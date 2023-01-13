Read full article on original website
Related
WJFW-TV
Colorado 6, Detroit 3
Colorado231—6 First Period_1, Colorado, Lehkonen 12 (Makar, Toews), 5:12. 2, Colorado, Makar 12 (Nichushkin, MacKinnon), 18:04 (pp). Penalties_Detroit bench, served by Perron (Delay of Game), 5:12; O'Connor, COL (Hooking), 11:13; Fabbri, DET (Hooking), 13:26; Detroit bench, served by Perron (Too Many Men on the Ice), 17:25. Second Period_3, Colorado,...
WJFW-TV
NFL Playoff Glance
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC) x-AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS) NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) Super Bowl. Sunday, Feb. 12. At Glendale, Ariz. Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
WJFW-TV
Minnesota 2, Arizona 1
Minnesota020—2 First Period_None. Penalties_None. Second Period_1, Minnesota, Zuccarello 18 (Addison, Kaprizov), 9:39 (pp). 2, Minnesota, Gaudreau 11 (Hartman, Steel), 10:30. Penalties_Middleton, MIN (Hooking), 4:36; Keller, ARI (Interference), 7:45; McBain, ARI (Roughing), 8:28. Third Period_3, Arizona, Crouse 16 (Chychrun, McBain), 5:42. Penalties_None. Shots on Goal_Arizona 8-9-12_29. Minnesota 6-15-6_27. Power-play opportunities_Arizona...
Adams offers Philly mayor vegan cheesecake in playoff bet
NEW YORK -- When sports teams go head-to-head in a big game, that often means a bet between city mayors with classic hometown favorite foods as prizes.But for this weekend's playoff game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants, Mayor Eric Adams is thinking about something plant-based."I'm going to reach out to the mayor of Philadelphia, and I'm going to give him a vegan cheesecake," Adams said Tuesday.Sources say no bet has been officially made yet with Philadelphia's mayor.
WJFW-TV
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:06 a.m. EST
Lawrence rallies Jaguars from 27 down to beat Chargers 31-30 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence followed four interceptions with four touchdown passes — one of the most improbable turnarounds in NFL postseason history — and rallied the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 31-30 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Lawrence engineered the winning drive, highlighted by Travis Etienne’s 25-yard run on a fourth-and-1 play, and put the Jaguars in position for Riley Patterson’s 36-yard field goal on the final play. It capped a 27-point comeback, the third largest in playoff history. Patterson’s kick barely stayed inside the right upright and set off a raucous celebration for a franchise that had won just four games the previous two years.
Malone out for Nuggets due to health and safety protocols
The Denver Nuggets announced on social media that head coach Michael Malone will miss the game Tuesday night against Portland after entering the league's health and safety protocols.Assistant coach David Adelman will fill in for a Nuggets team that entered the night tied with Memphis for the top spot in the Western Conference. The Nuggets (30-13) have won 13 straight home games.Malone was hired by Denver on June 15, 2015. He's won 344 games over eight seasons with the Nuggets, which is the third-most in team history. He trails only Doug Moe (432) and George Karl (423). Malone also has a 21-27 postseason mark with Denver.
WJFW-TV
Minnesota 110, Cleveland 102
CLEVELAND (102) E.Mobley 6-11 7-8 19, Okoro 3-4 0-0 8, Allen 8-10 3-3 19, Garland 6-11 2-2 15, Mitchell 5-16 2-4 14, Osman 2-4 2-2 6, Stevens 0-1 0-0 0, Love 2-7 0-0 6, LeVert 4-8 4-4 12, Rubio 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 37-76 20-23 102. MINNESOTA (110) Anderson 2-2...
WJFW-TV
N.Y. Knicks 117, Detroit 104
NEW YORK (117) Barrett 4-10 4-8 13, Randle 15-24 8-8 42, Robinson 2-6 0-0 4, Brunson 9-17 7-8 27, Grimes 3-9 3-4 11, Toppin 0-5 0-0 0, Hartenstein 1-2 1-1 3, McBride 0-2 0-0 0, Quickley 6-13 2-2 17. Totals 40-88 25-31 117. DETROIT (104) Bey 6-14 4-4 21, Livers...
WJFW-TV
N.Y. Giants 31, Minnesota 24
Min_Cousins 1 run (Joseph kick), 8:23. NYG_Barkley 28 run (Gano kick), 5:11. NYG_Hodgins 14 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 1:03. Min_Osborn 9 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), :45. Third Quarter. NYG_Bellinger 9 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 11:37. Min_I.Smith 3 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 7:46. Fourth Quarter. Min_FG Joseph...
WJFW-TV
Milwaukee 132, Indiana 119
INDIANA (119) Mathurin 3-8 6-6 12, Nesmith 3-8 0-0 7, Turner 11-17 3-3 30, Hield 6-15 1-1 18, Nembhard 3-9 0-0 7, Jackson 1-1 1-2 3, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Brissett 2-2 0-0 5, Duarte 2-5 0-0 6, McConnell 11-16 3-3 29. Totals 43-84 14-15 119. MILWAUKEE (132) Connaughton 3-7...
WJFW-TV
Wright St. 78, Milwaukee 74, OT
WRIGHT ST. (11-8) Noel 9-12 3-3 23, Braun 3-5 1-1 7, Calvin 10-23 2-2 23, Davis 1-5 0-0 2, Finke 3-11 3-4 11, Norris 1-5 0-0 2, Huibregtse 1-5 1-2 4, Welage 1-2 2-2 4, Sisley 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-69 12-14 78. MILWAUKEE (12-6) Miszkiewicz 1-2 0-0 2, Rand...
Comments / 0