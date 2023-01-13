At the library, learning about a long-ago winter on the farm

Kelsey Butler, a program assistant at the historic Oliver Kelley Farm in Elk River, led a special storytime at the Elk River Library on Monday, Jan. 9, where the young participants learned how farmers spent the winter more than 150 years ago.

Bulter read “Winter on the Farm” by Laura Ingalls Wilder, “Ox-Cart Man” by Donald Hall and “Moo, Baa, La La La!” by Sandra Boynton and led a few games.

The children also were able to choose a craft project, assembling either a whirligig or a paper quilt.

The Oliver Kelley Farm was the home of Oliver H. Kelley, founder of the Grange, which was the first successful national farming organization. The 1860s farmstead, modern visitor center and farm lab showcase the story of farming, food and agriculture — past and present. The farm is located at 15788 Kelley Farm Road, 2.5 miles southeast of downtown Elk River on Highway 10. For more information, go to www.mnhs.org/kelleyfarm.

To see a calendar of upcoming events at the Elk River Library, go to https://tinyurl.com/ytt9fdas.