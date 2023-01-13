ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Kansas State star DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah declares for NFL draft

By Field Level Media
The Exponent
The Exponent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E7Ipl_0kDfdHSn00
Dec 3, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (91) in action during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas State Wildcats at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State star defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah announced Thursday that he is entering the 2023 NFL Draft.

Anudike-Uzomah was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year this season after recording 11 tackles for loss, including 8.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Anudike-Uzomah made his announcement on Twitter, saying "Thank you Wildcat nation for all your support throughout my college career."

He also thanked coaches and teammates for their contributions to his career, which included second-team All-American honors by four entities after this season.

"You guys have seen me at my lowest and highest," he wrote. "You all have taught me so much about the game, life, and brotherhood, and I will cherish that forever. Playing beside y'all has been one of the greatest joys of my life. "With that being said I would like to forgo my senior season and declare for the 2023 NFL draft."

Anudike-Uzomah finishes his career ranked sixth in school history with 20.5 sacks. He is tied for fourth with eight forced fumbles and had 100 tackles in 31 career games. --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
The Exponent

Reports: Ravens to play both Tyler Huntley, Anthony Brown

With an injured Lamar Jackson out, the Baltimore Ravens reportedly plan to use both backup quarterbacks during Sunday night's AFC wild-card game against the host Cincinnati Bengals. Multiple reports said the Ravens will deploy the unusual strategy with Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown, despite challenges with each. Huntley, 24, is...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Exponent

2023 NFL Draft order set 1-23

A few more pieces to the 2023 NFL Draft puzzle fell into place this weekend. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud declared for the draft, but the expected top-5 pick has 72 hours to reconsider and return to the Buckeyes before the full field of eligible prospects is released to the NFL's 32 teams.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Exponent

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs' Andy Reid, Jaguars' Doug Pederson meet again Saturday. When the Philadelphia Eagles moved on from Andy Reid, they turned to one of his former pupils to win the franchise's first Super Bowl title. Doug Pederson's success story, from Philadelphia to present-day Jacksonville, hasn't taken Reid by surprise.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Exponent

Bengals knock off Ravens on historic fumble return TD

Sam Hubbard scored on a 98-yard fumble return, the longest in postseason history, and Joe Burrow accounted for two touchdowns as the Cincinnati Bengals registered a 24-17 victory over the visiting Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night in the AFC wild-card round. Logan Wilson had 10 tackles and forced the fumble...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Exponent

Cowboys K Brett Maher's 4 straight missed PATs make history

Not everyone on the Dallas sideline was enjoying the Cowboys' dominant start to the playoffs Monday night. After the Cowboys and the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded punts in each of the first four drives to start their NFC wild-card game, the Cowboys scored touchdowns on each of their next four possessions.
DALLAS, TX
The Exponent

Tom Brady is noncommittal on future after season-ending loss

Tom Brady, his voice cracking, thanked the Tampa Bay organization and the media late Monday night after the Buccaneers had their season end with a 31-14 loss to the visiting Dallas Cowboys in an NFC wild-card playoff game. However, the 45-year-old quarterback did not state whether he plans to return...
TAMPA, FL
The Exponent

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts rested, ready for Giants

Quarterback Jalen Hurts use his bye week wisely to be ready for work as the Philadelphia Eagles hit the practice field Tuesday. Hurts said he rested and reviewed his two regular-season wins over the New York Giants to prepare for the NFC Divisional playoff meeting Saturday. "We put ourselves in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Exponent

Reports: Texans interview Sean Payton for head-coaching job

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton interviewed with the Houston Texans on Monday night regarding their head-coaching vacancy, multiple media outlets reported. The Texans fired first-year head coach Lovie Smith on Jan. 9, a day after the team completed a 3-13-1 season. Payton, 59, is the biggest name...
HOUSTON, TX
The Exponent

Bucs WR Russell Gage gets carted off due to injury

Tampa Bay receiver Russell Gage was carted off the field on a backboard due to an apparent neck injury with 2:55 left in the Buccaneers' NFC wild-card game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday. Gage was unable to get up on multiple occasions after an incomplete pass was thrown his...
TAMPA, FL
The Exponent

Chiefs' Andy Reid, Jaguars' Doug Pederson meet again Saturday

When the Philadelphia Eagles moved on from Andy Reid, they turned to one of his former pupils to win the franchise's first Super Bowl title. Doug Pederson's success story, from Philadelphia to present-day Jacksonville, hasn't taken Reid by surprise. "Tremendous coaching job, phenomenal coaching job. I'd imagine he's up for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Exponent

Dak Prescott, Cowboys rout Buccaneers to end road playoff woes

Dak Prescott passed for four touchdowns and rushed for another to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a dominating 31-14 victory over the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night in the NFC wild-card round. Prescott passed for 305 yards while guiding the fifth-seeded Cowboys to their first playoff road victory...
TAMPA, FL
The Exponent

Browns hire Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator

Thirty years after Bill Belichick brought him to Cleveland as a scout and assistant, Jim Schwartz is back with the Browns. Schwartz is the new defensive coordinator of the Browns, who parted with Joe Woods at the end of the 2022 season. The first candidate interviewed for the position, Schwartz...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Exponent

Buccaneers WR Russell Gage moving extremities, still hospitalized

Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage remains hospitalized with head and neck injuries sustained Monday night in Tampa Bay's playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The team said Tuesday morning that Gage, 26, sustained a concussion and neck injury that required further testing. "Russell was taken to a local hospital where...
TAMPA, FL
The Exponent

Chargers fire OC Joe Lombardi, QBs coach Shane Day

The Los Angeles Chargers fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day on Tuesday. The move come three days after the Chargers squandered a 27-point lead in a 31-30 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC wild-card game. The comeback loss serves as the third-largest in NFL postseason history.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy