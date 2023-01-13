PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Fishtown grocery store operator may have cracked the code to owning one of the best places to grocery shop. "It's a great culture," John Hallinan said. "Without the people, you could not do it. The people are everything, that's the employees and customers." John Hallinan is the owner of The Richmond Shops IGA and was recently named one of IGA's 2023 Retailers of the Year. As part of the Independent Grocers Alliance, The Richmond Shops is a part of a franchise of stores that are owned separately from the brand -- unlike grocery chains. Hallinan bought The Richmond Shops...

