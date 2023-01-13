ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.9 WOUR

Missing Herkimer County Man Found Deceased

UPDATE - 1/17/23: State Police say the body of Jan Dager was located on Monday afternoon in a wooded area approximately a half-mile from his home. Investigators say the scene appeared consistent with that of a natural death. The investigation is continuing. ---------------------- New York State Police are asking for...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Syracuse Child, 11, Buying Milk Gunned Down in Drive-By

A tragic shooting death in Syracuse as an 11-year-old girl is gunned down in a drive-by shooting while walking to the store to buy a gallon of milk. Police say it happened on Monday night at around 7:45 p.m. in the area of Martin Luther King East and Oakwood Avenue, across from Dr. King Elementary School. Syracuse.com has identified the victim as Brexialee Torres.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

Gun Used to Stop Man Attacking Applebee’s Workers with a Steak Knife

The New Hartford Police were called to Applebee's on Commercial Drive after an altercation escalated quickly with a customer. Officers say on Saturday, January 14th a man walked into the restaurant and was asked to leave. The man, identified as 28-year-old Esteban Padron, had previously been asked to leave the Applebee's on another date for acting disorderly.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
96.9 WOUR

CNY Man Dies After Being Pinned By UTV

A 60-year-old Central New York man was killed in a UTV mishap in Oswego County. According to New York State Police investigators, James Potter was backing-up his UTV on an off-road trail in the town of Richland when he hit a tree, causing the vehicle to rollover and pin him beneath it.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Galime Running For Utica Mayor

A fourth candidate has now entered the race for Utica Mayor, and there may be more to come. Current Utica Common Council President Michael Galime officially threw his hat in the ring on Friday's Keeler in the Morning Show on WIBX 950. Saying he believes he is the proper person...
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Norwich City School Staff Find Scorpion In Bananas

A creepy, crawly creature is believed to have hitched a ride from Central America all the way to an Upstate New York school cafeteria. Officials at the Norwich City School District shared the story on Facebook saying cafeteria staff were washing bananas to serve to students earlier this week when they found a scorpion in the box of bananas.
NORWICH, NY
96.9 WOUR

Semi-conductor Advanced Training Center Coming to Mohawk Valley Community College

Federal money is headed to a Central New York community college to to create a talent pipeline for tens of thousands of upcoming career opportunities in the semi-conductor and microchip industries. Senator Charles Schumer has announced $2 million in federal funding for Mohawk Valley Community College for a state-of-the-art semiconductor-and-advanced-manufacturing...
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Sentimental Favorite Found In Oneida Antique Mall

As I am out exploring, I can't help but stop whenever I see a sign for antiques. I find myself more in love with buying old stuff than new stuff every day. I get even more excited when I see that the store in question is not just a small little place with a few items, but an antique mall, with various vendors and options. That was how I discovered The Electric Chic.
ONEIDA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Famous Author Stephen King Apologizes for Making Fun of Utica

Famous author Stephen King is sorry for making fun of Utica. But his tongue-in-cheek apology may now be offending people in other parts of the country. Local leaders and members of government spoke out after King compared Utica to the chaos in the Speakership. The backlash had King apologizing to...
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Farmer Selling Family Farm After 25 Years in Central New York

Another family farm will soon be no more in Central New York. After 25 years in business, Wagner Farms in Rome is closing. Ron Wagner says the current cost of doing business and the recent inflation has made it difficult to remain sustainable. It has become very difficult for small...
ROME, NY
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy