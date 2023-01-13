Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thatoregonlife.com
This Award Winning Brewery Along The Oregon Coast Is A Must Visit
Oregon is well known for their wine and beer scene, and breweries along the Oregon coast have been making a big impact. If you are in Cannon Beach then make sure to add Public Coast Brewing on your list of stops to make. Public Coast Brewing is named after all...
KTVB
Buyer of 'Goonies' house on Oregon coast reveals identity
A super-fan of the 1985 film has purchased the Victorian-era home in Astoria, Oregon. He says his number one priority is preserving the iconic house.
Power restored in Washington County, Salem area
Multiple large outages popped up throughout the Willamette Valley that have kept Portland General Electric crews busy Monday morning.
KATU.com
Washington County hit by early-morning power outage after tree falls on line
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Residents of Beaverton and Aloha were faced with a large power outage early Monday morning, according to reports. As of 5 a.m., nearly 3,900 customers were left without power after a tree fell onto power lines, per Portland General Electric's website. The outage was first reported...
Body and missing vehicle recovered from creek
Seaside Police and the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue recovered a submerged vehicle on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 and a body believed to be LaDawn Rene Bloom, missing since Dec. 4, 2022. As part of an ongoing investigation into Bloom’s disappearance, a search operation in Neawanna Creek near the intersection of N. Wahanna and Lewis and Clark roads in Seaside uncovered possible signs a vehicle had entered the river. At approximately 12:50 p.m., Clatsop County divers located a vehicle, which a tow truck...
Woman arrested for outburst at Wyden town hall; Senator addresses infrastructure, mental health, Russia’s war
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden's Washington County town hall on Thursday, Jan. 12, was mostly civil, covering roads and bridges, social media and the war in Ukraine, save one woman's outburst that saddled her with a few misdemeanors.
beavertonvalleytimes.com
Video: Woman arrested during Ron Wyden town hall
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden's Washington County town hall was mostly civil, covering roads and bridges, social media and the war in Ukraine — save one woman's outburst that saddled her with misdemeanor charges. After she shouted questions out of turn during the public question-and-answer session Thursday afternoon, Jan. 12,...
‘Massive waves,’ 70-mph wind slam Oregon Coast amid PNW storm
Power outages and flooding have rocked the north Oregon coast as a storm blankets the region with wind and rain.
kptv.com
Washington County man convicted of stabbing wife to death
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County man has been convicted of murdering his wife after pleading guilty to second-degree murder Thursday. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says Jose Rodolfo Torres-Amaro, 34, stabbed and killed his wife, Sonia Bahena, in Sept. 2021. The stabbing reportedly happened inside of their Cornelius apartment and in front of two of their four children, according to the D.A.’s Office.
