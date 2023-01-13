Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedWestland DailyOrlando, FL
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
Best chain fried chicken in America to open first Orlando locationAsh JurbergOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Winter Park Restaurants | Winter Park, FL
Located just a few miles North of the City of Orlando, Winter Park’s 30,000 residents enjoy abundant outdoor spaces, a decadent Saturday morning Farmer’s market, and more museums than you would ever expect to see in such a small area. The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum displays the largest collection of Tiffany glass in the world and the Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens was donated by the artist’s wife following the death of this incredible Czech American talent.
Best chain fried chicken in America to open first Orlando location
There is good news this week for fried chicken fans in Orlando, with the popular Jollibee restaurant opening its first location in Orlando. Jollibee "is the flagship brand of Jollibee Foods Corporation, the largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant company in the world," and currently has 70 stores in North America and 1300 stores across the globe." It is best known for its signature fried chicken- Chickenjoy.
globalconstructionreview.com
Webuild wins $218m highway contract in Orlando, Florida
Webuild’s US subsidiary Lane Construction has landed a $218m contract to widen and upgrade 6km of Interstate 4 (I-4) in Orange County, Florida. Once completed, the project will reduce traffic, wait time at traffic lights, overall travel times and carbon dioxide emissions. The interchange connects tourist attractions such as...
wdwinfo.com
Reedy Creek Improvement District Makes Intriguing Changes to 2032 Plans
Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID), the governing entity that oversees Walt Disney World and some areas surrounding it, had a meeting last week where they discussed changes to their long-term use of land. Eryka Washington Perry, a spokesperson for RCID, said, “There were minor administrative amendments made to be in...
orangeobserver.com
Orlando airport earns 'worst airport' status
Orlando International Airport landed at the top of an unfortunate list. According to Family Destinations Guide, Orlando International Airport (MCO) had the highest percentage of delayed flights in 2022. The guide used statistics compiled by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, which reported 1,042,056 delayed flights in 2022 in the United...
orangeobserver.com
Parkside home tops Dr. Phillips sales from Dec. 31, 2022, to Jan. 8
A home in Parkside topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Dec. 31, 2022, to Jan. 8. The home at 8443 Kaewick St., Orlando, sold Jan. 6, for $1,250,000. Built in 2016, it has five bedrooms, five baths and 3,296 square feet of living area. Days on market: 115.
UCF student makes it to top 5 in Miss Universe competition
ORLANDO, Fla. — University of Central Florida student Ashley Cariño placed fifth overall at the 71st Miss Universe pageant this weekend. Cariño competed in multiple rounds at the pageant Saturday, making it to the top five finalist spot. Miss USA, Miss Venezuela, Miss Dominican Republic, and Miss Curacao joined her as finalists, according to the Associated Press.
floridapolitics.com
‘All Florida corporations should be treated equally’: Carolina Amesty backs takeover of special Disney district
‘I believe this is the right move for my community and for Florida.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ push to take control of a special district governing Walt Disney World has the support of a state Representative voters there elected in November. Republican Rep. Carolina Amesty said Florida is making the...
orangeobserver.com
Overlook 2 at Hamlin home tops Horizon West sales from Dec. 31, 2022, to Jan. 8
A home in Overlook 2 at Hamlin topped all Horizon West residential real-estate transactions from Dec. 31, 2022, to Jan. 8. The home at 15138 Shonan Gold Drive, Winter Garden, sold Jan. 4, for $2,100,000. Built in 2019, it has five bedrooms, five baths, two half-baths and 5,551 square feet of living area. Days on market: 40.
Inside the Magic
Universal Orlando’s Iconic Symbol Left Completely Removed
Orlando is a popular tourist location where Guests can visit Legoland, Walt Disney World Resort, SeaWorld, Universal, and many more theme parks. The Epicentre Of Awesome, or best known as Universal’s Citywalk, is where unforgettable family entertainment meets restaurants that don’t just make you say “Yum,” but “Wow.” Universal is visited by thousands of Guests each and every day. When Guests head over to Universal’s theme parks– which include Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure– they will walk through CityWalk, which includes restaurants, shopping locations, clubs, and a new escape room.
WESH
National Hurricane Center identifies non-tropical low pressure system
ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's top headlines. The National Hurricane Center has released a special tropical outlook on a non-tropical low-pressure system that's over moderately warm ocean waters. The system, centered over the northwestern Atlantic Ocean about 300 miles north of Bermuda, is producing storm-force winds.
bungalower
Local food-preneur asking for help ahead of Food Network event
Local business owner and chef, Ryan Whaley, of the hugely popular Parlor Kitchen (Instagram | Website) has been serving food curbside for the past year (including at our weekly bingo nights in Baldwin Park), and now, ahead of a big break, is asking for some help from the community. Whaley,...
Cheers! Free beer returns to SeaWorld
ORLANDO, Fla. — Raise your glasses to SeaWorld Orlando. The theme park is bringing back its popular free beer event just in time for the long weekend. The promotion lasts through Jan. 31. The free beer is available at Waterway Grill Bar beginning at 11 a.m. each day and...
villages-news.com
What really counts as seat saving at the square?
I, for one, love to go and watch the bands perform at the squares. I am not part of any of your Villages, but I live in Lady Lake. My parents moved to Florida before the great expansion. I remember visiting and behind my parents’ house was nothing but Buffalo. Now it is houses and assisted living. I am not complaining about the expansion, I am just upset that someone has the nerve to complain about seat saving in the squares when the people are up enjoying themselves dancing. These people got there early enough to get a seat and then dance. Not everyone dances the whole night away. When there is a break in the music or a song that they don’t dance to, they come back to sit and enjoy water or talking to their friends. It doesn’t matter that they are not sitting all the time. My suggestion is if people want a seat, get to the square a little earlier and get one.
2 Changes Coming to MCO; One Huge, One Small
Orlando International Airport (MCO) means a lot of things to a lot of people. To travel geeks, it’s the busiest airport in Florida, the 7th busiest in the county and the 10th busiest in the world. To tourists, it’s the airport that brings them to their favorite theme parks. To frequent travelers, it’s the busy, crowded cluster-F of an airport that’s filled with families who don’t travel very often (and all the trials and tribulations that go along with that). To locals, it’s simply their home airport.
Inside the Magic
Guest Claims “Cockroach Infestation” at Universal Resort
Universal Orlando Resort is home to many iconic and thrilling attractions that bring in millions of Guests from around the world. Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure house many fun rides like Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Jurassic Park River Adventure, E.T. Adventure, and Revenge of the Mummy, just to name a few.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in The Villages, FL
Hunt for free things to do in The Villages, and you’ll certainly appreciate why it’s been dubbed “Florida's Friendliest Hometown.”. A census-designated place (CDP), The Villages spreads over an area of about 32 square miles. Its acreage was carved from slices from three central Florida counties—Sumter, Marion,...
pethelpful.com
17 Terrified Dogs Arrive at Florida Shelter After Owner Surrenders Them All
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Orange County Animal Services recently took in 17 dogs that had been surrendered after their owner could no longer care for them. According to the video, the dogs were so hungry they attacked a neighbor's pigs. TikTok account holder @AharrisPhoto posted "The owners neighbors called our officers about the situation & the owner decided to surrender them all. There might be more on the way which will lead to a higher animal surrender count."
ormondbeachobserver.com
Spruce Creek High School junior is Miss Daytona Beach Teen USA
Daytona Beach resident Lola Manley has been selected to represent Daytona Beach at the Miss Florida Teen USA competition in May. A junior at Spruce Creek High School, Manley was selected based on her academic standing, involvement in her community, passion for the pursuit of excellence and her interest in empowering other young women, according to a press release. She is a member of the SCHS Finance Academy and treasurer for her class. Recently, she was selected for an internship with Launch Credit Union.
WESH
New Buc-ee's location may be opening soon in this Central Florida county
OCALA, Fla. — An exciting prospect in Marion County: Leaders are expected to soon discuss a zoning request to put in a Buc-ee's gas station in Ocala. The request is for a more than 30-acre site just east of I-75, not far from Highway 326. It would include an...
Comments / 0