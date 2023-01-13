Read full article on original website
(The Center Square) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is spearheading a bill that would protect agricultural operations from frivolous nuisance complaints. The bill announced Friday by the governor would add any agricultural operation to the definition of "agritourism." If passed, the bill would also limit compensatory and punitive damages awarded from nuisance complaints and require plaintiffs to provide "convincing evidence" that the agricultural activity is not in compliance with state or federal environmental laws.
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s request to hold a firework display at Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day has been rejected on the grounds that fireworks are opposed by local tribes, according to a report. In a letter rejecting the request obtained by the Daily Caller, the National Park Service wrote: “Fireworks continue to be viewed by multiple Tribes as an adverse effect on the traditional cultural landscape … This view was expressed by consulting Tribes in 2020 and has been reaffirmed by Tribal government representatives in subsequent meetings and letters.” Noem previously sent letters to Republican members of Congress from her state asking for their help in stopping the fireworks being canceled as they had been under the Obama administration, telling the Daily Caller: “The Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration is the best way that we can celebrate America’s birthday.”Read it at Daily Caller
South Dakota's six public colleges will offer in-state tuition rates to students from Illinois and Wisconsin next fall. Campaign to renovate the Lead opera house after more than a couple decades. Updated: 6 hours ago. After a fire led the Lead opera house to close its curtains, plans to renovate...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Average teacher pay in South Dakota is not where anyone wants it to be. The latest data from the National Education Association shows South Dakota with the second-worst average teacher salary among all states and the District of Columbia; only Mississippi is worse. That...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (SOUTH DAKOTA NEWSWATCH) - Concern over the future of the teaching profession in South Dakota has led to more aggressive efforts by education officials to train and inspire a new generation of classroom leaders, with particular emphasis on elementary school classrooms. The push comes as kindergarten through...
