PC Magazine
Dell and Alienware New Year Event: Up to 45% Off Laptops, Desktops, Monitors
Dell's New Year Event features deals across on its Inspiron, XPS, and Alienware lines. With the new year comes new opportunities to save. Dell is currently hosting its New Year Event and we’ve seen significant discounts on its Inspiron, XPS, and Alienware lines. If you missed out on the big sales these past few months, this is your chance to grab a new configuration at a discount.
Russian 48-Core Baikal-S CPU Powers First Storage Device
Russian company 'launches' storage systems based on 48-core Baikal-S processors.
TechRadar
This thin-and-light RTX 4090 laptop could be the best laptop of 2023
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is surprisingly thin and lightweight, considering that it can include up to a Ryzen 9 CPU and RTX 4090 GPU. Combined with the fun AniME Matrix feature and you have potentially the best laptop of the year. Pros. +. Excellent specs. +. Thin and light...
TechRadar
How DirectStorage 1.1 could make Windows 11 an essential upgrade for PC gamers
Microsoft’s DirectStorage 1.1, a feature which uses the GPU to speed loading times, has just been tested with comparisons drawn between AMD, Intel and Nvidia graphics cards – with some very interesting results. In short, the feature looks set to seriously supercharge loading times with NVMe SSDs. As...
TechRadar
Many firms are apparently ditching PCs and going mobile-only
New research from BT has uncovered that many workers prefer to use a smartphone over a business laptop in an effort to make work more flexible, with many seeing better connectivity as a route into self-employment. The results found that 59% of those running a business in the UK choose...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: New smartphone orderable in US but only in one colour option and memory configuration
Samsung has started selling the Galaxy A14 5G, starting in the US. While the company showcased the handset in multiple colours, it has decided to bring it to market in the plainest option of the four shown. There is only one memory configuration on offer too. Android Galaxy S Smartphone...
TechRadar
Apple now has no serious rivals in the computing space, and it's all down to control
The most surprising thing about Apple's new M2 Pro and M2 Max processors, and its new MacBook Pros and Mac mini based on them, is not that Apple casually dropped them all in the middle of January. It's that Apple can do this all at once. It's a hand-in-glove approach that is likely the envy of most platform, chip, and system companies – and it's paying huge dividends for consumers.
A new MacBook Pro is coming. Apple will release new laptops equipped with 'M2' on Jan. 24
Apple is rolling out a new lineup of MacBook Pros next week, as the tech giant continues to push hardware with its own custom-built processing chips.
Apple adds keynote-like video to introduce new high-end M2 MacBook Pro and Mac mini models
Apple unveiled the new M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro alongside a new Mac mini with the M2 and the M2 Pro chips. While both announcements were made through press releases, the company has also posted a keynote-like video to talk a bit more about these new Macs. The...
TechRadar
Laptops with Nvidia RTX 4090 through to 4050 GPUs are about to go on sale
Nvidia’s Lovelace laptop GPUs are inbound and we already knew portables carrying these RTX 4000 graphics cards would debut in February, but now we’ve heard exactly when the various cards should be emerging next month. This is according to Chinese tech site IT Home (opens in new tab)...
TechRadar
M1 Mac mini vs M2 Mac mini: which tiny Apple PC is best?
Apple launches are our favourite time of year because they come so randomly, but they’re always very rewarding. With the announcement of the new Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro chips and their competitive prices (oddly affordable by Apple standards), we’re going to compare the 2020 version of the Mac mini with the M1 chip to the new model and see how they rack up.
Micron Unveils 24GB and 48GB DDR5 Memory Modules
Micron's DDR5-5200 and DDR5-5600 modules feature 8GB, 16GB, 24GB, 32GB, and 48GB capacity. They're AMD EXPO and Intel XMP 3.0 compatible.
notebookcheck.net
SO-DIMM laptop RAM form-factor to soon be replaced with Dell-developed CAMM standard
JEDEC is looking to replace the venerable SO-DIMM standard with a new form-factor called CAMM that allows better scalability of up to 128 GB per module and increased data transfer speeds beyond DDR5-6400. Furthermore, CAMM would allow for thinner and lighter laptop chassis, as well as user-replaceable LPDDR modules. The...
ZDNet
Apple debuts M2 Pro and M2 Max, the chipsets powering this year's best Macs
Along with new MacBook Pro and Mac Mini models, Apple today announced the power behind the hardware – its two next-generation chips: the M2 Pro and M2 Max. Building on last year's M2 chip, which played a huge role in buffing the company's Macs and MacBooks (including ZDNET's product of the year), Apple's new system-on-the-chip (SoC) is expected to break new ground in computing power and efficiency. Here's a breakdown of what's new.
Apple refreshes MacBook Pros with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips
In brief: Apple has rejuvenated its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with the M2 Pro and M2 Max processors, its latest homegrown silicon. MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro can be configured with either a 10-core or 12-core CPU for up to 20 percent more performance over the M1 Pro and up to 32GB of unified memory with 200GB/s of bandwidth. Buyers can also opt for a 19-core GPU that's said to deliver up to 30 percent more graphics performance alongside a neural engine that's 40 percent faster than before.
Kuo: 2024 Mac mini to feature similar form factor, M3 Pro and M3 Max MacBook models to use 3nm chip tech
Apple just unveiled a new Mac mini with the M2 and M2 Pro processors. While it was first rumored that Apple would release a new iteration with a new design last year, the company decided to keep the same form factor and only improve its hardware. Now, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo...
makeuseof.com
Do Intel Arc GPUs Support Ray Tracing?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Intel's Arc GPUs launched to much fanfare in 2022. It was nice to see another graphics card option to break up the Nvidia-AMD monopoly on the GPU market and a potential solution to GPU scalping issues. All this came with the promise of cheaper price tags and good performance.
Apple rolls out Macbooks with new M2 chips in rare January launch
(Reuters) - Apple Inc on Tuesday unveiled MacBooks powered by its new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, in a surprise announcement weeks ahead of its traditional launch event. The Mac mini starts at $599, cheaper than the latest iPhone 14 series, and is available from Jan. 24. MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch with the latest chips start at $1,999, compared with the $1,299 price tag of a 13-inch model fitted with the M2 chip.
petapixel.com
Apple’s Launches the M2 Pro and M2 Max Next-Gen Computer Chips
Apple has announced the new M2 Pro and M2 Max which feature a more powerful CPU and GPU and up to 96GB of unified memory. The M2 Pro offers up to a 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU along with 32GB of unified memory. The M2 Max includes up to a 38-core CPU and up to 96GB of unified memory. Both chips also feature enhanced custom technologies, including a faster 16-core Neural Engine and Apple’s powerful media engine.
Leaked images apparently show Samsung's M2 MacBook Pro rival
The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra could be a serious rival for Apple's laptops and Dell's XPS
