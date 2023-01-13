ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

fox61.com

Has Connecticut passed the winter COVID peak?

CONNECTICUT, USA — It’s the winter season. You have the flu, RSV, and three years into the pandemic, still, the virus persists. “I feel like naturally, numbers were gonna spike in the winter for the simple fact that it’s cold and flu season,” said Destiny Reyes.
CONNECTICUT STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Texas man admits role in scamming seniors in Rhode Island and elsewhere in online romance scams

Fola Alabi, aka Folayemi Alabi, 52, of Richmond, Texas, pleaded guilty in federal court in Providence to charges of conspiracy and money laundering, admitting to a federal judge that he created companies and opened bank accounts that were used to launder more than $1.6 million in proceeds bilked from seniors in at least eleven states, including Rhode Island, in online romance scams, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
RICHMOND, TX
FUN 107

Rhode Island’s Illegal Wolf-Dog Finds New Forever Home

Just after the new year, the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Rhode Island put out the call for potential new homes for an illegal dog breed they had in their care. A massive pup named Zeus, with what is believed to be 1/3 wolf in him, was brought to their shelter and needed a forever home.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

This Day in RI History: January 17, 1942 – Coldest temperature ever recorded in Rhode Island

Yes, we’ve had a few cold days lately, but nothing like the frigid air we saw 81 years ago today. On January 17, 1942, the temperature reached -28°F in Richmond, RI. (Note: A -25°F temperature reading was recorded at T.F. Greene Airport on February 5, 1996 where official readings are kept.) Meanwhile, the lowest reading in balmy Newport was -9°F in 1982. Perfect for a stroll on the beach.
RICHMOND, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Podcast: A conversation with University of Rhode Island Economist Len Lardaro

University of Rhode Island Economist Len Lardaro, author of a monthly Rhode Island economic index, believes there is a 60 percent chance of what he calls a “vanilla” recession in 2023 and 70 percent in 2024. In this interview, he touches on immigration and its impact on employment, the economic importance of affordable housing, and the lack of in-house due diligence in state government.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
94.9 HOM

Thank Goodness All 6 New England States Made This Top 10 List

Every state has its pros and cons, so did every New England state land in the top 10 of a pro or con list?. Granted, many pros and cons lists are relative depending on the topic. Yes, traffic in the Boston area can severely suck. However, for many, it's worth the price of living there for the water, beaches, restaurants, sports teams, accessible city, proximity to other New England states, or it's simply where you grew up. You get the idea.
MAINE STATE
Uprise RI

One of Rhode Island’s top ‘slumlords’ receives a Sunday morning wake up call

About a dozen people approached the home of Anurag Sureka in an upscale neighborhood cul de sac in Walpole, Massachusetts on Sunday morning, holding signs that said, among other things, “Happy 20th Anniversary to Two of RI’s Top Slumlords” and “A Slumlord Lives Here.” They were there to deliver 25 or so letters, to Sureka from tenants, detailing the repairs their apartments need to meet the minimum acceptable requirements under the law. Anurag Sureka and his spouse are the owners of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island. When organizers mailed the letters to the Walpole address, they were returned unopened.
WALPOLE, MA
ABC6.com

BLM RI PAC seeking charges against distributors of racist materials

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Ocean State’s youth-lead advocacy group is imploring police to locate and charge those involved in distributing hateful literature. Advocates said there has been a rise in bigoted material being passed around Rhode Island. In response, they want to remind citizens that it takes...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
mybackyardnews.com

RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION – RIDE

Investing in Mental and Behavioral Health Supports. As we begin this new year, the Rhode Island Department of Education is recommitting itself to improving and expanding access to mental and behavioral health supports in our schools. Recently, we announced RIDE was awarded a four year, $7.2 million federal grant from...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Rhode Island last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13. Stocks headquartered in Rhode Island, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 4 stocks that met the criteria in Rhode Island were included in the list.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Four Rhode Island counties now at “medium” level of COVID-19 community spread

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently updated the COVID-19 community levels for Rhode Island’s counties. Four counties – Bristol County, Kent County, Newport County, and Washington County – are now at the “medium” level (Kent County and Newport County decreased from being “high” last week.) Providence County still has the “high” designation.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI

