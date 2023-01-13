Read full article on original website
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Caboose of Lake Tahoe storm train in sight
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The caboose of the Lake Tahoe storm train is in sight. Schools are back in session Tuesday with a delayed start and the sun is expected to fight through the clouds and make an appearance ahead of what could be the final snowstorm of the month.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Kiwanis Club serves South Tahoe community
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The mission of the Kiwanis International organization is to strengthen the community and serve children. In meeting these goals, the local Kiwanis Club of Tahoe Sierra sponsors and participates in various service events such as their Kid’s Reading program, Backpack Giveaway, and Coats for Kids. Bread & Broth’s Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsorship is also one of the community events that the Kiwanis Club supports on an annual basis.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
LTUSD: Sierra House Elementary a great place to learn, grow
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Each month for the remainder of the school year, Lake Tahoe Unified School District will feature one of its eight innovative and engaging school sites with a short article intended to educate the community and future families about our local schools, educational programs, and options for students.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe resorts receive 2 feet of snow, to have delayed openings; More snow on way
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Snow fell through the day on Saturday at Lake Tahoe with area resorts reporting more than 2 feet of powder Sunday morning with possibly more on the way. The National Weather Service in Reno has a winter storm warning in effect through 10 a.m....
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Schools open Tuesday, but will run on a delayed schedules
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Students are headed back to school on Tuesday, Jan. 17, but most school districts are running on a delayed schedule. Lake Tahoe Unified School District schools will be open but will start with a two hour delay. “Our amazing LTUSD crew spent yesterday preparing...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Several more inches to fall Monday, break in storm expected Tuesday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – South Lake Tahoe visitors and residents are experiencing road closures and power outages as snow continues to fall on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Overnight, resorts received several more inches of snow, with Heavenly reporting 8 inches in the last 24 hours. Heavenly is...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Lake Tahoe nonprofit Live Violence Free celebrates 45 years
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In 2012, the South Tahoe Women’s Center was rebranded but is still one of the longest standing nonprofits on the South Shore. “Live Violence Free because violence and abuse doesn’t discriminate between gender, race, socio-economic status, and the name is a message in itself,” according to Executive Director Chelcee Thomas.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Douglas County launches online damage assessment tool
STATELINE, Nev. – As an aid to Douglas County residents who’ve seen damage to their property in the first weeks of 2023, an assessment tool has been posted online allowing them to report damage to structures and infrastructure at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/a652d61ac29c43e9884b530d55800523. Residents can report property damage, upload photos, geotag...
