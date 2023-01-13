Read full article on original website
fox61.com
Has Connecticut passed the winter COVID peak?
CONNECTICUT, USA — It’s the winter season. You have the flu, RSV, and three years into the pandemic, still, the virus persists. “I feel like naturally, numbers were gonna spike in the winter for the simple fact that it’s cold and flu season,” said Destiny Reyes.
Raising a Family? Consider This New England State Ranked #1 in the Nation
There's one state in this nation which stands out above the rest when it comes to the best places to raise a familiy. Would you believe that state is in New England? Of course you would. New England has some of the best qualifications for living a full life with...
whatsupnewp.com
Texas man admits role in scamming seniors in Rhode Island and elsewhere in online romance scams
Fola Alabi, aka Folayemi Alabi, 52, of Richmond, Texas, pleaded guilty in federal court in Providence to charges of conspiracy and money laundering, admitting to a federal judge that he created companies and opened bank accounts that were used to launder more than $1.6 million in proceeds bilked from seniors in at least eleven states, including Rhode Island, in online romance scams, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
Can you use an expired at-home COVID-19 test?
Many of us may have stored some extra at-home COVID-19 tests in case it is needed in the future but what should be done if the testing kit surpasses its expiration date?
Craney: State may pay price for income surtax
Gov. Maura Healey is Massachusetts' 73rd governor, the second woman to hold the position and the first elected to the position, but unlike the previous governors, she is faced with a new challenge. On Nov. 8, voters narrowly passed Question 1, which went into effect on Jan. 1. Question 1...
Rhode Island’s Illegal Wolf-Dog Finds New Forever Home
Just after the new year, the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Rhode Island put out the call for potential new homes for an illegal dog breed they had in their care. A massive pup named Zeus, with what is believed to be 1/3 wolf in him, was brought to their shelter and needed a forever home.
whatsupnewp.com
This Day in RI History: January 17, 1942 – Coldest temperature ever recorded in Rhode Island
Yes, we’ve had a few cold days lately, but nothing like the frigid air we saw 81 years ago today. On January 17, 1942, the temperature reached -28°F in Richmond, RI. (Note: A -25°F temperature reading was recorded at T.F. Greene Airport on February 5, 1996 where official readings are kept.) Meanwhile, the lowest reading in balmy Newport was -9°F in 1982. Perfect for a stroll on the beach.
whatsupnewp.com
Podcast: A conversation with University of Rhode Island Economist Len Lardaro
University of Rhode Island Economist Len Lardaro, author of a monthly Rhode Island economic index, believes there is a 60 percent chance of what he calls a “vanilla” recession in 2023 and 70 percent in 2024. In this interview, he touches on immigration and its impact on employment, the economic importance of affordable housing, and the lack of in-house due diligence in state government.
Thank Goodness All 6 New England States Made This Top 10 List
Every state has its pros and cons, so did every New England state land in the top 10 of a pro or con list?. Granted, many pros and cons lists are relative depending on the topic. Yes, traffic in the Boston area can severely suck. However, for many, it's worth the price of living there for the water, beaches, restaurants, sports teams, accessible city, proximity to other New England states, or it's simply where you grew up. You get the idea.
Every New England State Crushed It on This Crucial Top 20 List, Including the #1 Spot
You have to hand it to us here in New England. We make so many lists for being amazing on so many levels. Whether it's for food, outdoor lifestyle, beauty, or just all around coolness, New England continues to be one of the best places to live in the United States.
Uprise RI
One of Rhode Island’s top ‘slumlords’ receives a Sunday morning wake up call
About a dozen people approached the home of Anurag Sureka in an upscale neighborhood cul de sac in Walpole, Massachusetts on Sunday morning, holding signs that said, among other things, “Happy 20th Anniversary to Two of RI’s Top Slumlords” and “A Slumlord Lives Here.” They were there to deliver 25 or so letters, to Sureka from tenants, detailing the repairs their apartments need to meet the minimum acceptable requirements under the law. Anurag Sureka and his spouse are the owners of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island. When organizers mailed the letters to the Walpole address, they were returned unopened.
whatsupnewp.com
Slippery travel conditions across CT, MA, and RI: National Weather Service issues Special Weather Statement
The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a special weather statement for several counties in Connecticut and Massachusetts, as well as Rhode Island, warning of slippery travel conditions due to a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain. The statement, issued at 8:05 AM EST on Monday, January 16th,...
ABC6.com
BLM RI PAC seeking charges against distributors of racist materials
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Ocean State’s youth-lead advocacy group is imploring police to locate and charge those involved in distributing hateful literature. Advocates said there has been a rise in bigoted material being passed around Rhode Island. In response, they want to remind citizens that it takes...
ecori.org
As Avian Flu Concerns Drive Egg Shortages and High Prices, R.I. Farmers See Increase in Demand
Donald Baffoni, of Baffoni's Poultry Farm in Johnston, looks over part of the farm's flock. There are about 20,000 birds, which are raised for eggs and meat. (Mary Lhowe/ecoRI News) While an avian flu outbreak has led to the death of millions of birds nationally, triggering high egg prices and...
Environmentalists Ask People ‘If You See These Eggs, Destroy Them’
If you are a fan of winter hiking, then environmental experts in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are looking for your help. Seems now is the time to eliminate the invasive spotted lantern flies (SLF) before they hatch and you can have a hand in it. The Rhode Island Department of...
mybackyardnews.com
RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION – RIDE
Investing in Mental and Behavioral Health Supports. As we begin this new year, the Rhode Island Department of Education is recommitting itself to improving and expanding access to mental and behavioral health supports in our schools. Recently, we announced RIDE was awarded a four year, $7.2 million federal grant from...
whatsupnewp.com
Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Rhode Island last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13. Stocks headquartered in Rhode Island, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 4 stocks that met the criteria in Rhode Island were included in the list.
whatsupnewp.com
Four Rhode Island counties now at “medium” level of COVID-19 community spread
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently updated the COVID-19 community levels for Rhode Island’s counties. Four counties – Bristol County, Kent County, Newport County, and Washington County – are now at the “medium” level (Kent County and Newport County decreased from being “high” last week.) Providence County still has the “high” designation.
$100,000 Mass Cash ticket sold in Blackstone on Saturday
A $100,000 Mass Cash ticket was the highest lottery prize won in Massachusetts on Saturday. The ticket was sold at Blackstone Smoke Shop. The next-highest prize won on Saturday was a $50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Route 114 Citgo in Salem.
What Cowboy Boots Perched Around New England Farms Mean
Are you ready for this touching fun fact? Picture this: You're driving through the more rural areas of New England, and you see a cowboy boot or boots upside down over a fence post. Even in Suburban Boston and in Connecticut, just an hour from New York City, you can see those boots just hanging out at horse farms.
