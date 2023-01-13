Read full article on original website
Related
WJFW-TV
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m. Columbus at Nashville, 8...
WJFW-TV
Colorado 6, Detroit 3
Colorado231—6 First Period_1, Colorado, Lehkonen 12 (Makar, Toews), 5:12. 2, Colorado, Makar 12 (Nichushkin, MacKinnon), 18:04 (pp). Penalties_Detroit bench, served by Perron (Delay of Game), 5:12; O'Connor, COL (Hooking), 11:13; Fabbri, DET (Hooking), 13:26; Detroit bench, served by Perron (Too Many Men on the Ice), 17:25. Second Period_3, Colorado,...
AP source: Titans hiring Niners' Ran Carthon as new GM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says the Tennessee Titans are hiring San Francisco director of player personnel Ran Carthon as their new general manager. The Titans interviewed their seventh candidate Tuesday morning in Buffalo senior director of pro scouting Malik Boyd. The...
WJFW-TV
NFL Playoff Glance
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC) x-AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS) NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) Super Bowl. Sunday, Feb. 12. At Glendale, Ariz. Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
WJFW-TV
Columbus 4, Detroit 3
Detroit003—3 First Period_1, Columbus, Laine 10 (Roslovic, Gaudreau), 12:47. 2, Columbus, Gavrikov 3 (Johnson, Bemstrom), 13:54. 3, Columbus, Laine 11 (Roslovic, Blankenburg), 15:30. Penalties_Gavrikov, CBJ (Roughing), 10:01. Second Period_4, Columbus, Laine 12 (Boqvist, Gaudreau), 1:32. Penalties_Kuraly, CBJ (High Sticking), 1:53; Kubalik, DET (High Sticking), 5:54. Third Period_5, Detroit, Maatta...
Adams offers Philly mayor vegan cheesecake in playoff bet
NEW YORK -- When sports teams go head-to-head in a big game, that often means a bet between city mayors with classic hometown favorite foods as prizes.But for this weekend's playoff game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants, Mayor Eric Adams is thinking about something plant-based."I'm going to reach out to the mayor of Philadelphia, and I'm going to give him a vegan cheesecake," Adams said Tuesday.Sources say no bet has been officially made yet with Philadelphia's mayor.
Dodgers Schedule: LA to Play San Diego on Sunday Night Baseball
They'll be on ESPN's telecast in May.
WJFW-TV
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:06 a.m. EST
Lawrence rallies Jaguars from 27 down to beat Chargers 31-30 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence followed four interceptions with four touchdown passes — one of the most improbable turnarounds in NFL postseason history — and rallied the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 31-30 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Lawrence engineered the winning drive, highlighted by Travis Etienne’s 25-yard run on a fourth-and-1 play, and put the Jaguars in position for Riley Patterson’s 36-yard field goal on the final play. It capped a 27-point comeback, the third largest in playoff history. Patterson’s kick barely stayed inside the right upright and set off a raucous celebration for a franchise that had won just four games the previous two years.
WJFW-TV
Minnesota 110, Cleveland 102
CLEVELAND (102) E.Mobley 6-11 7-8 19, Okoro 3-4 0-0 8, Allen 8-10 3-3 19, Garland 6-11 2-2 15, Mitchell 5-16 2-4 14, Osman 2-4 2-2 6, Stevens 0-1 0-0 0, Love 2-7 0-0 6, LeVert 4-8 4-4 12, Rubio 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 37-76 20-23 102. MINNESOTA (110) Anderson 2-2...
Malone out for Nuggets due to health and safety protocols
The Denver Nuggets announced on social media that head coach Michael Malone will miss the game Tuesday night against Portland after entering the league's health and safety protocols.Assistant coach David Adelman will fill in for a Nuggets team that entered the night tied with Memphis for the top spot in the Western Conference. The Nuggets (30-13) have won 13 straight home games.Malone was hired by Denver on June 15, 2015. He's won 344 games over eight seasons with the Nuggets, which is the third-most in team history. He trails only Doug Moe (432) and George Karl (423). Malone also has a 21-27 postseason mark with Denver.
Suns eyeing possible Chris Paul replacement?
Now that Chris Paul is 37 years old and has missed nearly half their games this season, the Phoenix Suns may already be thinking about the next era. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that the Suns have emerged as a potential free agent suitor for All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet. Currently with... The post Suns eyeing possible Chris Paul replacement? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WJFW-TV
Utah 126, Minnesota 125
UTAH (126) Beasley 4-10 1-2 10, Vanderbilt 4-5 7-8 15, Kessler 9-13 2-4 20, Clarkson 6-17 5-6 21, Conley 5-8 1-1 14, Gay 0-4 0-0 0, Agbaji 6-8 2-2 17, Alexander-Walker 2-3 0-0 5, Horton-Tucker 2-7 0-0 5, Sexton 7-10 5-5 19. Totals 45-85 23-28 126. MINNESOTA (125) Anderson 6-12...
WJFW-TV
N.Y. Knicks 117, Detroit 104
NEW YORK (117) Barrett 4-10 4-8 13, Randle 15-24 8-8 42, Robinson 2-6 0-0 4, Brunson 9-17 7-8 27, Grimes 3-9 3-4 11, Toppin 0-5 0-0 0, Hartenstein 1-2 1-1 3, McBride 0-2 0-0 0, Quickley 6-13 2-2 17. Totals 40-88 25-31 117. DETROIT (104) Bey 6-14 4-4 21, Livers...
WJFW-TV
Milwaukee 132, Indiana 119
INDIANA (119) Mathurin 3-8 6-6 12, Nesmith 3-8 0-0 7, Turner 11-17 3-3 30, Hield 6-15 1-1 18, Nembhard 3-9 0-0 7, Jackson 1-1 1-2 3, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Brissett 2-2 0-0 5, Duarte 2-5 0-0 6, McConnell 11-16 3-3 29. Totals 43-84 14-15 119. MILWAUKEE (132) Connaughton 3-7...
WJFW-TV
No. 6 Indiana 93, Wisconsin 56
WISCONSIN (6-12) Williams 4-10 2-3 10, LaBarbera 4-11 0-0 9, Pospisilova 3-10 0-0 6, Schramek 5-11 2-2 13, Wilke 2-10 2-2 7, Copeland 0-0 0-0 0, Ellew 0-3 0-0 0, Krahn 0-1 0-0 0, Porter 1-3 2-2 5, Leuzinger 2-3 0-0 4, Vanderpool 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 22-63 8-9 56.
WJFW-TV
Wright St. 78, Milwaukee 74, OT
WRIGHT ST. (11-8) Noel 9-12 3-3 23, Braun 3-5 1-1 7, Calvin 10-23 2-2 23, Davis 1-5 0-0 2, Finke 3-11 3-4 11, Norris 1-5 0-0 2, Huibregtse 1-5 1-2 4, Welage 1-2 2-2 4, Sisley 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-69 12-14 78. MILWAUKEE (12-6) Miszkiewicz 1-2 0-0 2, Rand...
WJFW-TV
N. Kentucky 74, Green Bay 53
N. KENTUCKY (11-8) Brandon 7-10 2-4 16, Faulkner 3-7 2-2 9, Rhodes 3-6 1-2 8, Vinson 4-12 1-2 13, Warrick 6-17 4-6 21, Sumler 0-1 0-2 0, Zorgvol 1-1 0-0 2, Wells 1-3 0-0 2, Pivorius 1-1 0-0 3, Mason 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 10-18 74. GREEN BAY (2-17)
Comments / 0