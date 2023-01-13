ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neenah, WI

seehafernews.com

Brown County Organization Announces Move Following Destructive Fire

Last week, a fire destroyed a building that was home to Macht Village Programs, which aims to help children with emotional disorders. The building was deemed a total loss following the massive blaze that caused traffic to be rerouted on Highway 141 in Lawrence. The organization is pressing forward, however,...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Fire Department and Others Battle Blaze at Globe Laundry

A fire broke out at a laundromat in Manitowoc earlier this morning. Manitowoc Fire Chief Todd Balser tells Seehafer News that the fire was called in by a passerby who noticed smoke coming from Globe Laundry at the corner of South 13th and Washington Streets at around 7:30 this morning.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Woman in Wisconsin calls 911 after stranger drives car while she was sleeping in the backseat

DEKORRA, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from New York is accused of taking a stranger’s vehicle parked at a central Wisconsin truck stop that had a sleeping woman in the backseat. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on January 14 around 3:30 a.m., the dispatch center started to get calls from an adult woman. The woman said she was at a truck stop on CTH CS and was sleeping in the back seat of a vehicle while her family went into the gas station.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Red Arrow Park Vandalized in Oshkosh

Vandals left their mark on Red Arrow Park in Oshkosh. The Oshkosh Police Department reports that they found extensive amounts of graffiti in the skate park, Pollock Pool, and other places throughout the park located at 850 North Westfield Street. Officers are working to identify the culprits they say were...
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Eastern Wisconsin Continues Multi-Week Rise in Gas Price

For the fourth consecutive week, Eastern Wisconsin reported increases in the price of fuel. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, Manitowoc County fuel rose three cents over the past week to an average of $3.17 per gallon while Sheboygan County saw a nine-cent bump to $3.16. A four-cent increase...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

JUST IN: Investigation underway after body pulled from Portage Co. pond

An investigation is underway into the death of a man whose body was pulled Sunday from a pond in Portage County. Numerous departments responded to the 1600 block of Robin Lane in the town of Linwood at about 2:20 p.m. Sunday when a 911 caller reported a vehicle partially submerged in a pond on private property. When the first units arrived, they found a truck partially submerged in the ice. After a rescue swimmer from SPFD made contact with the vehicle, it was determined that the sole occupant, a man, was dead.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Forerunner: The Green Bay Correctional Institution

GREEN BAY – As the fate of the Green Bay Correctional Institution hangs in the balance, we take a look at its beginnings and long history in the community. After Wisconsin became a state in 1848, it established its first prison in Waupun to house adult men and women; the adult prison opened in 1851.
GREEN BAY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-16-23 fatal crash on 151 bypass in fdl

Investigators say speed and alcohol are factors in a fatal crash on the Highway 151 Bypass near Interstate 41 in Fond du Lac. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office shortly before 6pm Saturday a pickup truck traveling at highway speed plowed into the back of a car, and SUV that were stopped for a traffic signal on southbound 151 near I-41. The car driver, a 58 year old Waukesha man, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, a 62 year old Waukesha woman, was transported to the hospital where she was in stable condition. The occupants of the SUV were not injured. The pickup truck driver, a 56 year old Oshkosh man, was transported to the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Valders/Roncalli Wins High School Gymnastics Duel On the Lakeshore

The Valders/Roncalli co-op Girls Gymnastics team was a winner over Manitowoc last night 124.38 to 119.48. Ships head coach Jacque Bartow tells us that the co-op squad swept the top 3 places in the All around. Addie Spindler was 1st with a score of 31.8, followed by Makenna Kaderabek at...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Vandals damage property, leave graffiti throughout Oshkosh’s Red Arrow Park

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police are investigating vandalism throughout the city’s Red Arrow Park. Property was damaged and there was extensive graffiti in the skateboard park, Pollock Pool, and throughout the city park on N. Westfield St. Police have information that several juveniles were involved. Officers are working...
OSHKOSH, WI
wisfarmer.com

The long road to Seymour, Wisconsin

Forty-five years ago, Bob and I followed his parents to Seymour Wisconsin where they had purchased a farm. It was quite an undertaking as the Manzke & Manzke partnership packed up their operation for this monumental move. Baby Rebecca was born in December 1976. We were asked to travel to...
SEYMOUR, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin inmate doesn’t come back from medical appointment, arrest warrant issued

(WFRV) – An arrest warrant was issued for an inmate in Dodge County after she reportedly failed to return from a medical appointment. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office released information about an inmate that never returned from a medical appointment. 27-year-old Jessica Shafter did not come back from the appointment as permitted by per her court-ordered Huber privileges.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Local Fair Volunteer Honored At Wisconsin Dells

A Manitowoc man was one of four people honored this week as winners of an Outstanding Fair Person Award at the Wisconsin State Fair Convention. Named the District 4 Outstanding Fair Person award winner was Dick Pollen of the Manitowoc County Fair. Pollen is the Vice-Chairman of the County Fair...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Tool of the Week: The hypocrites at DNR

MADISON — A few years ago, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources launched an investigation the agency ridiculously dubbed “Operation Crusty Crab. The target: Aquatic pet retailers and wholesalers accused of carrying illegal species. In many cases, the sting picked on small mom-and-pop stores like Sharon Woolhether’s Natural World Aquariums in Fond du Lac.
WISCONSIN STATE

