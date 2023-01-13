Read full article on original website
Smith Mountain Eagle
7th Annual ‘Soup for Seniors’ food drive will be Feb. 6-10
The Franklin County Office of Aging will conduct its seventh annual “Soup for Seniors” food drive from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10. “Winter is here, and this time of year is especially difficult for our older homebound neighbors,” the Franklin County Office of Aging stated. “Help us stock their pantry so they don’t have to choose between food and heat. … Your contribution will make a huge difference in the lives of your homebound neighbors.”
HARDY coming to State Fair of West Virginia
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The first concert has been announced for the 2023 State Fair of West Virginia. The State Fair of West Virginia announced HARDY is the first concert added to the 2023 Grandstand Lineup on Sunday, August 13, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20, 2023, at 10 AM. Kelly Collins, the […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Teacher and School Service Personnel of Year Winners of Year Honored in Charleston
The 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year (TOY) Amber Nichols and West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year (SPOY) Jessica Grose received awards from program sponsors last week during a ceremony at the State Capitol Complex. Nichols is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown, West Virginia....
Who was West Virginia’s first Governor?
West Virginia's statehood has been a more unique tale than most, which can be emphasized by the legislative talents of its first governor.
AOL Corp
West Virginia SNAP: When Food Stamps Are Scheduled in January 2023
Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP supplements the food budgets of low-income households nationwide and is administered by the WV Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) in the state of West Virginia. Benefits are distributed monthly to Mountain State Cards, the state’s version of the EBT card. Recipients can also look forward to another hefty cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in January 2023, boosting benefits by 12.5%.
Man pleads guilty to scamming seniors in West Virginia, nationwide
A man has pleaded guilty to using online romance scams to defraud seniors nationwide, including in West Virginia, of more than $1.5 million.
wchstv.com
West Virginia's active COVID-19 total, hospitalizations drop after holiday weekend
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s active COVID-19 total dipped below 1,000 and hospitalizations fell by more than two dozen over the holiday weekend, health officials reported Monday. The state's active case total hit 860 on Monday, down more than 200 from Friday, according to the West Virginia...
Morgan Messenger
A Capitol idea! WV Press invites you to show your pet
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice's "Babydog" clearly is the most famous dog in the state, but she is not the only pet connected to the State Capitol.
Op-Ed: West Virginia needs to be prepared to protect West Virginians
Last week, the Dominion Post in Morgantown inexplicably attacked my gubernatorial campaign announcement where I said the Governor of West Virginia needs to protect our citizens, our businesses, and our communities from rogue DC policies. I meant what I said. One would think Morgantown’s hometown newspaper might want a governor...
WTRF
West Virginia’s Fiesta Dinnerware announces new color for 2023
NEWELL, W.Va. (WTRF) — Fiesta Dinnerware announced something new for 2023 to add to its iconic kaleidoscope of colors. Jade!. Jade is a deep green shade, which Fiesta describes as “calming” and a “rich, earthy color.”. Jade is the brand’s 55th color since Fiesta was first...
West Virginia has cheapest vehicle maintenance costs
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — According to WalletHub’s 2023 Best and Worst States to Drive In study, West Virginia has the lowest vehicle maintenance cost. For vehicle maintenance costs, West Virginia beats out Mississippi, South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming for the cheapest. The study says that West Virginia is number 25 on the list of best […]
Inaugural Country Roads Fire Conference held in central West Virginia
On Saturday, the inaugural County Roads Fire Conference came to the state of West Virginia with guest speakers from all across the United States.
Democrats counter with their own income tax cut ideas in West Virginia
Call it the battle of the income tax cut plans because there are two competing ideas under the Capitol dome in Charleston, West Virginia.
West Virginia WWII Veteran celebrates 100th birthday
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A World War II Navy Veteran celebrated his 100th birthday a little early in Ona Sunday. Veteran Gene Caldwell was surrounded by family and friends as they all took turns remembering the years of memories and good laughs. At the event, there were pictures and cards detailing all he has done […]
Millions in business investments for the area and a couple is saved from a fire by an unlikely hero: Here are the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. A new legislative session in West Virginia also means Governor Justice laid out his plans in the State of the State Address, including his most ambitious personal income tax proposal yet. West Virginia Governor proposes 50 percent income tax cut over 3 years That […]
travel2next.com
8 National Parks in West Virginia
There are eight national parks in West Virginia just waiting to be explored. These eight sites are national park service sites that include scenic trails, national recreation areas, and a national park and preserve. From the historical Lewis & Clark National Historic Trail to the picturesque Bluestone National Scenic River,...
50% personal income tax on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about a proposed income tax cut, the Governor’s race, the city of Charleston and Hunger Free WV Day. In Segment One, we bring on Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) to talk about his proposal for a 50% personal income tax cut […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Free Emergency Medical Technician Course Set to be Offered by WVU Extension from Jan. 26 to May 13
There is a shortage of emergency medical service providers in West Virginia and across the nation. To help combat this issue, West Virginia University Extension will offer a free emergency medical technician course, from January 26 through May 13. This EMT training course is taught by Doug McDonald, emergency care...
Multiple Hunting Licenses Revoked in Worst Deer Poaching Case In West Virginia State History
7 people in West Virginia have had their hunting licenses revoked. They were all charged as part of the largest deer poaching bust in the state’s history. Those involved in the case include two former sheriff’s deputies. The case spanned three counties, involved several judges, required multiple attorneys, and revolved around massive sets of digital files to sift through. The legal process lasted almost a year.
