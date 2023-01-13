ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon Beach, OR

The Cannon Beach Gazette

Body and missing vehicle recovered from creek

Seaside Police and the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue recovered a submerged vehicle on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 and a body believed to be LaDawn Rene Bloom, missing since Dec. 4, 2022. As part of an ongoing investigation into Bloom’s disappearance, a search operation in Neawanna Creek near the intersection of N. Wahanna and Lewis and Clark roads in Seaside uncovered possible signs a vehicle had entered the river. At approximately 12:50 p.m., Clatsop County divers located a vehicle, which a tow truck...
SEASIDE, OR
beavertonvalleytimes.com

Video: Woman arrested during Ron Wyden town hall

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden's Washington County town hall was mostly civil, covering roads and bridges, social media and the war in Ukraine — save one woman's outburst that saddled her with misdemeanor charges. After she shouted questions out of turn during the public question-and-answer session Thursday afternoon, Jan. 12,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Washington County man convicted of stabbing wife to death

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County man has been convicted of murdering his wife after pleading guilty to second-degree murder Thursday. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says Jose Rodolfo Torres-Amaro, 34, stabbed and killed his wife, Sonia Bahena, in Sept. 2021. The stabbing reportedly happened inside of their Cornelius apartment and in front of two of their four children, according to the D.A.’s Office.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR

