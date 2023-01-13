ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SLDDAB
4d ago

So many love beyond the poverty line Ana run out of food at times less than 2 wells time. More money for food should be given to help ends meet Mist especially for the children, disabled and the elderly.

JackZ
4d ago

You can always tell who the people are with the benefits card when you are in the line at the supermarket.

Bettie Fulton
3d ago

thanks for saying that actual facts we are suffering too I mean my heart goes out to you praying in mothers and childrens and dogs and cats or whatever they're suffering but we're suffering too over here I don't know it's just it's just hard right now and they didn't even continue to give us stimulus checks in New York state where other cities is giving out stimulus for their people for months so I think we should take care of our own first before we do it for anybody else

Mark Star

HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right

Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Gov. Hochul’s New Plan Will Give Raises To Many In New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled a new plan that will put more money in the paychecks of many workers in New York State. The minimum wage rate just increased on December 31, 2022, in many places around the state. New York has been increasing the minimum wage incrementally every year since December 31, 2016. Some states have a ridiculously low minimum wage, which has created a class of "working poor."
wdkx.com

Walmart Goes Bagless In New York State Starting Wednesday

Make sure you bring a reusable bag with you for your purchased items the next time you go to Walmart. In New York State Walmart will no longer provide paper bags beginning on Wednesday. The company is going completely bagless at all stores across the state. This move to remove...
Jake Wells

State of New York sending residents two one-time stimulus payments

If you're a New York taxpayer, here's some good news you'll want to hear: some additional money is coming to you soon. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
wamc.org

Extra SNAP benefits authorized during the pandemic coming to an end

Extra benefits that have been available for three years to households through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will end soon. In Massachusetts, the last extra payment will be on March 2nd. Emergency SNAP benefits began during the COVID-19 pandemic. The emergency food network in western Massachusetts is preparing for...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

$1 Billion is Expected to be Given to American Citizens as Direct Payments for Tax Rebates

Greg Gianforte, the governor of Montana, has suggested a $1 billion tax cut for the state’s budget. If passed into law, it would feature three key family policies. A part of the budget plan is a property tax rebate, which would be worth $500 million. It would also include the child tax credit and the adoption tax credit, worth $1,200 and $5,000, respectively.
MONTANA STATE
WIBX 950

How To Apply for New York’s One-Day Marriage Officiant License

Beginning in March of this year, any adult will be able to apply to officiate a wedding in the state of New York without having to possess any particular criteria or licenses. Until now, the honor of bonding a couple in marriage has been reserved for clergy, judges, and elected officials but all of that changed on December 28 when New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill into law which allows adults to apply for a single day officiant license.
NEW YORK STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

Overdose deaths in New York continued to rise in 2021

Deaths from opioid overdoses in New York continued to rise in 2021, growing by 14% compared to the prior year, according to data released Tuesday by the state Department of Health. The new data, which also showed a corresponding rise in emergnecy room visits due to overdoses, is another sign...
NEW YORK STATE
The Staten Island Advance

‘Amazing’ holiday toy drive spreads cheer to Staten Island special ed students | In Class column

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A non-profit on Staten Island held its eighth annual holiday drive last month, in partnership with several special education schools. Person Centered Care Services (PCCS), a non-profit creating social change within communities by supporting people with disabilities on their search for identity and acceptance, held the event in partnership with District 75 schools, including PS 373R and its eight sites and PS/I.S. 25 South Richmond High School’s North Shore annex.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Significant Snow Likely for Rest of January in New York State

January continues to be a relatively easy weather month for the State of New York, all things considered. That is welcomes after a brutal November and December, especially for those living off Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Two historic snowstorms took place towards the end of 2022: a week before...
