a quiet tree-lined street in downtown Manhattan, close to where she now calls home. Over a cup of coffee, Hough reflected on her 15-plus years in the spotlight. Although she was still...
Madonna wipes her Instagram in preparation for suspected tour announcement
The Material Girl might be preparing to take on the material world -- on tour. The pop icon, 64, raised eyebrows this weekend when she wiped her Instagram feed, after Billboard reported on Friday that she's set to "embark on a career-spanning 40th anniversary tour." The 40th anniversary would be...
Beyond nostalgia, 'Night Court' doesn't make much of a case for sticking around
Revivals seldom come less ambitious than "Night Court," which brings back multi-Emmy winner John Larroquette from the original series, in a show that does little to reflect the passage of time. There's plenty of nostalgia in the concept and execution, which doesn't make much of a case for sticking around beyond the premiere.
Brendan Fraser picks up best actor at Critics Choice Awards
In what could be the first of many major pieces of hardware for him this award season, Brendan Fraser picked up best actor for his role in film festival darling "The Whale" at Sunday's Critics Choice Awards. Fraser had some mighty competition for the award, including Golden Globe winners Austin...
