The Navy Confiscated a Camera During 'Top Gun: Maverick' Filming
Now that the box-office cash has been counted and the movie has landed on home video and streaming, we're starting to hear a few stories about the behind-the-scenes drama during the making of "Top Gun: Maverick" way back in 2018. Director Joseph Kosinski is making the rounds with Hollywood media...
Before Kurt Russell Joined the MCU, He Nearly Starred in a Hated DC Film
As an '80s action star, Kurt Russell was a natural fit for the superhero genre. Which DC movie was he up for?
Happy 72nd Birthday Charo
Today is the 72nd birthday of the bigger-than-life entertainer with the bigger-than-life given name that has shortened it to simply “Charo.” She is everyone’s very favorite Love Boat guest stars. The woman just delivers every time! The world is a better place because Charo is in it.
'Night of the Demon' Remains Eerie in Its Simplicity
Sometimes in the movies, less is more. In the case of 50s classic Night of the Demon (or Curse of the Demon as it was released in the States), slightly less could've been so much more, for the movie's buildup and psychological wire-plucking render it a compulsively enjoyable watch today. French director Jacques Tourneur (known for RKO's Cat People) was reluctant to show the titular demon at any point in the finished film, but due to external pressure, the beast itself does make two key appearances - characterized by its bug-eyed lumber. However, with multiple nerve-racking scenes populating the film, and gravitas provided by lead Dana Andrews (of noir classic Laura) as Dr John Holden - Demon continues to bewitch through its creepy narrative and taut screenplay involving a mysterious death and the subsequent investigation of an amorphous cult in rural England carried out by a rigidly skeptical psychologist.
Navy Training Plane Crashes in Alabama; Pilots Eject
A Navy training plane with two pilots aboard crashed near Foley, Alabama, the sea service confirmed in a statement Tuesday. Lt. John Lobkowicz, a spokesman for the Navy, told Military.com that the plane -- a T6-B Texan II -- took off from Naval Air Station Whiting Field, Florida, on Tuesday morning. The two occupants, a Navy instructor pilot and a student aviator, were forced to eject at around 10:50 a.m. local time.
‘Possession,’ An Open Wound Of A Movie, Finally Arrives On Streaming To Devastate Audiences Anew
Andrzej Zulawski’s Possession, now streaming on Shudder, is an exquisitely painful, impossibly intimate exploration of pain. It’s about uncertainty (indeed its first line is “What do you mean you don’t know?”), tracing the emotional apocalypses that can attend the end of a relationship with an inquisitor’s attention; a coroner’s curiosity. It’s the cinema of the intolerable; it goes about its business with a torturer’s persistence and imagination. I saw it in high school in the same month I first watched David Cronenberg’s The Brood: both came with the warning that they were “weird,” which is a description I associate now with challenging, active fare. You could say Possession is about a married couple breaking up because of infidelity, but that would very much be like saying Apocalypse Now is about Vietnam. Yes, but… I equate Possession with The Brood still now in my mind because both are about the psychic havoc, the florid and manifold indignity of divorce from ground zero to collateral caught in its blast radius, fallout, and if everything goes wrong, the threat of an endless nuclear winter. I came to these films at the right time in my life, I think, because when you’re a teenager going through your first loves, betrayals, reconciliations, and other relative devastations, losing your mind in the fires of love speaks particularly true. Before you’ve grown calloused and remote, every sensation is unbearably acute: cold air on skinned flesh. Possession is an open wound of a movie, an interpretive, avant garde dance that speaks in the visceral, non-literal language of the shapes in which pain manifest when it laces the body. It is one of one.
Jet Li Landed ‘The Matrix’ Role After an Iconic A-Lister Rejected Seraph
'The Matrix Reloaded' directors thought they had found the perfect person to play Seraph in Jet Li, but it was more complicated than they realized.
John Larroquette Confirms Wild Texas Chainsaw Massacre Story
Sometimes the stories you hear on the internet turn out to be true. John Larroquette confirmed in an interview with Parade one such rumor while promoting the NBC reboot of his beloved "Night Court" television series. When queried if in fact he took weed as payment from director Tobe Hooper...
Two of Jesus’ “Voogaloo” Continues his own drive
After a number of years, The Passion of the Christ will receive a sequel. The first film with Jim Caviezel is still the highest-grossing R-rated film in the US history. After the project had been rumored for a long time, the World of Reel website picked up the topic again. The website announced that the sequel will begin in late spring. The report hasn’t been publicly confirmed yet.
