A judge has freed an Alabama chiropractor accused of poisoning his estranged wife with lead so that he can make enough money to pay alimony or child support to his victim. Brian Mann, 34, of Decatur was arrested in September on charges that he purposely caused his wife “to unwittingly ingest particles of lead,” leading to her hospitalization, in the midst of a divorce battle. He was released on bond, which was revoked when he failed to surrender his passport. The judge said he did not want to let him go again but that keeping him locked up meant he was $8,000 behind on payments, which was punishing his wife and child.Read it at WHNT

DECATUR, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO