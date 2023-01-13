ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, WI

Senior center calendar brings Hollywood to Stoughton

With an expanding older population in Stoughton, the Stoughton Area Senior Center has needed to expand to keep up with the facility’s ever-growing demands. The city recently approved a plan to take over “The Annex” next door to allow more space for large presentations and classes, but to do so, the center was presented with a challenge - raise $200,000 to cover the cost of renovations and equipment.
Richard Lee Attewell

Richard Lee Attewell, age 91, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab. He was born in Oakdale on Nov. 12, 1931, the son of William and Geneva Attewell. Richard grew up in Tomah. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country honorably in the Korean war. In February 1953 Richard married Faye McNitt. Together they enjoyed camping, fishing, and traveling. Richard worked for F.W. Means (now Aramark) for over 30 years as a route salesman. He enjoyed working on cars back in the 50’s and 60’s when cars were easier to fix. Richard was active in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts and was a member of the Stoughton VFW.
Council OKs names for new city parks

With new residential developments on the way at 51 West and Kettle Park West, the Stoughton City Council at its Jan. 10 meeting named the parks that will serve as their centerpieces. The 51 West development - which includes land previously owned by the Eggleson family and known for years...
