Read full article on original website
Related
WJFW-TV
NHL Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m. Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m. New Jersey at San Jose, 4 p.m. Tampa Bay...
WJFW-TV
NFL Playoff Glance
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC) x-AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS) NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) Super Bowl. Sunday, Feb. 12. At Glendale, Ariz. Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
WJFW-TV
Columbus 4, Detroit 3
Detroit003—3 First Period_1, Columbus, Laine 10 (Roslovic, Gaudreau), 12:47. 2, Columbus, Gavrikov 3 (Johnson, Bemstrom), 13:54. 3, Columbus, Laine 11 (Roslovic, Blankenburg), 15:30. Penalties_Gavrikov, CBJ (Roughing), 10:01. Second Period_4, Columbus, Laine 12 (Boqvist, Gaudreau), 1:32. Penalties_Kuraly, CBJ (High Sticking), 1:53; Kubalik, DET (High Sticking), 5:54. Third Period_5, Detroit, Maatta...
WJFW-TV
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:06 a.m. EST
Lawrence rallies Jaguars from 27 down to beat Chargers 31-30 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence followed four interceptions with four touchdown passes — one of the most improbable turnarounds in NFL postseason history — and rallied the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 31-30 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Lawrence engineered the winning drive, highlighted by Travis Etienne’s 25-yard run on a fourth-and-1 play, and put the Jaguars in position for Riley Patterson’s 36-yard field goal on the final play. It capped a 27-point comeback, the third largest in playoff history. Patterson’s kick barely stayed inside the right upright and set off a raucous celebration for a franchise that had won just four games the previous two years.
AP source: Titans hiring Niners' Ran Carthon as new GM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says the Tennessee Titans are hiring San Francisco director of player personnel Ran Carthon as their new general manager. The Titans interviewed their seventh candidate Tuesday morning in Buffalo senior director of pro scouting Malik Boyd. The...
WJFW-TV
Minnesota 110, Cleveland 102
CLEVELAND (102) E.Mobley 6-11 7-8 19, Okoro 3-4 0-0 8, Allen 8-10 3-3 19, Garland 6-11 2-2 15, Mitchell 5-16 2-4 14, Osman 2-4 2-2 6, Stevens 0-1 0-0 0, Love 2-7 0-0 6, LeVert 4-8 4-4 12, Rubio 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 37-76 20-23 102. MINNESOTA (110) Anderson 2-2...
Dodgers Schedule: LA to Play San Diego on Sunday Night Baseball
They'll be on ESPN's telecast in May.
Malone out for Nuggets due to health and safety protocols
The Denver Nuggets announced on social media that head coach Michael Malone will miss the game Tuesday night against Portland after entering the league's health and safety protocols.Assistant coach David Adelman will fill in for a Nuggets team that entered the night tied with Memphis for the top spot in the Western Conference. The Nuggets (30-13) have won 13 straight home games.Malone was hired by Denver on June 15, 2015. He's won 344 games over eight seasons with the Nuggets, which is the third-most in team history. He trails only Doug Moe (432) and George Karl (423). Malone also has a 21-27 postseason mark with Denver.
WJFW-TV
N.Y. Knicks 117, Detroit 104
NEW YORK (117) Barrett 4-10 4-8 13, Randle 15-24 8-8 42, Robinson 2-6 0-0 4, Brunson 9-17 7-8 27, Grimes 3-9 3-4 11, Toppin 0-5 0-0 0, Hartenstein 1-2 1-1 3, McBride 0-2 0-0 0, Quickley 6-13 2-2 17. Totals 40-88 25-31 117. DETROIT (104) Bey 6-14 4-4 21, Livers...
WJFW-TV
N.Y. Giants 31, Minnesota 24
Min_Cousins 1 run (Joseph kick), 8:23. NYG_Barkley 28 run (Gano kick), 5:11. NYG_Hodgins 14 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 1:03. Min_Osborn 9 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), :45. Third Quarter. NYG_Bellinger 9 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 11:37. Min_I.Smith 3 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 7:46. Fourth Quarter. Min_FG Joseph...
WJFW-TV
Milwaukee 132, Indiana 119
INDIANA (119) Mathurin 3-8 6-6 12, Nesmith 3-8 0-0 7, Turner 11-17 3-3 30, Hield 6-15 1-1 18, Nembhard 3-9 0-0 7, Jackson 1-1 1-2 3, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Brissett 2-2 0-0 5, Duarte 2-5 0-0 6, McConnell 11-16 3-3 29. Totals 43-84 14-15 119. MILWAUKEE (132) Connaughton 3-7...
WJFW-TV
Wright St. 78, Milwaukee 74, OT
WRIGHT ST. (11-8) Noel 9-12 3-3 23, Braun 3-5 1-1 7, Calvin 10-23 2-2 23, Davis 1-5 0-0 2, Finke 3-11 3-4 11, Norris 1-5 0-0 2, Huibregtse 1-5 1-2 4, Welage 1-2 2-2 4, Sisley 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-69 12-14 78. MILWAUKEE (12-6) Miszkiewicz 1-2 0-0 2, Rand...
Comments / 0