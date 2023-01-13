The Franklin County Office of Aging will conduct its seventh annual “Soup for Seniors” food drive from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10. “Winter is here, and this time of year is especially difficult for our older homebound neighbors,” the Franklin County Office of Aging stated. “Help us stock their pantry so they don’t have to choose between food and heat. … Your contribution will make a huge difference in the lives of your homebound neighbors.”

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO