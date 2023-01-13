Read full article on original website
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarshfield, MA
This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over ItDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Are You Nuts About Mutts? Check Out This Pup Meet-Up Happening in Kingston!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
What Surprised This South Shore Resident The Most About Being on a CBS Reality ShowDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Prosecutions based on an arrest warrant Brian Walshe has been charged with his wife Ana's murder.Sherif SaadCohasset, MA
New Bedford Drug Dealer Gets Three Years in Prison
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford drug dealer previously arrested for heroin and fentanyl trafficking will spend three years in state prison, after he was sentenced last week on drug and firearm possession charges. The Bristol District Attorney's office said 39-year-old Ernesto Montalvo pleaded guilty to charges of possessing...
Bristol County Probate and Family Court Offers Expanded Online Services
One of the many ways the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the day-to-day operations of government is highlighting the need for public institutions to make those operations more digital friendly. The Bristol County Probate and Family Court – which handles all matters of family law cases such as divorces, child support, child...
Missing and endangered Bristol County man still among the missing
A Bristol County man that was reported missing and endangered in 2021 is still missing and his case was recently registered with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in the beginning of 2023. A now 26-year-old Matthew Yeomans of Easton was last seen Sunday, Sept. 19 of 2021, at...
Newport man charged with one count of first-degree arson, two counts of vandalism, and one count of willful trespass
On January 11, 2023, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Matthew Parello, 38, of Newport, Rhode Island with one count of first-degree arson, two counts of vandalism, and one count of willful trespass. According to an interim report of the Statewide Grand Jury, the alleged acts occurred in...
City Councilor Pam Laliberte faces serious felony charges. Her lawyer wants them dropped.
FALL RIVER — More than four months after Westport Police filed harassment and obstruction charges against City Councilor Pam Laliberte connected to an alleged "love triangle" scenario, the public official was arraigned in Fall River District Court on Thursday. Laliberte is facing charges of criminal harassment, making annoying telephone...
New Bedford Whaling Museum Employee Charged With Allegedly Stealing Artifacts
A New Bedford man faces charges that he allegedly stole dozens of artifacts from the New Bedford Whaling Museum during his employment there as a facilities associate over the past two years. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Robert M. Burchell, 42, was arrested by New Bedford Police...
Former Massachusetts firefighter sentenced to probation for role in setting fire to restaurant that injured two firefighters
An 81-year-old man has pleaded guilty to charges that he and two other people set fire to an abandoned restaurant which left two firefighters injured, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. Friday in Plymouth Superior Court, Alfred Russo of Bourne pleaded guilty to one count of Burning...
Former Whaling Museum employee charged with theft
Police arrested a former New Bedford Whaling Museum employee for reportedly pawning dozens of artifacts he stole while on the job, according to the DA's office.
Three Massachusetts men arrested after reportedly getting thousands from elderly resident in home improvement scam
Police in Massachusetts arrested three men Friday in relation to a home improvement scam that reportedly involved thousands of dollars and the elderly. According to Chief Julie Flaherty, on Tuesday, Arlington Police were notified by an elderly resident of a potential home improvement scam. The resident reported to police that three men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work and damaged his property.
Neighbor applies to care for Walshe children
Speaking about Ana, her neighbor said, 'I saw her every day. She was beautiful every day. Every day she was decked out in her smile."
Rehoboth Teen Identified as Victim in Fatal Berkley Rollover Crash
BERKLEY (WBSM) — A 16-year-old Rehoboth boy was killed in the rollover crash that occurred in Berkley early this morning, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced Sunday evening. Dylan Quinn died as a result of injuries suffered in that crash, the D.A.’s Office said. The crash occurred...
New Bedford Man Gets Up to 16 Years in Prison for Fatal Stabbing
FALL RIVER — A New Bedford man will serve up to 16 years in state prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the stabbing death of a Fall River man caused by a fight over a woman. Nathan Silva, 26, was sentenced Monday to 13 to 16 years in...
Car crashes into Seekonk dealership; driver injured
An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a Seekonk car dealership Monday night.
‘What my kids witnessed is not ok’: Taunton relives white supremacist protest
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — During a ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ this Saturday, parents, children, and local leaders were shaken by two dozen protesters outside from a well-known white supremacist group. Protesters from the group NSC-131– believed to have recently distributed racist recruitment flyers across Southern New England–...
Fall River Police Department investigating shooting after property damage dicovered
Fall River Police are investigating a weekend shooting after property damage was discovered. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Sunday at approximately 12:15 p.m., units responded to the 100 block of Baker Street after a resident discovered damage to their vehicle. It appeared as though the vehicle had been struck by a projectile.
Police Log: Fence-Jumping Cow & Errant Co-Worker
9:54 a.m. – A caller told police a neighbor’s dog was outside barking in the early morning hours. The neighbor agreed to lock the doggie door at night to keep the dog indoors. 1:24 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police R.I. Energy told her she had...
Numerous search warrants linked to missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe delivered to court
COHASSET, Mass. — Numerous search warrants related to the search for missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe were returned to Quincy District Court Friday, where the documents were impounded, 5 Investigates has learned. Between 10 and 20 of the documents were returned. While these files were not made public, they...
$100,000 Mass Cash ticket sold in Blackstone on Saturday
A $100,000 Mass Cash ticket was the highest lottery prize won in Massachusetts on Saturday. The ticket was sold at Blackstone Smoke Shop. The next-highest prize won on Saturday was a $50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Route 114 Citgo in Salem.
Fall River police seek public’s help identifying armed robber
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The Fall River Police Department is asking for the public’s help in an ongoing search for the suspect of an armed robbery. On Dec. 22 around 9:30 p.m. a person in a black mask robbed the Farm Market Convenience Store on Durfee Street.
16-year-old boy from Rehoboth dies in crash, driver injured
BERKLEY -- A 16-year-old Rehoboth boy died Sunday morning after a car crash in Berkley. It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Myricks Street. Dylan Quinn, a passenger, was rushed to Saint Luke's Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. The driver, another 16-year-old boy, was taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the pair had just left a nearby Dunkin' and were headed to a friend's house when the crash occurred. The pickup truck they were in hit a telephone pole and a tree before rolling over and coming to a rest upside down on the road.No other cars were involved, the D.A. said. Quinn was a student at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School. "We are all deeply saddened to hear of this tragic loss. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of this student and the entire school community," Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes said in a statement.
