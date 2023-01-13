Read full article on original website
‘The Rookie’ Fans Feel Bad for 1 Character in Season 5 — They ‘Got Done Dirty’
It was only a matter of time before Lucy Chen and Tim Bradford acted on their romantic feelings in 'The Rookie,' but some fans aren't happy with how the storyline treated one character.
Meryl Streep’s surprise casting revealed for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3
A new A-list neighbor is moving into the building. Meryl Streep will join series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez — as well as Paul Rudd and Jesse Williams — in the upcoming third season of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.” Gomez, 30, announced the casting in a TikTok video on Tuesday, where she sat among the show’s original cast while on the set of the Emmy-winning, Golden Globe-nominated series. “Could this honestly get any better?” Gomez asked, panning to Rudd. “Well, I do think it could get a little bit better,” responded the “Ant-Man” actor, whose own addition was...
A.V. Club
Cartoon short asks Stephen King a simple question: What's with all the "Indian burial grounds?"
Stephen King has created or popularized a lot of the past century’s most indelible horror imagery. He’s also done the same with racial stereotypes, featuring magical Black characters and using cursed “Indian burial grounds” in a good portion of his sizable catalog of work. The latter...
3 Viola Davis Secrets From Her Memoir ‘Finding Me’
Viola Davis is speaking out in her new memoir "Finding Me" about her past, including a traumatic childhood.
A.V. Club
Netflix announces an expanded Korean television and film slate for 2023
Following the explosive popularity of Squid Game in 2021 and the continued global interest in Korean productions, Netflix is leaning in with 34 K television and movies coming in 2023. “Over the last year, Korean series and films have regularly featured in our Global Top 10 list in more than...
A.V. Club
Din Djarin and Grogu are back (and together) in the new trailer for The Mandalorian’s third season
Let’s get this out of the way first: This trailer for The Mandalorian’s third season on Disney+ opens with a huge spoiler for the series’ future… if you didn’t happen to catch The Book Of Boba Fett last year. Yes, it was weird at the time and it’s still really weird now, but that show dedicated a good chunk of its runtime to immediately undoing the surprise ending of The Mandalorian’s second season, wherein Din Djarin—the Mandalorian of the title—gave up his young ward Grogu so he could learn the ways of the Jedi from cartoon Luke Skywalker.
A.V. Club
Jeremy Renner is back at home, plugging Mayor Of Kingstown
Let it be known that nothing can stop Jeremy Renner from working: Two weeks after getting severely injured in a “weather related incident” (he was using a big snow vehicle to free a stuck car, then the thing rolled back over him after he got out), he’s apparently back at home with his family, reminding people to watch his Paramount+ series Mayor Of Kingstown. Hey, he’s got medical bills to think of now, because even rich celebrities live in this stupid country with its stupid medical system, and getting people to tune in to his show is just smart.
A.V. Club
Avatar: The Way Of Water
In its fifth week on the charts, Avatar: The Way Of Water added $31 million to its domestic total, which is now at $562 million, and it’s inching closer and closer to $2 billion worldwide (if it doesn’t hit it this week, it’ll do it next week). Obviously, that’s all way beyond everything else on the box office charts, which makes it not especially exciting to talk about, but that is evidently the curse of the Avatar series—always doomed to make buckets of cash, with nothing much to say afterward other than “that movie was fun, I’m ready for the next sequel.”
A.V. Club
Will the Oscars finally give some love to blockbuster sequels?
It’s a bit of a running joke in Hollywood that movie sequels get the shaft during awards season, especially when it comes to the Best Picture race—or whatever that category is called by the various voting factions. But last week the Producers Guild of America shocked pretty much everyone everywhere all at once by nominating four blockbuster sequels for Best Picture, or, as the category is officially referred to, the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures. Four! And they are Avatar: The Way Of Water, Top Gun: Maverick, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
A.V. Club
Agatha: Coven Of Chaos
Say what you will about WandaVision and its frustrating refusal to really justify the Evan Peters stunt casting or to do something more interesting with its finale, but that “It was Agatha all along” reveal was really good—both because it was a nice surprise and because it had that extremely catchy song. The moment was so well-received that it earned Kathryn Hahn a spin-off, and it sounds like she and Disney+ are planning on giving people exactly what they want out of Agatha: Coven Of Chaos… which is to say that it’s going to have some more surprisingly inescapable hit songs about a relatively obscure Marvel Comics character.
A.V. Club
Channing Tatum has the rights to Ghost, and he wants to shake things up
Channing Tatum has had a lot of success building an original franchise, as evidenced by the upcoming conclusion to the Magic Mike trilogy based on his own life. He’s also had success rebooting old IP, as seen in the much-beloved 21 Jump Street films. Tatum is overall a very successful guy, so why shouldn’t he set his sights on an iconic property like Ghost?
A.V. Club
Roselyn Sánchez on Fantasy Island and the nuances of Latino representation
Roselyn Sánchez is proud to be Boricua. It’s evident from the moment she greets me on an early May afternoon at El Conquistador Resort in her native Puerto Rico. Within minutes, she tells me to take a taxi from the oceanfront resort in Fajardo—a dreamy escape built atop a hill, with lush tropical gardens, golden sandy beaches, and blue-green waters—to the colorful capital of San Juan, where she was born and raised.
A.V. Club
What's on TV this week—The Last Of Us, Night Court, That '90s Show
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, January 15, to Thursday, January 19. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. The Last Of Us (HBO, Sunday, 9...
A.V. Club
Rian Johnson's Poker Face welcomes a murderers' row of guest stars in new trailer
“Now, you may think you know the story, but there’s one more layer of this blooming onion left to peel back.” No, this is surprisingly not a line from Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion. It’s a quote directly from the newly released trailer of his Peacock series, Poker Face. What can we say, the man loves references and Easter eggs.
A.V. Club
The Last Of Us premiere: HBO's dystopian epic is off to a smashing start
Disclaimer: Your humble recapper is not, in any sense, a gamer. I wasted little of my youth in 1980s arcades and dabbled briefly in Plants Vs. Zombies on early iPads, but the nearest I get to MMORPG is morning Wordle over coffee. Perhaps that makes me more qualified to cover The Last of Us, the luxe series based on the 2013 PlayStation hit that follows a grizzled survivor of a fungal zombpocalypse as he smuggles cross-country a Very Important Girl who may hold the key to humanity’s future. I have zero stake in how faithful the series is.
