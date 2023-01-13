Read full article on original website
Oregon Wants to Give More Than Half of the State to Idaho
Oregon senator Dennis Linthicum is moving forward with his proposed plan to hand 65% of the state to Idaho in an effort to help quell its political divide. As part of the Greater Idaho bill, 11 heavily republican counties in Eastern Oregon would secede from the Beaver State and join its red neighbor.
What Happened Before the Medford Tribune Closed Its Doors on January 13, 2023 (Re-Posting)
Who Owns Your Local News? Sinclair Broadcasting Invests In ‘The Medford Experiment’. The Medford Mail Tribune is the Rogue Valley’s biggest newspaper. Its new owner purchased it after receiving financial backing from Sinclair Broadcast Group. America’s biggest broadcast media company is financially backing the owner of the Rogue...
Rogue Valley Messenger “signs off” January 15, 2023
GRANTS PASS, Ore– Just one day after the Mail Tribune ceased operations entirely for the Rogue Valley, the Rogue Valley Messenger is following suit. The 10-year-publication announced Saturday that they “no longer have the capacity to continue publishing the Messenger.”. Facebook announcement:. Earlier this month the Messenger announced...
