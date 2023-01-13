Read full article on original website
UNT alumna R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as the new Miss UniverseJalyn SmootDenton, TX
Firing incidents have once again in Florida,at martin Luther king celebrations, 8 people badly injuredSikaraFort Pierce, FL
$2 Million in Jewelry Stolen in Mesquite Mall HeistSilence DoGoodMesquite, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Dining Solo in Dallas for Valentine's Can Be a JoySteven DoyleDallas, TX
This Lewisville staff member is living the dream as the city’s newest planner
Alexis Barnett is the City of Lewisville’s newest planner. Barnett got her degree from the University of North Texas and had the dream of becoming a planner, which she is now living. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
Frisco City Council to vote on specific-use permit for Garages of America project
The specific-use permit would apply to a proposed Garages of America location at the northwest corner of Frisco Street and Research Road. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Garages of America is looking to develop a new location in Frisco down the road from its existing location at 6767 All Stars Ave. City...
Carrollton begins dismantling the city's oldest water tank
The City of Carrollton Capital Improvement Projects Division began to dismantle the original elevated storage tank at 2301 Josey Lane, near Newman Smith High School, on Tuesday, Jan. 17. A special industrial crane and rigging has been erected, and demolition will consist of cutting large panels of the tank, lowering...
Fine dining restaurant coming to Flower Mound
Tycoon, a fine dining establishment, is coming soon to Flower Mound. Once open, Tycoon promises a fine dining experience with “handcrafted cocktails, signature dishes and an unmatched ambiance,” according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. The restaurant will be run by Restaurant Ventures Unlimited, the same company that runs the Tavern at Lakeside and some other concepts.
New Shopping Center Announced For Northwest Dallas
(WBAP/KLIF) Dallas – A new shopping center is coming to the Northwest corner of Walnut Hill and Marsh Lane to replace the one destroyed by the October 2019 tornado that did an estimated 1.5 billion in damage in North Dallas. Hopkins Realty has installed a sign announcing the new...
Union Bear Restaurant Expanding to McKinney
Union Bear, a restaurant and brewery concept from Plano, has announced plans to expand its operations with a new location in downtown McKinney. The announcement was made on January 10 at a McKinney Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. The concept of the original Union Bear location in Plano is based...
This Registered Dietitian at Coppell ISD has a passion for health at every size
Haley Tobias always knew working in a school was where she was meant to be, and now as a Registered Dietitian for Coppell ISD, she’s found a passion for health and a love for feeding students. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
Motor vehicle thefts and other incidents in Plano highlight this week's Plano crime report
The Plano Police Department responded to eight crime incidents of note between Jan. 10-16, according to community crime map data. Police officers responded to one account of assault that was reported at around 7:20 p.m. Jan. 11 in the 3300 block of Westminster Dr.
Denton ISD to Build District-Owned Medical Clinic
(WBAP/KLIF) — Denton ISD is getting into the health care business. The school board approved a measure to continue efforts to construct a district-owned Employee & Family Health & Wellness Vlinic. The district’s Chris Bomberger says the million dollar venture will not require additional funding. According to board member...
H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location
Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jams
FRISCO, Texas - A 100-acre Universal Studios theme park is headed to North Texas. Universal Parks & Resorts — the theme park division of media behemoth NBCUniversal — has purchased a site on the Dallas North Tollway for a new kids-themed park and hotel in Frisco.
Frisco police respond to 8 burglary from motor vehicle calls between Jan. 8-15
The Frisco Police Department responded to multiple burglary from motor vehicle incidents and driving under the influence incidents between Jan. 8-15, according to Community Crime Map data. According to the data, Frisco police responded to eight burglary from motor vehicle incidents in that time frame, including:
For McKinney-based Bethany Anderson, life is all about adventure and passion
Bethany Anderson will tell you she's a "McKinney original." She's also traveled the world and decided she wanted to spark hope. That's why she started The Hope Adventure Project, a multi-country journey through which Anderson partners with pastors and ministers around the world. Work of the project includes "retreats for women and youth, camps, mission engagement, teaching, leading worship, strategic project development and planning, and one-on-one sessions with those navigating their faith" according to the project website, thehopeadventure.com.
Cauldron Ice Cream Makes its Way to Frisco
Cauldron Ice Cream has a new location in Frisco. And to the delight of Dallas-area dessert fanatics, it’s just as Instagrammable as the first two. Cauldron Ice Cream opened its first Texas location in Knox/Henderson in 2019 and a second in Carrollton two years later. Since then, the shop has been serving its specialty bubble waffles and ice cream to sweet-toothed residents around North Texas. It was only a few months ago that co-owners Desiree Le and Terence Lioe decided to open in Frisco, with the hopes of serving their “picture-worthy” ice creams to even more customers.
Sweet Tooth Hotel opens new flagship location in downtown Dallas
We have our luggage, we have our keycard, and we are checking into the brand-new flagship location of the Sweet Tooth Hotel in downtown Dallas.
Dallas, Austin eateries ranked among America’s most popular bagel shops: report
While everyone knows that breakfast is the most important meal of the day and also among the most delicious of all time, there are a few staples that are a must, especially for breakfast on the go, bagels.
A Dallas nonprofit offers car repairs that would otherwise drive owners into debt
Car repairs are never convenient, and for many people they can also create a major financial predicament. In Dallas, reporter Christopher Connelly from member station KERA has the story of a small charity that fixes the vehicles that could otherwise drive their owners into debt. CHRISTOPHER CONNELLY, BYLINE: About a...
Plano Police Report Increased Gun Thefts
The Plano Police Department issued a warning on Facebook after seeing an increase in gun thefts. The majority of the thefts occurred when vehicles were left unlocked. According to the police department, most of the thefts are due to cars remaining unlocked. In 2021, 83 guns were stolen from 78 vehicles, of those 95% did not have their doors locked. In 2022, 121 guns were stolen from 105 vehicles, of those, 76% were not locked, police said.
Most Haunted Houses In Forth Worth - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or Alone
Fort Worth, Texas is home to many historic and beautiful houses, but some of them also have a reputation for being haunted. Here are a few of the most haunted houses in Fort Worth that you may want to think twice about visiting at night or alone:
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A Sundown Town
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
