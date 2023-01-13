Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNT alumna R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as the new Miss UniverseJalyn SmootDenton, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
The Father Who Killed 3-Year-old Baby Over Milk and Unloaded Her Body in a CourseSafa FarooqRichardson, TX
This Giant Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in TexasTravel MavenSherman, TX
La Parisienne Bistro & Bar to open in The Star at Frisco this Spring 2023Steven DoyleFrisco, TX
Related
Frisco City Council to vote on specific-use permit for Garages of America project
The specific-use permit would apply to a proposed Garages of America location at the northwest corner of Frisco Street and Research Road. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Garages of America is looking to develop a new location in Frisco down the road from its existing location at 6767 All Stars Ave. City...
starlocalmedia.com
This Lewisville staff member is living the dream as the city’s newest planner
Alexis Barnett is the City of Lewisville’s newest planner. Barnett got her degree from the University of North Texas and had the dream of becoming a planner, which she is now living. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
For Frisco Chamber of Commerce Chief Operating Officer Christal Howard, it's all about the partnerships
When Christal Howard moved to Frisco in 2013, it was to launch a newspaper. Since then, she's become an integral part of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce and its goal of supporting Frisco's business community. Now, in 2023, Howard will serve in a new role as Chief Operating Officer with the Frisco Chamber of Chamber.
starlocalmedia.com
Motor vehicle thefts and other incidents in Plano highlight this week's Plano crime report
The Plano Police Department responded to eight crime incidents of note between Jan. 10-16, according to community crime map data. Police officers responded to one account of assault that was reported at around 7:20 p.m. Jan. 11 in the 3300 block of Westminster Dr.
keranews.org
One Denton council member recently was recalled — and now another one faces a recall petition
Five Denton residents began circulating a petition to recall Davis in early January, just a few months after Denton residents voted in the November election to recall then-Council Member Alison Maguire. If the petition gets 254 signatures, Davis could face a recall vote in May. The petition alleges that Davis...
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco police respond to 8 burglary from motor vehicle calls between Jan. 8-15
The Frisco Police Department responded to multiple burglary from motor vehicle incidents and driving under the influence incidents between Jan. 8-15, according to Community Crime Map data. According to the data, Frisco police responded to eight burglary from motor vehicle incidents in that time frame, including:
starlocalmedia.com
Carrollton Police Department respond to various thefts during the week of Jan. 8
The Carrollton Police Department responded to several crimes the week of Sunday, Jan. 8 through Sunday, Jan. 15, most of which were thefts. Here are some of the crimes that happened in Carrollton last week, according to community crime map data. Three aggravated assaults happened last week, which all included...
dallasexpress.com
City Sued Over Panhandling Ordinance
The City of Dallas is facing a lawsuit regarding its ordinance prohibiting people from standing on medians less than six feet wide. Dallas City Council passed the ordinance 14–1 in October 2022, as previously reported by The Dallas Express. Those who violate the prohibition can be fined up to $500.
starlocalmedia.com
This Registered Dietitian at Coppell ISD has a passion for health at every size
Haley Tobias always knew working in a school was where she was meant to be, and now as a Registered Dietitian for Coppell ISD, she’s found a passion for health and a love for feeding students. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
CPS investigating Rockwall-Heath offseason football workout that led to hospitalization of several athletes
HEATH, Texas — The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (CPS) is investigating an offseason football workout that resulted in several players being hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis -- an official with the agency confirmed on Monday. The workout involved student-athletes from Rockwall-Heath High School and hundreds of push-ups. The...
starlocalmedia.com
See how Allen High School student Michelle Feng earned an out of this world internship
Michelle Feng is an Allen High School student who is part of the Boosting Engineering Science and Technology (BEST) and FIRST Robotics Competition teams at her school. In her free time, she plays the flute at the SMU Young Artist Flute Ensembles, volunteers at the Dallas Arboretum with her friends, spends time with her family and paints.
Plano Police Report Increased Gun Thefts
The Plano Police Department issued a warning on Facebook after seeing an increase in gun thefts. The majority of the thefts occurred when vehicles were left unlocked. According to the police department, most of the thefts are due to cars remaining unlocked. In 2021, 83 guns were stolen from 78 vehicles, of those 95% did not have their doors locked. In 2022, 121 guns were stolen from 105 vehicles, of those, 76% were not locked, police said.
fox4news.com
Authorities seek information on missing woman in Collin County
FRISCO, Texas - The Collin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a 33-year-old woman who was reported missing last week. Kayla Kelley was reported missing on January 11 after her friends said they had not seen her for several days. Kelley's vehicle was found in...
This North Texas pet store is the largest breeder of axolotl in the world
North Texas is actually home to the world's largest breeder of this amazing species, Axolotl Planet.
KXII.com
1 man, 1 teen dead after Gainesville shooting
COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man and teen died after a shooting in Cooke County Monday afternoon, and police said the suspect has not been identified. According to the Gainesville Police Department 19-year-old Antonio Delgado and a 16-year-old juvenile died from their injuries. Police said it happened in the...
wbap.com
New Shopping Center Announced For Northwest Dallas
(WBAP/KLIF) Dallas – A new shopping center is coming to the Northwest corner of Walnut Hill and Marsh Lane to replace the one destroyed by the October 2019 tornado that did an estimated 1.5 billion in damage in North Dallas. Hopkins Realty has installed a sign announcing the new...
Dallas school puts out call for stand-ins to attend event for young boys without father figures. Hundreds show up!
In order to kick off 2023 in a positive and uplifting manner, I have been searching for good news stories. One such story has gone viral this week that I would love to share with readers. The story was posted on Twitter today and has received over 2 million views as users share the amazing story.
dallasexpress.com
Union Bear Restaurant Expanding to McKinney
Union Bear, a restaurant and brewery concept from Plano, has announced plans to expand its operations with a new location in downtown McKinney. The announcement was made on January 10 at a McKinney Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. The concept of the original Union Bear location in Plano is based...
easttexasradio.com
Collin County Woman Missing – Vehicle Found
Police throughout the area seek the public’s help locating 33-year-old Kayla Kelley of Collin County. Her friends reported her missing Tuesday, Jan. 11. They found her vehicle in a remote area in Frisco. Police have identified 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson as a person of interest. Officers arrested Ferguson and charged him with Kidnapping concerning Kelley’s disappearance. His b is $1 million.
‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas
Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
Comments / 0