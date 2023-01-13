ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fifth Precinct Problem Oriented Police Officers report multiple arrests within the confines of the Fifth Precinct on Monday, January 16, 2023. Officers assigned to the POP Unit conducted a Project 21 investigation targeting the sale of nicotine and alcohol products sold to underage agents. The agents entered the following establishments where the store employees did not ask for the proper identification and sold alcohol to the Police agents.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD officer shot in the Bronx, 16-year-old arrested: Reports

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An NYPD officer was shot and wounded in a shooting incident with a 16-year-old boy Tuesday in the Bronx, according to police. The injured cop was sitting in an unmarked police vehicle with three officers when they spotted two men in the vicinity of East 183rd Street and Prospect Avenue and pulled up to them, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig detailed to reporters.
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Staten Island girl, 12, reported missing

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. —The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a 12-year-old girl reported missing from Elm Park. Ariyah Garcia-Smith most recently was seen on Monday at about 3 p.m. in the vicinity of Wright Avenue and Richmond Terrace, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

3 hurt in 3 separate Brooklyn shootings in under 10 hours: police

BROOKLYN, New York (PIX11) — Three men were wounded in three separate shootings across Brooklyn in the span of less than 10 hours Sunday, according to authorities. In the most recent incident, a 35-year-old man was shot in the back near Malcolm X Boulevard and Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 11:20 p.m., police said. First […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station

NEW YORK, NY – An 80-year-old man was assaulted and robbed inside a Brooklyn subway station on Sunday. According to police, a black male approached the elderly male inside the Pitkin Avenue and Euclid Avenue station at around 7:30 pm. The suspect sprayed the man in the face with an unknown liquid, then choked him while forcibly robbing the man of his belongings. The suspect fled in an unknown direction. Detectives with the NYPD’s 75th Precinct are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect who is still at large. If you have information, you can call 800-577-TIPS. The post 80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Victim assaulted in Brooklyn home invasion

BROOKLYN, MD – A Brooklyn home was broken into while the occupants were inside Just after midnight on Sunday. According to police, the suspect forced his way into a home on Bon Air Avenue armed with two semi-automatic handguns. “The suspect physically assaulted one of the victims and demanded property from them. The suspect fled the residence and entered a white coupe or sedan and drove away,” the Anne Arundel County Police Department reported today. The suspect was described as a black male, approximately six feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds. The post Victim assaulted in Brooklyn home invasion appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Would-be robbers trash Harlem deli, throw knives at workers

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for three suspects who were caught on video attacking bodega workers with knives and merchandise. Surveillance video shows a man throw a rack of chips at two bodega workers, who are cornered behind the cash register. As he knocks over containers, a second suspect turns the corner and chucks a knife at the workers. "So I was panicking, you know," said Jesus Tapya Ramirez, one of the bodega workers. Ramirez said the suspects came into the bodega on Convent Avenue off West 127th Street in Harlem on Jan. 11. He said they demanded he open the register...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Suspect charged in burning woman’s face at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Georgia woman was charged with allegedly throwing an unknown liquid, burning a woman’s face, inside a Brooklyn subway station late last year, police said on Saturday. Rodlin Gravesande, 33, was charged on Friday with assault in connection with the unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack that left the 21-year-old victim with chemical […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

