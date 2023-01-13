Read full article on original website
LWVJC to host a series of Legislative Forums in 2023
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Iowa
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Johnson County's Roadside Vegetation Manager
League Lecture continues with 'Transparency Matters' on Jan. 25
Sports World Reacts To The Big Ten Game Postponement
This Wednesday's basketball game between Iowa and Northwestern has been postponed. Jeff Goodman of Stadium announced the news just moments ago. Northwestern only has six players available to play due to COVID-19. As a result, the Big Ten has decided to push this game back. Judging by ...
Reviewing the 2023 recruiting class: What did Iowa do at running back?
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes' staff inked another solid class last month as the Hawkeyes signed their first wave of signees in the early signing period as part of the 2023 cycle. HawkeyeInsider.com will go position by position to break down Iowa's 2023 class and what this group could provide for the future.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa vs. Northwestern basketball game to be postponed, per report
Iowa was originally scheduled to host Northwestern in a Wednesday night matchup. Unfortunately, that game will reportedly be postponed due to issues within the Wildcat roster. According to David Eickholt with 247 Sports, Wednesday’s game will be postponed due to Northwestern not being able to field enough players for the game. The Wildcats are reportedly dealing with COVID right now in addition to injury issues within the program.
saturdaytradition.com
Juwan Howard emphasizes importance of Northwestern win following OT loss to Iowa
Juwan Howard noted how important his team’s response to the Iowa loss was at Sunday’s post game presser. Michigan rebounded with an 85-78 win over Northwestern. Michigan was actually leading Iowa late in the 2nd half, but the Hawkeyes battled back to force overtime. The Wolverines could not outlast the Hawkeyes in overtime and eventually lost 93-84 behind a big game from Payton Sandfort. Sandfort finished the game with 26 points.
saturdaytradition.com
Maryland role player ruled out for road trip vs. Iowa
Maryland basketball will be without a player for its matchup with Iowa. The news was reported on by Washington Post’s Emily Giambalvo. After dealing with a sprained ankle earlier this season, Patrick Emilien was seen at warmups on Sunday wearing sweats and a walking boot on his right foot. Emilien averages 2.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 0.1 assists per game for the Terps.
testudotimes.com
How to watch Maryland men’s basketball at Iowa
Maryland men’s basketball picked up a crucial win over Ohio State last Sunday thanks to graduate guard Jahmir Young’s monster performance with 30 points and 11 rebounds. Now, the Terps are coming off a week of rest as they head to Iowa City to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes. Maryland is 2-3 in the Big Ten, but has yet to win a road game in conference play.
Lady Lions suffer second-worst loss in Kieger-era at no. 12 Iowa
IOWA CITY, IA. (WTAJ) — The Penn State Lady Lions lost 108-67 to no. 12 Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday afternoon. The 41-point loss is the second-worst loss under head coach Carolyn Kieger. The worst loss in Kieger’s time came in February 2020 at then-no. 19 Iowa, when the Lady Lions lost by 43. Penn State’s […]
KCRG.com
Hannah Stuelke on her way to reaching her “through the roof” potential
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - “I think Hannah, she doesn’t know how good she can be. Her potential is through the roof. I think everybody on our team sees that.”. When Caitlin Clark gives that compliment, it should bring attention. “It’s just getting her to see that in...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State, Michigan among 7 teams that were ranked throughout 2022 CFB season
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines were in elite company in 2022. The B1G rivals were 2 of 7 teams in the nation that were ranked in every AP Poll during the 2022 season. They were joined by Georgia, Utah, USC, Clemson, and Alabama. Both B1G teams made it...
Michigan Football Star Reveals What Jim Harbaugh Told Players
There may be some uncertainty among Michigan fans regarding Jim Harbaugh's future, but Donovan Edwards has no doubt his head coach will be back in Ann Arbor. Edwards, who was part of Michigan's potent 1-2 running back punch along with Blake Corum, expressed confidence in Harbaugh sticking with the ...
saturdaytradition.com
Malik Hall receives disappointing injury update ahead of Michigan State's game vs. Purdue
Malik Hall simply cannot catch a break this season. One of Michigan State’s key contributors, Hall returned to the court at the end of December following an extended absence due to a stress reaction in his foot. He slowly worked his way back into form, delivering 15 points and a key performance in the rivalry win over Michigan. Unfortunately, Hall injured his ankle in that game near the end of the first half.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State adds in-state WR as PWO piece of 2023 recruiting class
Michigan State has added another piece to Mel Tucker’s 2023 recruiting class. This time, the Spartans added an in-state prospect in a walk-on situation. The player is Jack Yanachik, a 6-foot-3 athlete out of De La Salle Collegiate in Warren, Michigan. Some of Yanachik’s offers included Lawrence Tech and Wayne State, but he will come to Michigan State as a preferred walk-on.
saturdaytradition.com
Zak Zinter, All-B1G Michigan OL, reveals plans for 2023 season
Zak Zinter has announced his plans for the 2023 football season. Zinter put out a statement announcing that he will return to Ann Arbor in 2023. Zinter affirmed his desire to play in the NFL but said that the Wolverines have “unfinished business.”. Zinter is a key cog on...
saturdaytradition.com
Taylor Upshaw, former Michigan defender, reveals transfer commitment
Taylor Upshaw took to Twitter on Saturday night to announce his new school. Upshaw will be heading out west to join Deion Sanders in Colorado. Upshaw played 4 seasons for the Michigan Wolverines, mostly in a reserve role on the defensive line. Upshaw is just the latest player to join...
saturdaytradition.com
Malik Hall sees 'light at the end of the tunnel' regarding foot injury, per Tom Izzo
Malik Hall was held out of Michigan State’s loss to Purdue on Monday as Hall continues to deal with a foot and ankle injury. Fortunately, Tom Izzo had some encouraging news following Hall’s visit with a specialist. According to Izzo, the team sees “a light at the end...
No Way These Fast Food Places Are Iowa’s & Iowa State’s Favorites
Apparently, today is the day when all of these ridiculous studies come out that are just insanely incorrect. If you've gone to college or visited your friends in college, you know where you would get late-night drunk food at. 99.9999% of the time it was a fast food chain because it was cheap and tastier AF. A new study shows the Top Public U.S. Colleges' favorite fast-food chain and the two picked for the University of Iowa and Iowa State are 1,000% not true.
Is It Legal To Recycle Your Pizza Boxes In Iowa?
Can you throw those pizza boxes in the recycling bin in Iowa?. It's a question I try to remember the answer to every Friday or Saturday night after a visit from Happy Joe's. We've finished the pizzas and are now left with the grease-stained cardboard boxes. I always find myself thinking "wait, can I put these in the recycle?" You want to do at least something to take care of the environment of course but Iowa only takes certain things eligible for recycle.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ourquadcities.com
Rare Iowa January tornado captured on video by Local 4 News crew
Mid-January and we’re talking tornadoes in Iowa? That was the case on Martin Luther King Jr. Day!. A tornado ripped across portions of Iowa near Williamsburg and Interstate 80, a little more than an hour West of the Quad Cities. Local 4 director and storm chaser Paul Marruffo safely...
Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways
Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
