Trump's Rape Remarks During Carroll Deposition Say a lot About Him.
'I Am Heartbroken,' Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. Home
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right
Bouncer's Lament - The Billymark Bar - Pimp and Ho Central
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some money
longisland.com
Police Report Multiple Arrests in Nassau County for Sale of Alcohol, Tobacco Products to Minors
Fifth Precinct Problem Oriented Police Officers report multiple arrests within the confines of the Fifth Precinct on Monday, January 16, 2023. Officers assigned to the POP Unit conducted a Project 21 investigation targeting the sale of nicotine and alcohol products sold to underage agents. The agents entered the following establishments where the store employees did not ask for the proper identification and sold alcohol to the Police agents.
NYPD officer shot in the Bronx, 16-year-old arrested: Reports
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An NYPD officer was shot and wounded in a shooting incident with a 16-year-old boy Tuesday in the Bronx, according to police. The injured cop was sitting in an unmarked police vehicle with three officers when they spotted two men in the vicinity of East 183rd Street and Prospect Avenue and pulled up to them, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig detailed to reporters.
NYPD: Staten Island girl, 12, reported missing
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. —The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a 12-year-old girl reported missing from Elm Park. Ariyah Garcia-Smith most recently was seen on Monday at about 3 p.m. in the vicinity of Wright Avenue and Richmond Terrace, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Video surfaces of chaotic encounter at Staten Island bus stop that preceded NYPD officer suspension
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Chaotic video that precedes footage of an NYPD officer punching a child during a police response in Port Richmond earlier this month has surfaced, showing multiple officers attempting to separate two girls on the ground surrounded by a raucous crowd. The footage is shot from...
NYC Lawyer files lawsuit against NYPD for allegedly withholding critical evidence in license plate arrest
The prominent lawyer who was detained for "criminal mischief" last year after fixing a car's vandalized license plate has filed a lawsuit against the NYPD, claiming the officers are withholding crucial evidence and, absent legal action, may even destroy it.
Teen blinds man, 80, with light, then chokes, punches him in Brooklyn subway robbery
An 80-year-old man was robbed by a teenage thief who blinded him with bright light and a mystery spray before choking and punching him at a Brooklyn subway station this week, police said.
proclaimerscv.com
31-year-old Sentenced 25 Years After Declared Not Guilty in New Jersey
In a New Jersey killing that took place less than a year after it was declared not guilty in a related homicide twelve years prior, a man was sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to the prosecution. Based to Hudson County prosecutors, Diamond Robinson, 26, was shot and killed...
Brink’s heist: $300,000 stolen from armored truck at NY bank
NEW YORK (AP) — A man made off with $300,000 cash in a bizarre Brink’s truck robbery outside a Brooklyn bank last week, police say. According to police, the thief swiped an unattended money bag from the armored truck’s bumper while two other men distracted the Brink’s employee by asking him for directions.
3 hurt in 3 separate Brooklyn shootings in under 10 hours: police
BROOKLYN, New York (PIX11) — Three men were wounded in three separate shootings across Brooklyn in the span of less than 10 hours Sunday, according to authorities. In the most recent incident, a 35-year-old man was shot in the back near Malcolm X Boulevard and Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 11:20 p.m., police said. First […]
80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station
NEW YORK, NY – An 80-year-old man was assaulted and robbed inside a Brooklyn subway station on Sunday. According to police, a black male approached the elderly male inside the Pitkin Avenue and Euclid Avenue station at around 7:30 pm. The suspect sprayed the man in the face with an unknown liquid, then choked him while forcibly robbing the man of his belongings. The suspect fled in an unknown direction. Detectives with the NYPD’s 75th Precinct are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect who is still at large. If you have information, you can call 800-577-TIPS. The post 80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Victim assaulted in Brooklyn home invasion
BROOKLYN, MD – A Brooklyn home was broken into while the occupants were inside Just after midnight on Sunday. According to police, the suspect forced his way into a home on Bon Air Avenue armed with two semi-automatic handguns. “The suspect physically assaulted one of the victims and demanded property from them. The suspect fled the residence and entered a white coupe or sedan and drove away,” the Anne Arundel County Police Department reported today. The suspect was described as a black male, approximately six feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds. The post Victim assaulted in Brooklyn home invasion appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Man accused of shooting at ride-share taxi outside girlfriend's Howell home
Police say witnesses told them that a man shot at a group of people allegedly fleeing from his driveway.
Caught on video: Would-be robbers trash Harlem deli, throw knives at workers
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for three suspects who were caught on video attacking bodega workers with knives and merchandise. Surveillance video shows a man throw a rack of chips at two bodega workers, who are cornered behind the cash register. As he knocks over containers, a second suspect turns the corner and chucks a knife at the workers. "So I was panicking, you know," said Jesus Tapya Ramirez, one of the bodega workers. Ramirez said the suspects came into the bodega on Convent Avenue off West 127th Street in Harlem on Jan. 11. He said they demanded he open the register...
NYPD: New photos of thieves who allegedly stole $300,000 from armored truck outside Brooklyn bank
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The NYPD has shared additional photos of three suspects wanted in connection with the theft of $300,000 from an armored truck outside a Brooklyn bank. The daytime burglary happened January 6 around 1 p.m. in the vicinity of a Chase Bank at 5423 8th Ave., police said.
Cops search for 2 men who beat 71-year-old man during Brooklyn road rage incident
Police are searching for two men who beat a 71-year-old man during a traffic dispute in Brooklyn last week. The men got in an argument with the man near the intersection of Avenue T and Coney Island Avenue in Gravesend just before 2 p.m.
Man charged in murder of Staten Island ex-NYPD officer accused of assaulting another stranger in his neighborhood days prior
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An arraignment judge Friday ordered a Staten Island man be remanded without bail in the fatal stabbing of a former cop in West Brighton, due in part to a separate assault case that authorities say occurred just days prior. Eric Wilson, 26, of Elizabeth Street...
First photo: Suspect in fatal stabbing of former Staten Island NYPD officer led to court
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Detectives led Eric Wilson, the suspect in the fatal stabbing of former Staten Island police officer Nicholas Nelson, down the steps of the 120th Precinct stationhouse to his arraignment in Criminal Court in St. George on Friday afternoon. Wilson, 26, who lives on Elizabeth Street...
‘This state is broken’ – NJ mayor blasts Murphy on crime
The mayor of a popular New Jersey shore town is again blasting Gov. Phil Murphy's administration for policies he believes have contributed to a rise in crime. "This state is broken," lamented Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra. Kanitra posted a rant to his personal Facebook page following an attempted...
Heartbroken dad says N.J. police officer wife died heroically trying to rescue daughter in house fire
The fire tore through their home within seconds. It was Friday around midnight when William Montanaro awoke to fire alarms blaring. He ran downstairs and saw flames on the first floor of his Hazlet home. The 39-year-old ran back upstairs to get his family — his wife, Jacqueline, two young...
Suspect charged in burning woman’s face at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Georgia woman was charged with allegedly throwing an unknown liquid, burning a woman’s face, inside a Brooklyn subway station late last year, police said on Saturday. Rodlin Gravesande, 33, was charged on Friday with assault in connection with the unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack that left the 21-year-old victim with chemical […]
