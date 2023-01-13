ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celina, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Frisco police respond to 8 burglary from motor vehicle calls between Jan. 8-15

The Frisco Police Department responded to multiple burglary from motor vehicle incidents and driving under the influence incidents between Jan. 8-15, according to Community Crime Map data. According to the data, Frisco police responded to eight burglary from motor vehicle incidents in that time frame, including:
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

City Sued Over Panhandling Ordinance

The City of Dallas is facing a lawsuit regarding its ordinance prohibiting people from standing on medians less than six feet wide. Dallas City Council passed the ordinance 14–1 in October 2022, as previously reported by The Dallas Express. Those who violate the prohibition can be fined up to $500.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

CPS investigating Rockwall-Heath offseason football workout that led to hospitalization of several athletes

HEATH, Texas — The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (CPS) is investigating an offseason football workout that resulted in several players being hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis -- an official with the agency confirmed on Monday. The workout involved student-athletes from Rockwall-Heath High School and hundreds of push-ups. The...
ROCKWALL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

See how Allen High School student Michelle Feng earned an out of this world internship

Michelle Feng is an Allen High School student who is part of the Boosting Engineering Science and Technology (BEST) and FIRST Robotics Competition teams at her school. In her free time, she plays the flute at the SMU Young Artist Flute Ensembles, volunteers at the Dallas Arboretum with her friends, spends time with her family and paints.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Plano Police Report Increased Gun Thefts

The Plano Police Department issued a warning on Facebook after seeing an increase in gun thefts. The majority of the thefts occurred when vehicles were left unlocked. According to the police department, most of the thefts are due to cars remaining unlocked. In 2021, 83 guns were stolen from 78 vehicles, of those 95% did not have their doors locked. In 2022, 121 guns were stolen from 105 vehicles, of those, 76% were not locked, police said.
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Authorities seek information on missing woman in Collin County

FRISCO, Texas - The Collin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a 33-year-old woman who was reported missing last week. Kayla Kelley was reported missing on January 11 after her friends said they had not seen her for several days. Kelley's vehicle was found in...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

1 man, 1 teen dead after Gainesville shooting

COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man and teen died after a shooting in Cooke County Monday afternoon, and police said the suspect has not been identified. According to the Gainesville Police Department 19-year-old Antonio Delgado and a 16-year-old juvenile died from their injuries. Police said it happened in the...
GAINESVILLE, TX
wbap.com

New Shopping Center Announced For Northwest Dallas

(WBAP/KLIF) Dallas – A new shopping center is coming to the Northwest corner of Walnut Hill and Marsh Lane to replace the one destroyed by the October 2019 tornado that did an estimated 1.5 billion in damage in North Dallas. Hopkins Realty has installed a sign announcing the new...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Union Bear Restaurant Expanding to McKinney

Union Bear, a restaurant and brewery concept from Plano, has announced plans to expand its operations with a new location in downtown McKinney. The announcement was made on January 10 at a McKinney Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. The concept of the original Union Bear location in Plano is based...
MCKINNEY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Collin County Woman Missing – Vehicle Found

Police throughout the area seek the public’s help locating 33-year-old Kayla Kelley of Collin County. Her friends reported her missing Tuesday, Jan. 11. They found her vehicle in a remote area in Frisco. Police have identified 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson as a person of interest. Officers arrested Ferguson and charged him with Kidnapping concerning Kelley’s disappearance. His b is $1 million.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas

Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
TYLER, TX

