PHOTO GALLERY: Lady Panthers edge RMS Lady Warriors in low-scoring affair

By By RANDY BALL
 4 days ago

The Church Hill Middle School Lady Panthers visited Rogersville Middle School Wednesday and returned home with a hard-fought 20-15 win over the Lady Warriors.

The Lady Panthers led throughout in this defensive battle. Danni Guinn scored four points, while the Lady Panther defense held the Lady Warriors scoreless and CHMS had a 6-0 lead after the first quarter.

The Lady Warriors got on the scoreboard at the 3:45 mark of the second quarter on a Sarah Ward free throw. The Lady Warriors then went on a 6-0 run and trailed just 9-7 at halftime.

The Lady Warriors missed a golden opportunity to turn the tide, hitting only 3-of-17 free throws in the first half.

In the third quarter, both teams managed only two points and the Lady Panthers led 11-9. In the fourth quarter, the Lady Panthers got 3-pointers from Guinn and Raylie Gray to seal the victory.

Guinn led the Lady Panthers with 10 points. Ward and Leah Mowell each had three points for RMS.

All photos by Randy Ball.

