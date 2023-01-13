Read full article on original website
Related
$1 million lottery winner to use cash for anniversary trip to Greece
The winner of a $1 million lottery prize is going global with his cash, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Michael Paquette of Wilmington won his $1 million from the scratch ticket game “$10,000,000 Cash King.” Paquette purchased his ticket from E T D Food Mart in Tewksbury and claimed his prize on Jan. 10.
wamc.org
Extra SNAP benefits authorized during the pandemic coming to an end
Extra benefits that have been available for three years to households through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will end soon. In Massachusetts, the last extra payment will be on March 2nd. Emergency SNAP benefits began during the COVID-19 pandemic. The emergency food network in western Massachusetts is preparing for...
Here Are The Top 5 Catch-Phrases In Massachusetts
Let's face it: New Englanders have a certain way of saying things. Our region has an assortment of so-called "catch phrases" that appeal to local residents and visitors to our 6 state region. This time, we are focusing on our terrain in Massachusetts as we found the top 5 terms that are a daily staple in people's vocabulary. Are you ready for a quick lesson as those from out of town can broaden their knowlege in more ways than one!
WGME
Maine's Mega Millions winner would be richer if they got the ticket a mile away
LEBANON (BDN) -- The person who bought the winning $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket at a Lebanon store already beat 1-in-302.6 million odds, but they would have been luckier if they bought the ticket just a mile or so away. The haul from the life-changing prize is smaller in...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Massachusetts?
Abigail Johnson is an American businesswoman and billionaire from Massachusetts, who is the CEO and president of Fidelity Investments, one of the largest investment management companies in the world. She is also known for her philanthropy and her passion for finance and investing.
Winning ticket in $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot sold in New England
One winning ticket was sold in New England in the $1.35 billion Mega Millions lottery drawing held on Friday night, lottery officials said. The winning ticket was sold in Maine, and was the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. The winning numbers for Friday were 30, 43, 45, 46 and...
Single winner in Maine hits $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
A single ticket buyer in Maine matched all six numbers drawn in Friday's Mega Millions game to win an estimated $1.35 billion -- the second largest jackpot in the game's history.
WOW: 120 Celebrities Born in MA…Were Any Born in Your Town? (photos)
Massachusetts has a rich history, and diverse culture and is an ideal place for a romantic getaway, family vacation, or even a permanent residence. Many folks who either live in or visit Massachusetts can agree that those characteristics and attractions of our state are more than ideal. Many Big-Name Celebrities...
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
Raising a Family? Consider This New England State Ranked #1 in the Nation
There's one state in this nation which stands out above the rest when it comes to the best places to raise a familiy. Would you believe that state is in New England? Of course you would. New England has some of the best qualifications for living a full life with...
WMUR.com
Winning $1.35B Mega Millions ticket sold in town bordering New Hampshire
LEBANON, Maine — Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery's estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Two $1 million scratch tickets claimed
There were two winning $1 million scratch tickets claimed in the state of Massachusetts on Thursday, along with three other $100,000 tickets won or claimed according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The first of the two $1 million tickets was claimed in Raynham from the Raynham Park store, and was...
New Hampshire Broke Its State Record for Median Home Prices Twice in 2022, Now It’s Turmoil Time
I wonder if the saying "what goes up must come down" is on the horizon for home prices in New Hampshire. That's good for buyers, but not sellers. Or is it not good for anyone?. The record high price to buy a home in New Hampshire happened back in March of 2022, when $440,000 became the median price, according to the New Hampshire Association of Realtors snapshot listed in the New Hampshire Bulletin.
Mega Millions drawing over $1.3B: What are your odds of winning
More than $1.3 billion dollars is up for grabs in Tonight's Mega Millions drawing.
Mass. salary database: See the Trial Court workers who earned the most in 2022
The Massachusetts Trial Court was the third highest-paid state department in 2022, trailing behind the University of Massachusetts system and the MBTA. Total payroll for the Trial Court system last year was $569.35 million, according to state data. That breaks down into $554.12 million in base pay, $1.72 million in overtime pay, $7.1 million in buyouts and $6.41 million in other pay.
Town-by-town totals: Here’s how much snow has fallen in Massachusetts
BOSTON — Flakes continued to fly in Massachusetts on Monday after a system packing fresh snow moved into the region over the weekend. Many communities have topped three inches of snow with Duxbury topping 4 inches. Here is a list of snowfall reports as of 10:30 a.m., according to...
WCVB
Hate group founder, member accused of violating New Hampshire Civil Rights Act, AG says
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The founder of a neo-Nazi hate group, a Massachusetts native, and one of the group's members are charged with violating the New Hampshire Civil Rights act in connection with an incident last year, officials announced on Tuesday. Officials said the complaints are regarding a July 2022...
WCVB
Massachusetts traveler used AirTag to track missing suitcase, but United took weeks to return
BOSTON — After the last few weeks, everyone knows flying can be a bumpy ride, especially if the airline loses your bag. When that happened to a local couple over the holidays, they didn't sweat it at first because they knew exactly where their suitcase ended up thanks to an Apple AirTag, a tracking device they had put inside.
Roughly 2,780 MA Residents Die Each Year from This Silent but Deadly Killer
Not only are Massachusetts folks dealing with trying times, but people all over the country are also facing a host of issues from sicknesses like COVID variants, the flu, RSV, and the list goes on and on. Then you have the economic struggles of paying rent, buying groceries, paying heating bills, and finding affordable housing just to name a few. I think most if not all of us can agree that the struggle is real.
capecod.com
Massachusetts Moving to Next Phase of EV Expansion
HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has approved the next phase of its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, another big step towards getting more EV’s on the road and meeting the state’s goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon said Phase...
