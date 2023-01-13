ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

PhillyBite

7 Must-Try Burger Spots in Philadelphia

While visiting Philadelphia, you'll probably want to try some of the city's infamous burgers. There are many to choose from in Philly, but a few of our favorites are here. All are made with fresh ingredients and local farms. Philadelphia Burgers and Cheeseburgers. We highly recommend trying a burger from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Marilyn Johnson

NYC Based Soup Dumpling Restaurant Expands To The Greater Philadelphia Area

Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao, the Shanghainese open kitchen restaurant concept widely known for the best soup dumplings in New York City, has officially expanded to Cherry Hill, New Jersey, in Towne Place at Garden State Park. Guests can choose from a large selection of authentic and traditional soup dumplings and watch as dumplings are handmade from scratch in an open kitchen. State-of-the-art service robots assist servers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PhillyBite

Top 5 LGBT-Friendly Places In Philadelphia For A Romantic Date

- Are you single and keen to embark on LGBT-friendly dating in Philadelphia? The good news is that you can connect with someone who might appeal without leaving home. Try online dating. If you are a female particularly eager to meet an older partner, signing up for a mature lesbian dating is a great option to meet other LGBT singles in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

OK, What’s Up With All the Disembodied Pigeons on Philly Streets?

Plus, a mayoral candidate with a checkered past, Eagles/Giants odds, and the return of the neighborhood fish truck. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Marilyn Johnson

Where to Eat During Northern Liberties Restaurant Week

Northern Liberties Business Improvement District announces the return of Northern Liberties Restaurant Week from Friday, January 27 to Sunday, February 5, 2023. The city's hottest NEW restaurant week to hit the food scene is back with new dates, more restaurants, new restaurants, updated price points, indoor and outdoor options, take-out and delivery, and more!
phl17.com

LesbiVeggies is bringing a soulful taste to plant-based meals

Audubon, New Jersey is bustling with new small businesses. In the heart of it is a black, queer, and woman-owned restaurant called LesbiVeggies. This restaurant’s fully vegan and gluten-free menu takes plant-based ingredients to the next level. “I kind of just learned [through] trial and error,” owner and executive...
AUDUBON, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Wawa Has Innovative Plan for Shuttered Center City Store

Wawa plans to open a technology hub at the site of one of its recently shuttered Center City locations, CEO Chris Gheysens said, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal. Gheysens made the announcement Friday during a panel discussion at the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia's 2023 Economic Outlook event....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Maryland's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Philly

"Great neighborhood store": Fishtown grocer's vision for store leads to national recognition

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Fishtown grocery store operator may have cracked the code to owning one of the best places to grocery shop. "It's a great culture," John Hallinan said. "Without the people, you could not do it. The people are everything, that's the employees and customers." John Hallinan is the owner of The Richmond Shops IGA and was recently named one of IGA's 2023 Retailers of the Year. As part of the Independent Grocers Alliance, The Richmond Shops is a part of a franchise of stores that are owned separately from the brand -- unlike grocery chains. Hallinan bought The Richmond Shops...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

Did You Know There’s a Giant Mural Dedicated to Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero’ in Philadelphia?

There’s an incredible mural in Philadelphia that has been turning heads for almost two years, but it seems like only true locals know about it. I mean… it doesn’t matter whether you’re a fan of art or pop culture, this is super cool. But it dawned on me last weekend that it seems like only locals know about this mural. I was showing a friend around town last weekend, and I made it a point to include it on my Center City tour.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillygrub.blog

Owowcow Creamery Launches Eagles Ice Cream Footballs

Award-winning local artisan ice cream shop Owowcow Creamery is getting scooped up by Eagles fever. The beloved frozen treat brand has created an Eagles handheld football-shaped ice cream product to celebrate the NFC’s No. 1 seed in the NFL postseason!. Dubbed “The NEW Philly Special,” these indulgent handheld ice...
EASTON, PA
thedp.com

McDonald’s officially closes to make way for redevelopment into new Penn office building

McDonald’s longtime location on 40th and Walnut streets closed on Jan. 16, paving the way for its redevelopment into a mixed-used office building operated by Penn. Construction of the redeveloped property, which will cost around $35 million, is expected to begin early this year and conclude by fall 2024. The new building will include a modernized McDonald’s on the ground floor and will house administrative offices for the University, according to a press release from Penn's Facilities and Real Estate Services.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Bynum brothers’ brunch and jazz favorite Relish closing in West Oak Lane

Northwest Philadelphia will lose one of its most celebrated restaurants when Relish closes for good after service next weekend. On Ogontz Avenue in West Oak Lane, the brunch hot spot and jazz lounge flourished for more than a decade under the management of Robert and Benjamin Bynum, the restaurateurs behind South Jazz Kitchen who previously ran Zanzibar Blue and other well-respected Philly soul food and music venues.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

