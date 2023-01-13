In brief: Apple has rejuvenated its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with the M2 Pro and M2 Max processors, its latest homegrown silicon. MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro can be configured with either a 10-core or 12-core CPU for up to 20 percent more performance over the M1 Pro and up to 32GB of unified memory with 200GB/s of bandwidth. Buyers can also opt for a 19-core GPU that's said to deliver up to 30 percent more graphics performance alongside a neural engine that's 40 percent faster than before.

9 HOURS AGO