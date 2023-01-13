ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia Coaches hit Ground Running as Recruiting Contact Period Begins

By Christian Kirby II
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ke8Ib_0kDfgizf00

Although the 2023 National Championship is barely a week old, the Georgia coaching staff has already turned its attention to the future.

Just bare 4 nights ago, the Georgia Bulldogs hoisted their the National Championship trophy for the 2nd straight year in a row. Prior to the historic run, it had been 41 years since the Bulldogs had won a title.

Experiencing this type of success at the rate the Bulldogs have after going  through a drought as long as Georgia would lead many to believe that Kirby Smart and company feel as they can "kick their feet up" and finally relax. However, that could not be further from the truth.

Today marks the first day of the recruiting contact period. Which means that from January 13th until January 28th, college coaches will be able to travel to high schools and meet with recruits in person. The Georgia Football Twitter accounted posted this morning that 10 UGA Football coaches plan to visit 10 different Georgia high schools today, totaling 100 in just a 24 hour period.

While numerous other programs and coaches will surely be busy on the recruiting end for the next 15 days. The work ethic and consistency of the Georgia coaching staff makes it easy to see why the Bulldogs have been so dominant as of late.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE .

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DawgsDaily

Way Too Early Look: Just How Great Will UGA's WR Corps Be?

Georgia's wide receiver room has come a long way from where it was when Kirby Smart first took over the program back in 2016. This past offseason, something that was frequently repeated by Smart was how inexperienced and thin they were at the wide receiver position. Now, as they begin preparation ...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

What Todd Monken Had to Say About NFL Jobs Calling

Now that Georgia's 2022 season has officially concluded following their second consecutive national title win, players and coaches now begin their preparation for the upcoming season. Some players have had to make the decision of whether they will stay or leave whether that be through the transfer ...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Justus Terry Commits to Georgia

2025 defensive lineman Justus "Jay" Terry has committed to the University of Georgia. Terry was in town for the National Championship celebration on Saturday and has locked down his commitment to the University of Georgia.  Terry is a 6'5, 265 pound prospect that plays both offensive and ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Devastating Georgia Tragedy

The football world is praying for the Georgia football program on Sunday morning. Early Sunday morning, a Bulldogs football player and a team staffer died in a car accident. Georgia football player Devin Willock, 20, and team recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, died following the accident. “The ...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia offensive lineman and recruiting staffer die in car accident

Georgia OL Devin Willock has passed away at the age of 20 after a single-car accident on Sunday morning. Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, 24, also died due to injuries sustained when the vehicle left the road and struck 2 power poles and some trees. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department...
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia woman turns 114 years young

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A life well lived is its own reward but there is always room for celebration! Nina Willis will turn 114 years young on January 14th. She has family members and friends who check on her, but her main caregiver is her roommate, her 97-year-old sister Pecola.
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Georgia 5-year-old dead, crushed by tree in storms

Thursday’s round of deadly storms wrecked havoc in Georgia, upending trees and powerlines and killing a 5-year-old south of Atlanta. WSB is reporting that the Butts County Coroner confirmed a 5-year-old died Thursday after being crushed by a tree. The child was a passenger in a car was driving...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia schools dismiss classes early as strong storms approach

ATLANTA - School districts in Georgia are changing schedules in response to impactful storms on Thursday afternoon. The Atlanta Public School System has canceled all after-school activities, saying "the safety and well-being of our students and employees will always be a top priority." Clayton County Public Schools announced early dismissal...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Restaurant Report Card: The Juicy Crab fails with 64; Asian Kitchen earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Panola Road in DeKalb County, there are some juicy details about a failing health inspection at a popular seafood spot. The Juicy Crab in Stonecrest scored 64 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says eggs and potatoes were at an unsafe temperature. Plus, a food service employee was seen putting on a glove that was picked up off the floor and the report says an employee used the restroom and did not wash their hands before preparing food.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

 https://www.si.com/college/georgia

Comments / 0

Community Policy