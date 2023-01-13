BERKLEY -- A 16-year-old Rehoboth boy died Sunday morning after a car crash in Berkley. It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Myricks Street. Dylan Quinn, a passenger, was rushed to Saint Luke's Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. The driver, another 16-year-old boy, was taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the pair had just left a nearby Dunkin' and were headed to a friend's house when the crash occurred. The pickup truck they were in hit a telephone pole and a tree before rolling over and coming to a rest upside down on the road.No other cars were involved, the D.A. said. Quinn was a student at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School. "We are all deeply saddened to hear of this tragic loss. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of this student and the entire school community," Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes said in a statement.

REHOBOTH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO