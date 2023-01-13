SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The mission of the Kiwanis International organization is to strengthen the community and serve children. In meeting these goals, the local Kiwanis Club of Tahoe Sierra sponsors and participates in various service events such as their Kid’s Reading program, Backpack Giveaway, and Coats for Kids. Bread & Broth’s Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsorship is also one of the community events that the Kiwanis Club supports on an annual basis.

