ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
techvisibility.com

Mississippi Payday advances. Online pay day loans during the Mississippi and exactly why you prefer one

Most readily useful, more info on, one can find an incredible number of North americans looking for brief-manage loans getting drama prices. Whenever you are one particular, never ever getting bad. Off Jackson so you’re able to Madison so you can Meridian and you may regarding condition, online pay day loans when you look at the Mississippi are particularly normal.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Civil Rights Museum

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi has a special relationship with the Civil Rights Movement because many of the pivotal events of the movement happened here. Mississippi coming to grips with its past culminated in the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. You might say it’s a monument to Dr. Martin Luther King. We just celebrated the fifth […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
thelocalvoice.net

University of Mississippi Resuming Open Doors Program January 31, 2023

Event to include Lyceum tour, meet-and-eat with administration and staff. University of Mississippi students are invited to traverse the halls of the historic Lyceum and mingle with leaders from the university’s administrative team as part of the 2023 Open Doors event. Doors will open at 5:30 pm January 31,...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Campbell Clinic expanding to Oxford

Industry leader in orthopedic medicine Campbell Clinic has announced plans to open an Oxford location this spring. The clinic will be at 2580 South Lamar Blvd. and is anticipated to begin seeing patients in May or June. This expansion comes after 10 years of planning and effective geographic expansion in...
OXFORD, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Former Ole Miss player Jerrell Powe arrested for kidnapping in Mississippi

CANTON, Mississippi — A former Ole Miss football player, and member of three different NFL teams, was arrested Thursday for kidnapping in Mississippi, jail records show. According to records from the Madison County, Mississippi, Detention Center, 35-year-old Jerrell Powe was taken into custody Thursday by Ridgeland Police on one charge of kidnapping. He is in jail without bond.
RIDGELAND, MS
thelocalvoice.net

John Cofield’s Photo of the Week: “Granny Lillie Hutton at Her Home in Oxford, Mississippi”

John Cofield John Cofield grew up in Oxford. He is a local historian and author. John is the son of renowned University photographer, Jack Cofield. His grandfather, J. R. "Colonel" Cofield, was William Faulkner's personal photographer, and for decades was Ole Miss annual photographer. Four generations of the Cofield family have contributed to Oxford's pictorial history.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Kabir Karriem Wants to Stop Lee from Sharing Holiday with MLK

In the 1980s as a national effort was made to establish a holiday for civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., the Mississippi Legislature struck an unusual compromise as many other states did at the time. The compromise was to honor King, recognized universally as the leader of the fight...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
pelahatchienews.com

Grant program offers free graduate degree to aspiring educators

Applications are now open for new candidates to the Mississippi Department of Education’s Mississippi Teacher Residency (MTR) program, where up to two hundred aspiring educators can receive a graduate degree in elementary and secondary education and professional mentorship at no cost. The priority deadline to submit applications is Feb....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ourmshome.com

Greater Good Prevails for Mississippi Wash House

Laundromats, also known as washhouses, are cornerstones of communities, whether realized or not. For many families, the luxury of washing their clothes at home doesn’t exist, so they rely on loading up the laundry in the car and going to a facility. Once looked at as time wasted while washing clothes is now seen as an opportunity to supply essential hygienic resources, empower local entrepreneurs, and enable intergenerational learning and development, thanks to the Pierre family.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV.com

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Jan. 13-15

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 13-15) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi:. The Culture Concert – Friday – Jackson. As part of Jackson...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
thingstodopost.org

10 hotels in Mississippi Gulf Coast: Best hotel deals for 2023

Discover the best hotels in Mississippi Gulf Coast, Mississippi including Palace Casino Resort, Hyatt Place Biloxi, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi, White House Hotel, Best Western Seaway Inn, IP Casino Resort Spa, Margaritaville Resort, Oasis Resort, Harrah's Gulf Coast, The Inn at Long Beach. 1. Palace Casino Resort. 158...
BILOXI, MS
breakingtravelnews.com

Coastal Mississippi Reveals New Developments in 2023

Travelers searching for new experiences in the new year should look no further than Coastal Mississippi: The Secret Coast. With an array of new developments and offerings in 2023, the 62-mile coastline offers visitors everything from luxury boutique hotels and upscale dining options to upgraded waterparks and ziplining experiences. Additionally,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy