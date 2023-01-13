ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Cannabis company Trulieve spends another $5 million to get recreational pot on Florida's 2024 ballot

By The News Service of Florida
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=045NxK_0kDfgXEY00

The medical-cannabis company Trulieve contributed another $5 million last month to a ballot initiative aimed at legalizing recreational use of marijuana, bringing its total contributions to $20 million, according to a newly filed finance report.

As of Dec. 31, Trulieve had contributed all but $124.58 of the money raised by the Smart & Safe Florida political committee, which is trying to get the initiative on the 2024 ballot.


The committee had spent about $19.14 million as of Dec. 31, with almost all of the spending related to petition gathering and verification.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the state had received 148,418 verified petition signatures for the initiative, according to the Florida Division of Elections website.

The Smart & Safe Florida committee would need to submit 891,589 signatures to get on the ballot.

The “Adult Personal Use of Marijuana” proposal would allow people 21 or older “to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise.”

[content-1] [content-2]

Comments / 82

Linda McWilliams
3d ago

It should be made legal in all 50 states , it's no big deal and lots better then alcohol . The 23 states that have legal weed are making lots of money from the taxes which is also a plus for any state. If the people get a chance to vote for it , I am sure it will pass with over 60% for it.

Reply
10
jessica veltri
4d ago

I worked for trulieve in 2020 and I only shop there when everyone else is out of indica RSO, it is the Target of cannabis in my opinion. they're doing this because they would make an astronomical amount of money if it were to go rec, but I doubt desantan would allow it and he certainly wouldn't allow it to be affordable enough for the working class. when we lost Nikki Fried, we lost our ally in cannabis in Florida. prayers that he NEVER becomes president! 🌿💙🌿

Reply(3)
11
Guest
3d ago

Right now only the rich can afford to smoke pot legally. The poor must got jail like the peasants. Then if your fortunate to have a legal card. Your told what amount your allowed to smoke like bread lines in Russia. I bet a non smoker came up with those amounts.

Reply(4)
7
Related
floridapolitics.com

‘Floridians get the first shot’: Jennifer Canady backs bill granting residents head start for park reservations

The proposal would give Florida residents a one-month lead to reserve park space over out-of-state campers. One of the many perks of living in the Sunshine State is its plethora of parks, from the Everglades and Big Cypress to Koreshan and Honeymoon Island. But as it stands today, Florida residents have no edge in reserving campgrounds over out-of-staters or third-party businesses that can scoop up spots within minutes of their availability.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida warns pharmacies to not fill prescriptions for abortion pills

MIAMI - Just a few weeks ago the FDA cleared the way for pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens to fill a prescription for abortion pills, however, in Florida, that won't be the case.  CBS4 takes a look at what this will mean for pregnant women in the state."In terms of CVS, Walgreens, I don't know about Publix, but they are not going to be offering that in the state of Florida," Governor Ron DeSantis said.In fact, the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration has sent out a letter warning pharmacies that if they do so, it is illegal.  It cites Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
hernandosun.com

DeSantis unveils prescription drug reform plan

Proposed legislation unveiled by Gov. DeSantis aims to increase drug pricing transparency, among other reforms. Under the proposed plan, upon registering to do business in Florida, Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) would be required to disclose their current affiliations with pharmacies and any other companies under their corporate umbrellas. Currently, PBMs...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

When Joe Biden says no, Florida says go

Florida officials visit a new pipeline bringing natural gas to residents of Vero Beach. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s Peninsula Pipeline Company began boring natural gas pipelines Tuesday, Jan. 10, to bring natural gas to residents in the Vero Beach area. To understand this new project, elected officials joined Peninsula Pipeline...
VERO BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

House Dem Leader Fentrice Driskell vows abortion fight, chides Gov. DeSantis on ‘wedge issues’

'We want to just make it very clear that any push for these extremist abortion bans is the wrong move.'. House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell of Tampa said her caucus would be ready to push back on any new restrictions on abortion pushed by Republicans this year, and criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis for pushing “wedge issues” while ignoring pocketbook issues that plague Floridians.
FLORIDA STATE
outsourcing-pharma.com

Florida doctor jailed for lying to FDA about children's drugs trial

A Florida doctor has been sent to prison after submitting a false affidavit claiming she had screened children in a clinical study looking at the effectiveness of drugs given to children with asthma when she had not. Palacio made the false statement to a government investigator and was convicted by...
FLORIDA STATE
niceville.com

Florida men sentenced for multi-million-dollar PPP fraud scheme

FLORIDA – Four Florida men have been sentenced to prison for their part in a conspiracy to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) out of loan proceeds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. The loans are guaranteed by the Small Business...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
10NEWS

Florida still recognizes 3 Confederate holidays

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As Floridians gathered on Monday to celebrate the legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., another holiday loomed just days away on the state calendar — the birthday of Confederate general Robert E. Lee. It's just one of three Confederate holidays still...
FLORIDA STATE
hernandosun.com

DeSantis executive order sends Florida Guard to the Keys

Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order activating the Florida National Guard and directing other state agencies, including law enforcement, to help local government agencies respond to the influx of migrants to the Florida Keys. The order was issued in response to the Jan. 1 unlawful entry of 300...
FLORIDA STATE
hernandosun.com

Grants aimed at easing nurse shortage in Florida

In an attempt to relieve Florida’s shortage of nurses, Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that nearly $80 million will be awarded to the state’s highest-performing post-secondary nursing education programs. The funding rewards are intended to be used as matching funds for scholarships, facility recruitment, equipment, and additional education support.
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Florida cracks down on companies that hire illegal foreign nationals, won’t comply with E-Verify laws

(The Center Square) – The state of Florida is cracking down on companies that aren’t complying with E-verify laws in an attempt to ensure they aren’t hiring people who are in the country illegally, including the American National Red Cross. The state Department of Economic Opportunity sent letters to six companies putting them on notice that if they don’t reply by Monday, January 16, their business licenses will be suspended and they won’t be able to operate in Florida. ...
FLORIDA STATE
niceville.com

Florida tax deed surplus scheme leads to seven-year prison sentence

FLORIDA – A Florida man who reportedly posed as a representative from fake businesses has been sentenced for operating a nearly $800,000 tax deed surplus scheme, Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office has announced. According to the statement, Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution on Thursday secured a seven-year prison...
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Weekly

Orlando, FL
3K+
Followers
928
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT

Orlando Weekly is the Orlando area’s award-winning alternative media company. We have been Orlando’s source for local and state news, opinion, events and culture for over 30 years.

 https://www.orlandoweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy