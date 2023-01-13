Read full article on original website
Related
TV Fanatic
C.J. Harris, American Idol Alum, Dead at 31
C.J. Harris, best known for appearing on American Idol, has died. TMZ broke the news, revealing that Harris died Sunday after he was rushed to the Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, Alabama. CPR efforts were unsuccessful. Jessica Meuse, a fellow American Idol alum, paid tribute to Harris on Instagram.
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54: Real Cause of Death Tragic After Shocking Comatose
Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has passed away. She was 54 years old. The world was shocked to hear her in comatose on Thursday, January 12, night. But was shocked further to read that she has not survived shortly after. The sole child of the...
'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Shocking Weight Loss Transformation After Months In Rehab
She put in the work! 1,000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton showed off her astonishing weight loss transformation after checking into an Ohio rehab facility in late 2021 to work on her eating and alcohol habits. On Tuesday, January 3, Slaton took to TikTok to showcase her new look. The TLC star sported a deep red, v-neck tank top, with fans gushing about her visible weight loss in the comments section. '1,000-LB SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON WARNED SHE'S GOING TO 'DIE' DUE TO HER WEIGHT AFTER SHE 'QUIT BREATHING' IN SHOCKING SNEAK PEEKOne user wrote, "Tammy you are looking good!...
Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’
Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
TV Fanatic
Lisa Rinna Sheds Light on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Exit: "Everything Housewives Has to Go Away for a While"
Lisa Rinna opened up about her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the first time. Rinna stunned fans by announcing her exit earlier this year she would not return to the show. "I think everything Housewives has to go away for a while, which is good. I...
TV Fanatic
Superman & Lois Season 3 Trailer: Will the Kents Survive Another Crisis?
The Kents are ready for the next chapter after the shocking conclusion of Superman & Lois Season 2. The CW dropped the official trailer for Superman & Lois Season 3, premiering March 14 at 8/7c. Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 1 marks our first look at the new Jonathan,...
TV Fanatic
Law & Order: SVU Stars Shut Down Reports of Feud
Law & Order: SVU stars Ice-T and Christopher Meloni took to social media this week to shut down reports that the two actors are feuding. Ice-T revealed that he was sent an email from The National Enquirer that the tabloid was running a story about an alleged feud between the pair ever since Meloni returned to the Law & Order universe.
TV Fanatic
Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 14 Episode 11
On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 11, Sam stepped in when he learned that someone from the past was hunting his best friend. As the team used all of their resources to find out answers, it was down to Sam to find out whether he knew the person hunting his friend.
TV Fanatic
The Resident Finale Sneak Peek: Sammie's Life Hangs in the Balance!
Our hearts are already in our chests over Sami's life hanging in the balance!. If you thought The Resident Season 6 Episode 12 was intense, they're coming in hot with the second part of the finale, The Resident Season 6 Episode 13, when Sammie is rushed to Chastain after getting sick on the plane.
TV Fanatic
The Resident Round Table: Should Conrad and AJ Have Struck A Deal with the Governor?
The governor presented AJ and Conrad with an offer they couldn't refuse. By the end of The Resident Season 6 Episode 12, the bad boys of Chastain strike a deal with the devil to save the hospital. Meanwhile, Ian and Padma saw some possible closure for their arcs. And Devon compromised, for Bell's sake.
TV Fanatic
Magnum P.I. Season 5 Trailer Drops, and We Have Plenty of Questions
The promotional train for Magnum P.I. Season 5 on NBC is in full swing. The official trailer for its first season on NBC dropped on Sunday, and it looks like a treat for longtime fans. After the steamy promo released earlier this month, the new trailer shows Magnum (Jay Hernandez)...
Comments / 0