ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
wamc.org

Extra SNAP benefits authorized during the pandemic coming to an end

Extra benefits that have been available for three years to households through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will end soon. In Massachusetts, the last extra payment will be on March 2nd. Emergency SNAP benefits began during the COVID-19 pandemic. The emergency food network in western Massachusetts is preparing for...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Here Are The Top 5 Catch-Phrases In Massachusetts

Let's face it: New Englanders have a certain way of saying things. Our region has an assortment of so-called "catch phrases" that appeal to local residents and visitors to our 6 state region. This time, we are focusing on our terrain in Massachusetts as we found the top 5 terms that are a daily staple in people's vocabulary. Are you ready for a quick lesson as those from out of town can broaden their knowlege in more ways than one!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

New Hampshire Broke Its State Record for Median Home Prices Twice in 2022, Now It’s Turmoil Time

I wonder if the saying "what goes up must come down" is on the horizon for home prices in New Hampshire. That's good for buyers, but not sellers. Or is it not good for anyone?. The record high price to buy a home in New Hampshire happened back in March of 2022, when $440,000 became the median price, according to the New Hampshire Association of Realtors snapshot listed in the New Hampshire Bulletin.
MAINE STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. salary database: See the Trial Court workers who earned the most in 2022

The Massachusetts Trial Court was the third highest-paid state department in 2022, trailing behind the University of Massachusetts system and the MBTA. Total payroll for the Trial Court system last year was $569.35 million, according to state data. That breaks down into $554.12 million in base pay, $1.72 million in overtime pay, $7.1 million in buyouts and $6.41 million in other pay.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Roughly 2,780 MA Residents Die Each Year from This Silent but Deadly Killer

Not only are Massachusetts folks dealing with trying times, but people all over the country are also facing a host of issues from sicknesses like COVID variants, the flu, RSV, and the list goes on and on. Then you have the economic struggles of paying rent, buying groceries, paying heating bills, and finding affordable housing just to name a few. I think most if not all of us can agree that the struggle is real.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Massachusetts Moving to Next Phase of EV Expansion

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has approved the next phase of its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, another big step towards getting more EV’s on the road and meeting the state’s goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon said Phase...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy