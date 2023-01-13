ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

Comments / 1

Related
WAFF

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton retires

The owners of a business located in the same strip mall where the Jan. 7 shooting occurred are speaking out about the need to create change in the community. “It has truly been a nightmare”: Family of Quantasia Grant speaks out one week after she was killed. Updated: 14...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
TheDailyBeast

Chiropractor Charged With Poisoning His Ex With Lead Freed From Jail

A judge has freed an Alabama chiropractor accused of poisoning his estranged wife with lead so that he can make enough money to pay alimony or child support to his victim. Brian Mann, 34, of Decatur was arrested in September on charges that he purposely caused his wife “to unwittingly ingest particles of lead,” leading to her hospitalization, in the midst of a divorce battle. He was released on bond, which was revoked when he failed to surrender his passport. The judge said he did not want to let him go again but that keeping him locked up meant he was $8,000 behind on payments, which was punishing his wife and child.Read it at WHNT
DECATUR, AL
WSMV

Murder suspect on TBI’s most wanted list caught in Giles County

PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted List was arrested Sunday. Marvin Deon “DJ” Holt, Jr., 21, was wanted for failing to appear on the charge of first degree premeditated murder in Hickman County. Holt was also wanted in Giles County for failing to appear on charges of felony reckless endangerment, possession of a handgun while under the influence and simple possession of a controlled substance.
GILES COUNTY, TN
cenlanow.com

Ford Edge linked to Lauderdale County escape returned to Florence

FLORENCE, Ala (WHNT) – A vehicle connected to the disappearance of a Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office employee and an inmate was returned to Florence Monday afternoon. The 2007 rust-colored Ford Edge was dropped off at the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office just after 12:30 p.m. The Edge was found in Williamson County, Tennessee Friday afternoon. Casey White and Vicky White apparently tried to spray paint the car a green color, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

1 dead, multiple injured in Tuscumbia crash Tuesday morning

A three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Tuscumbia left one person dead, one critically injured and others with minor injuries, police said. The crash was reported about 8:24 a.m. at the intersection of East Sixth and King streets. Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said witnesses reported seeing a Ford F-250 strike a Chevrolet Corsica that had failed to stop at the intersection.
TUSCUMBIA, AL
darkhorsepressnow.com

Corinth Police Arrest Woman On Drug Charges

A woman was arrested by the Corinth Police Department after a traffic stop on January 8. 40-year-old Kandis Murphy was taken into custody after a traffic stop. Murphy was driving and she had a passenger in the car named Jason Parrish. The officers realized both of them had active warrants...
CORINTH, MS
WAAY-TV

Elkmont man to be sentenced in April for participation in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

An Elkmont man who was arrested in Alaska on charges related to the Jan. Capitol insurrection has since pleaded guilty and is now waiting to learn his sentence, records show. Christian Matthew Manley agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors last month. That agreement involved him pleading guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury.
ELKMONT, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy