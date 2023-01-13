Richard Lee Attewell, age 91, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab. He was born in Oakdale on Nov. 12, 1931, the son of William and Geneva Attewell. Richard grew up in Tomah. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country honorably in the Korean war. In February 1953 Richard married Faye McNitt. Together they enjoyed camping, fishing, and traveling. Richard worked for F.W. Means (now Aramark) for over 30 years as a route salesman. He enjoyed working on cars back in the 50’s and 60’s when cars were easier to fix. Richard was active in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts and was a member of the Stoughton VFW.

STOUGHTON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO