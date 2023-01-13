ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FUN 107

New Bedford Drug Dealer Gets Three Years in Prison

NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford drug dealer previously arrested for heroin and fentanyl trafficking will spend three years in state prison, after he was sentenced last week on drug and firearm possession charges. The Bristol District Attorney's office said 39-year-old Ernesto Montalvo pleaded guilty to charges of possessing...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Missing and endangered Bristol County man still among the missing

A Bristol County man that was reported missing and endangered in 2021 is still missing and his case was recently registered with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in the beginning of 2023. A now 26-year-old Matthew Yeomans of Easton was last seen Sunday, Sept. 19 of 2021, at...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Three Massachusetts men arrested after reportedly getting thousands from elderly resident in home improvement scam

Police in Massachusetts arrested three men Friday in relation to a home improvement scam that reportedly involved thousands of dollars and the elderly. According to Chief Julie Flaherty, on Tuesday, Arlington Police were notified by an elderly resident of a potential home improvement scam. The resident reported to police that three men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work and damaged his property.
ARLINGTON, MA
FUN 107

Rehoboth Teen Identified as Victim in Fatal Berkley Rollover Crash

BERKLEY (WBSM) — A 16-year-old Rehoboth boy was killed in the rollover crash that occurred in Berkley early this morning, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced Sunday evening. Dylan Quinn died as a result of injuries suffered in that crash, the D.A.’s Office said. The crash occurred...
BERKLEY, MA
ABC6.com

‘What my kids witnessed is not ok’: Taunton relives white supremacist protest

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — During a ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ this Saturday, parents, children, and local leaders were shaken by two dozen protesters outside from a well-known white supremacist group. Protesters from the group NSC-131– believed to have recently distributed racist recruitment flyers across Southern New England–...
TAUNTON, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Fence-Jumping Cow & Errant Co-Worker

9:54 a.m. – A caller told police a neighbor’s dog was outside barking in the early morning hours. The neighbor agreed to lock the doggie door at night to keep the dog indoors. 1:24 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police R.I. Energy told her she had...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
CBS Boston

16-year-old boy from Rehoboth dies in crash, driver injured

BERKLEY -- A 16-year-old Rehoboth boy died Sunday morning after a car crash in Berkley. It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Myricks Street. Dylan Quinn, a passenger, was rushed to Saint Luke's Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. The driver, another 16-year-old boy, was taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the pair had just left a nearby Dunkin' and were headed to a friend's house when the crash occurred. The pickup truck they were in hit a telephone pole and a tree before rolling over and coming to a rest upside down on the road.No other cars were involved, the D.A. said. Quinn was a student at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School. "We are all deeply saddened to hear of this tragic loss. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of this student and the entire school community," Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes said in a statement. 
REHOBOTH, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

