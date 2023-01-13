ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Us Weekly

Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’

Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
Us Weekly

Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’

Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Meryl Streep’s surprise casting revealed for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3

A new A-list neighbor is moving into the building. Meryl Streep will join series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez — as well as Paul Rudd and Jesse Williams — in the upcoming third season of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.” Gomez, 30, announced the casting in a TikTok video on Tuesday, where she sat among the show’s original cast while on the set of the Emmy-winning, Golden Globe-nominated series. “Could this honestly get any better?” Gomez asked, panning to Rudd. “Well, I do think it could get a little bit better,” responded the “Ant-Man” actor, whose own addition was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy