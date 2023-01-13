Despite a more than 60% decrease in worker deaths and injuries since the 1970s, according to OSHA, more than 5,000 people still die at work every year and another 3.6 million people suffer a severe work-related injury. Following the COVID pandemic, organizations have become increasingly aware of the critical role they play in ensuring the health and safety of their employees. It’s not only their responsibility to protect workers from illnesses and accidents, but it’s vital to the success of their organization if they want to retain employees and avoid the rising cost of safety failures. This is especially relevant as the demand for warehouse workers is on the rise. According to a recent study, 61% of warehouse operators worldwide are seeking to increase their employee headcount in 2023 and yet 55% say finding and 44% say training workers remain big challenges.

2 DAYS AGO