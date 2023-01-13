ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
theashlandchronicle.com

Oregon Wants to Give More Than Half of the State to Idaho

Oregon senator Dennis Linthicum is moving forward with his proposed plan to hand 65% of the state to Idaho in an effort to help quell its political divide. As part of the Greater Idaho bill, 11 heavily republican counties in Eastern Oregon would secede from the Beaver State and join its red neighbor.
OREGON STATE
theashlandchronicle.com

Rogue Valley Messenger “signs off” January 15, 2023

GRANTS PASS, Ore– Just one day after the Mail Tribune ceased operations entirely for the Rogue Valley, the Rogue Valley Messenger is following suit. The 10-year-publication announced Saturday that they “no longer have the capacity to continue publishing the Messenger.”. Facebook announcement:. Earlier this month the Messenger announced...

Comments / 0

Community Policy