Madison, SD

The Center Square

Noem backs bill to protect agriculture community from nuisance complaints

(The Center Square) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is spearheading a bill that would protect agricultural operations from frivolous nuisance complaints. The bill announced Friday by the governor would add any agricultural operation to the definition of "agritourism." If passed, the bill would also limit compensatory and punitive damages awarded from nuisance complaints and require plaintiffs to provide "convincing evidence" that the agricultural activity is not in compliance with state or federal environmental laws.
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
TheDailyBeast

Kristi Noem’s Mt. Rushmore Firework Plans Axed Over Tribes’ Protest: Report

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s request to hold a firework display at Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day has been rejected on the grounds that fireworks are opposed by local tribes, according to a report. In a letter rejecting the request obtained by the Daily Caller, the National Park Service wrote: “Fireworks continue to be viewed by multiple Tribes as an adverse effect on the traditional cultural landscape … This view was expressed by consulting Tribes in 2020 and has been reaffirmed by Tribal government representatives in subsequent meetings and letters.” Noem previously sent letters to Republican members of Congress from her state asking for their help in stopping the fireworks being canceled as they had been under the Obama administration, telling the Daily Caller: “The Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration is the best way that we can celebrate America’s birthday.”Read it at Daily Caller
KELOLAND TV

The challenges of teacher pay in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Average teacher pay in South Dakota is not where anyone wants it to be. The latest data from the National Education Association shows South Dakota with the second-worst average teacher salary among all states and the District of Columbia; only Mississippi is worse. That...
