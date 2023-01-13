ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incline Village, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Caboose of Lake Tahoe storm train in sight

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The caboose of the Lake Tahoe storm train is in sight. Schools are back in session Tuesday with a delayed start and the sun is expected to fight through the clouds and make an appearance ahead of what could be the final snowstorm of the month.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Kiwanis Club serves South Tahoe community

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The mission of the Kiwanis International organization is to strengthen the community and serve children. In meeting these goals, the local Kiwanis Club of Tahoe Sierra sponsors and participates in various service events such as their Kid’s Reading program, Backpack Giveaway, and Coats for Kids. Bread & Broth’s Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsorship is also one of the community events that the Kiwanis Club supports on an annual basis.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

LTUSD: Sierra House Elementary a great place to learn, grow

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Each month for the remainder of the school year, Lake Tahoe Unified School District will feature one of its eight innovative and engaging school sites with a short article intended to educate the community and future families about our local schools, educational programs, and options for students.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Schools open Tuesday, but will run on a delayed schedules

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Students are headed back to school on Tuesday, Jan. 17, but most school districts are running on a delayed schedule. Lake Tahoe Unified School District schools will be open but will start with a two hour delay. “Our amazing LTUSD crew spent yesterday preparing...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

South Lake Tahoe nonprofit Live Violence Free celebrates 45 years

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In 2012, the South Tahoe Women’s Center was rebranded but is still one of the longest standing nonprofits on the South Shore. “Live Violence Free because violence and abuse doesn’t discriminate between gender, race, socio-economic status, and the name is a message in itself,” according to Executive Director Chelcee Thomas.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Douglas County launches online damage assessment tool

STATELINE, Nev. – As an aid to Douglas County residents who’ve seen damage to their property in the first weeks of 2023, an assessment tool has been posted online allowing them to report damage to structures and infrastructure at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/a652d61ac29c43e9884b530d55800523. Residents can report property damage, upload photos, geotag...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy