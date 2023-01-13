Read full article on original website
WAFF
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton retires
The owners of a business located in the same strip mall where the Jan. 7 shooting occurred are speaking out about the need to create change in the community. “It has truly been a nightmare”: Family of Quantasia Grant speaks out one week after she was killed. Updated: 14...
Chiropractor Charged With Poisoning His Ex With Lead Freed From Jail
A judge has freed an Alabama chiropractor accused of poisoning his estranged wife with lead so that he can make enough money to pay alimony or child support to his victim. Brian Mann, 34, of Decatur was arrested in September on charges that he purposely caused his wife “to unwittingly ingest particles of lead,” leading to her hospitalization, in the midst of a divorce battle. He was released on bond, which was revoked when he failed to surrender his passport. The judge said he did not want to let him go again but that keeping him locked up meant he was $8,000 behind on payments, which was punishing his wife and child.Read it at WHNT
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale County family loses $100,000 to construction loan scam
A victim is speaking out about a Lauderdale County contractor who she says scammed her out of more than $100,000. Beverly Jeffers had big plans for the plot of land she had purchased next to her childhood home. "This is my dad's land. It's always been home, and we were...
Five Limestone County men arrested following narcotics operation
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Narcotics Unit and Special Response team arrested five men after drugs and weapons were found in a home nearly two weeks ago.
WSMV
Murder suspect on TBI’s most wanted list caught in Giles County
PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted List was arrested Sunday. Marvin Deon “DJ” Holt, Jr., 21, was wanted for failing to appear on the charge of first degree premeditated murder in Hickman County. Holt was also wanted in Giles County for failing to appear on charges of felony reckless endangerment, possession of a handgun while under the influence and simple possession of a controlled substance.
Car towed hour before authorities knew inmate and jailer missing, says sheriff
The nationwide manhunt continues for an escaped Lauderdale County inmate and the corrections employee who helped him escape on April 29.
cenlanow.com
Ford Edge linked to Lauderdale County escape returned to Florence
FLORENCE, Ala (WHNT) – A vehicle connected to the disappearance of a Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office employee and an inmate was returned to Florence Monday afternoon. The 2007 rust-colored Ford Edge was dropped off at the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office just after 12:30 p.m. The Edge was found in Williamson County, Tennessee Friday afternoon. Casey White and Vicky White apparently tried to spray paint the car a green color, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.
WAAY-TV
1 dead, multiple injured in Tuscumbia crash Tuesday morning
A three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Tuscumbia left one person dead, one critically injured and others with minor injuries, police said. The crash was reported about 8:24 a.m. at the intersection of East Sixth and King streets. Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said witnesses reported seeing a Ford F-250 strike a Chevrolet Corsica that had failed to stop at the intersection.
Boy allegedly approached ‘agitated’, shotgun-wielding father with knife to protect sibling
An 'agitated' father allegedly busted into a family member's home and pointed a gun at family members, including two of his own children, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
Alabama man charged with ‘luring’ ex-girlfriend to house, dousing her with gasoline, setting her on fire
A Morgan County man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say he poured gasoline on a woman and set her on fire. Marquise Antwan Wayns, 22, of Hillsboro, was arrested Thursday, according to court documents. The incident happened in Priceville about 9 p.m. Tuesday on North Bethel Road.
North Alabama sees five homicides, one fatal deputy-involved shooting just two weeks into 2023
Five homicides and one death in a deputy-involved shooting have already marred the "clean slate" that a new year is supposed to bring.
Father dies with ‘apparent knife wound’, son arrested
A Lauderdale County man was arrested following a reported dispute with his father where he was armed with a knife, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies: Alabama boy confronted shotgun-wielding father with knife to protect sibling
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. — A northwestern Alabama man accused of pointing a shotgun at family members during an altercation was confronted by one of his children, who held a knife to protect his sibling, authorities said. Trenton Price, 32, of Russellville, was arrested on Jan. 7 and charged with...
alreporter.com
Three additional deaths in state correctional facilities confirmed this month
Two incarcerated men at Limestone County Correctional Facility, and another incarcerated man at St. Clair County Correctional Facility, have been confirmed dead this month, according to statements from the Alabama Department of Corrections obtained by APR. With these latest deaths, at least six individuals have died within the state correctional...
Mason Sisk appears in court for hearing on alleged confession
An Elkmont teen, who is charged with killing five family members in September 2019 appeared in court today to look at if an alleged confession he gave to investigators can be used as a part of his retrial.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Corinth Police Arrest Woman On Drug Charges
A woman was arrested by the Corinth Police Department after a traffic stop on January 8. 40-year-old Kandis Murphy was taken into custody after a traffic stop. Murphy was driving and she had a passenger in the car named Jason Parrish. The officers realized both of them had active warrants...
Madison man charged with drug trafficking, destroying state property
A Madison man was charged with drug trafficking and destroying state property after an incident late last year.
‘One of the worst cases I’ve seen’: Dozens of cats rescued in Giles County
Dozens of cats were rescued from a home in Giles County early Saturday morning.
Limestone Correctional Officer charged with harassment after alleged kiss on the cheek
58-year-old Troy Jefferson Hughes is said to have turned himself into the Limestone County Sheriff's Office earlier this week after being accused of an unwanted advance while on the job.
WAAY-TV
Elkmont man to be sentenced in April for participation in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
An Elkmont man who was arrested in Alaska on charges related to the Jan. Capitol insurrection has since pleaded guilty and is now waiting to learn his sentence, records show. Christian Matthew Manley agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors last month. That agreement involved him pleading guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury.
