Cannabis company Trulieve spends another $5 million to get recreational pot on Florida's 2024 ballot

The medical-cannabis company Trulieve contributed another $5 million last month to a ballot initiative aimed at legalizing recreational use of marijuana, bringing its total contributions to $20 million, according to a newly filed finance report.As of Dec. 31, Trulieve had contributed all but $124.58 of the money raised by the Smart & Safe Florida political committee, which is trying to get the initiative on the 2024 ballot.The committee had spent about $19.14 million as of Dec. 31, with almost all of the spending related to petition gathering and verification.As of Wednesday afternoon, the state had received 148,418 verified petition signatures for the initiative, according to the Florida Division of Elections website.The Smart & Safe Florida committee would need to submit 891,589 signatures to get on the ballot.The "Adult Personal Use of Marijuana" proposal would allow people 21 or older "to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise."