Phys.org
Lab develops new method for on-chip generation of single photon
As buzz grows ever louder over the future of quantum, researchers everywhere are working overtime to discover how best to unlock the promise of super-positioned, entangled, tunneling or otherwise ready-for-primetime quantum particles, the ability of which to occur in two states at once could vastly expand power and efficiency in many applications.
Phys.org
Understanding complex systems like the brain by analyzing the hidden geometry of their networks
A study published in Nature Communications and directed by Professor Carlo Vittorio Cannistraci, Director of the Center for Complex Network Intelligence (CCNI) at the Tsinghua Laboratory of Brain and Intelligence, proposes a fast algorithm to measure the relation between the variables space of an interconnected complex system, its geometry and its navigability, revealing how this can enhance our understanding of brain differences across age and sex.
Phys.org
The mechanism of cosmic magnetic fields explored in the laboratory
Plasma is matter that is so hot that the electrons are separated from atoms. The electrons float freely and the atoms become ions. This creates an ionized gas—plasma—that makes up nearly all of the visible universe. Recent research shows that magnetic fields can spontaneously emerge in a plasma. This can happen if the plasma has a temperature anisotropy—temperature that is different along different spatial directions.
Phys.org
COVID calculations reveal solution to 30-year-old computer science problem
During the pandemic, many people became amateur mathematicians. How quickly would the number of hospitalized patients rise, and when would herd immunity be achieved? Professional mathematicians were challenged as well, and a researcher at University of Copenhagen became inspired to solve a 30-year-old problem in computer science. The breakthrough has just been published in the Journal of the Association for Computing Machinery.
Phys.org
New method for designing tiny 3D materials could make fuel cells more efficient
Scientists from UNSW Sydney have demonstrated a novel technique for creating tiny 3D materials that could eventually make fuel cells like hydrogen batteries cheaper and more sustainable. In the study published in Science Advances, researchers from the School of Chemistry at UNSW Science show it's possible to sequentially "grow" interconnected...
Phys.org
Micro-sized polyethylene particles show adverse effects in cell lines
Exposure to high doses of micro-sized polyethylene has adverse effects on cells, a new study from the University of Eastern Finland finds. The researchers investigated the toxicity of micro-sized polyethylene in two different human colorectal cancer cell lines. Being one of our most common plastics, polyethylene is used for a variety of purposes, for example as packaging material.
Phys.org
SRM 915c calcium carbonate mass fraction standard
This standard reference material from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) will help calibrate procedures for calcium determinations used in clinical analysis and for routine critical evaluation of the daily working standards applied in these procedures. Additionally, the certified values can be used to validate analytical methods for determining calcium and carbonate.
Phys.org
Humans plunder the periodic table while turning blind eye to the risks of doing so, say researchers
For millions of years, nature has basically been getting by with just a few elements from the periodic table. Carbon, calcium, oxygen, hydrogen, nitrogen, phosphorus, silicon, sulfur, magnesium and potassium are the building blocks of almost all life on our planet (tree trunks, leaves, hairs, teeth, etc). However, to build the world of humans—including cities, health care products, railways, airplanes and their engines, computers, smartphones, and more—many more chemical elements are needed.
Phys.org
Researchers create new system for safer gene-drive testing and development
Scientists continue to expand the technological frontiers of CRISPR, along with its enormous potential, in areas ranging from human health to global food supplies. Such is the case with CRISPR-based gene drives, a genetic editing tool designed to influence how genetic elements are passed from one generation to the next.
Phys.org
How did Dimorphos form?
The otherwise unremarkable double asteroid of Didymos and Dimorphos made headlines as the target of NASA's successful Double Asteroid Redirect Test (DART) mission. With new details about the system emerging, astronomers have put together a hypothesis of how this strange double asteroid came to be. It starts with spin. Any...
Phys.org
Astronomers reveal the most detailed radio image yet of the Milky Way's galactic plane
Two major astronomy research programs, called EMU and PEGASUS, have joined forces to resolve one of the mysteries of our Milky Way: where are all the supernova remnants?. A supernova remnant is an expanding cloud of gas and dust marking the last phase in the life of a star, after it has exploded as a supernova. But the number of supernova remnants we have detected so far with radio telescopes is too low. Models predict five times as many, so where are the missing ones?
Phys.org
A systematic framework to compare performance of plastics recycling approaches
With only a small percentage of plastics recycled, determining the best way to recycle and reuse these materials may enable higher adoption of plastics recycling and reduce plastic waste pollution. Researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE's) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) examined the benefits and trade-offs of current and emerging technologies for recycling certain types of plastics to determine the most appropriate options.
Phys.org
Digital technology found useful to assist toddlers with problem solving
New findings from the University of Houston may reverse some of the prevailing wisdom about the scourge of screen time and digital devices in the hands of young children. The research is the first to focus on a child under three and reveals that while digital technology may bore, distract and confuse them, those are the same emotions that promote creativity and learning.
Phys.org
Increased atmospheric dust is masking greenhouse gases' warming effect, finds study
A new study shows that global atmospheric dust—microscopic airborne particles from desert dust storms—has a slight overall cooling effect on the planet that has hidden the full amount of warming caused by greenhouse gases. The UCLA research, published today in Nature Reviews Earth and Environment, found that the...
Phys.org
Ancient chimeras were suction feeders, not shell crushers, new research shows
A rare three-dimensional fossil of an ancient chimera has revealed new clues about the diversity of these creatures in the Carboniferous period, some 300 million years ago. Research led by the Muséum national d'histoire naturelle (MNHN) and the University of Birmingham has shown that an ancient relative of chimeras—jawed vertebrates that are related to sharks and rays—fed by sucking in prey animals underwater.
Phys.org
A tool to detect higher-order phenomena in real-world data
EPFL researchers have developed a novel approach to network analysis that allows them to reveal and interpret, for the first time, interactions among multiple variables in data from neuroscience, economics, and epidemiology. Many phenomena—brain signals, stock prices, or COVID hospitalizations, for example—can be studied using time series data, which are...
Phys.org
Blocking radio waves and electromagnetic interference with the flip of a switch
Researchers in Drexel University's College of Engineering have developed a thin film device, fabricated by spray coating, that can block electromagnetic radiation with the flip of a switch. The breakthrough, enabled by versatile two-dimensional materials called MXenes, could adjust the performance of electronic devices, strengthen wireless connections and secure mobile communications against intrusion.
Phys.org
Scientists offer a new explanation for a mystery surrounding Jupiter's two massive asteroid swarms
An international team of scientists, including NYU Abu Dhabi researcher Nikolaos Georgakarakos and others from the U.S., Japan, and China, led by Jian Li from Nanjing University, has developed new insights that may explain the numerical asymmetry of the L4 and L5 Jupiter Trojan swarms, two clusters containing more than 10,000 asteroids that move along Jupiter's orbital path around the sun.
Phys.org
A hybrid fission/fusion reactor could be the best way to get through the ice on Europa
In the coming years, NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) will send two robotic missions to explore Jupiter's icy moon Europa. These are none other than NASA's Europa Clipper and the ESA's Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE), which will launch in 2024, and 2023 (respectively). Once they arrive by the 2030s, they will study Europa's surface with a series of flybys to determine if its interior ocean could support life. These will be the first astrobiology missions to an icy moon in the outer solar system, collectively known as "ocean worlds."
Phys.org
Leonardo da Vinci's paradox on the periodic motion of bubbles cracked
Prof. Miguel Ángel Herrada, from the University of Seville, and Prof. Jens G. Eggers, from the University of Bristol, have discovered a mechanism to explain the unstable movement of bubbles rising in water. According to the researchers, the results, which are published in the journal PNAS, may be useful to understand the motion of particles whose behavior is intermediate between a solid and a gas.
