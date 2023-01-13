Read full article on original website
Don’t Fear Open Data: Why Data Sharing Helps Smooth Your Supply Chain
Advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and predictive analytics carry enormous potential in transforming supply chains into more effective and resilient systems. That potential, however, is hamstrung by an organization’s ability to utilize data, which fuels AI and ML engines to better learn, understand and ultimately act. It’s...
How Decision Intelligence is Transforming the Supply Chain
If the past few years have taught us anything, it’s that the past simply does not predict the future for supply chains. Supply chain professionals and technology providers have been hyper-focused on firefighting in response to the unexpected. The reality is, it’s the ability to be predictive, prescriptive, and proactive— identifying issues and responding with the right actions at the right moment in time — that will reveal a new source of competitive advantage for supply chains.
Out-of-Stock Items Will be Biggest Challenge for Retailers in 2023
Forty-eight percent of retailers believe frequently out-of-stock items are the biggest challenge, yet an additional 48% of retailers reportedly see improving the in-store customer experience as a top priority throughout 2022, according to a report from SML RFID. “The retail sector continues to look for operational improvements and try and...
3 Technology Innovations Driving Warehouse Safety in 2023 and Beyond
Despite a more than 60% decrease in worker deaths and injuries since the 1970s, according to OSHA, more than 5,000 people still die at work every year and another 3.6 million people suffer a severe work-related injury. Following the COVID pandemic, organizations have become increasingly aware of the critical role they play in ensuring the health and safety of their employees. It’s not only their responsibility to protect workers from illnesses and accidents, but it’s vital to the success of their organization if they want to retain employees and avoid the rising cost of safety failures. This is especially relevant as the demand for warehouse workers is on the rise. According to a recent study, 61% of warehouse operators worldwide are seeking to increase their employee headcount in 2023 and yet 55% say finding and 44% say training workers remain big challenges.
Inflation, High Fuel Costs and Shipper Prices to Threaten Truckload Carrier Profitability in 2023
A continued decline in the truckload rate per mile index is projected to erase almost all of the gains accumulated since Q2 2021, according to research released by AFS Logistics and Cowen Research. Data shows a continued downward trend in truckload but surprising strength in LTL, while the power of general rate increases (GRIs) and surcharges prop up express parcel rates and drive ground parcel to record highs in the quarter ahead.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
End-to-End AI Accelerator Platform Unlocks Power of Customer Data
Tredence launched ATOM.AI, a platform that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate data and analytics modernization. "Retailers are sitting on mountains of data, but most are struggling with data stuck in legacy siloes and insights that can't keep up with double-digit inflation. Tredence drives data strategies and AI-based decisions for six of the Top 10 world’s largest retailers, powering $1 trillion in revenue," says Morgan Seybert, chief business officer of retail, Tredence. "We are thrilled to announce the launch of ATOM.AI, an end-to-end ecosystem of AI accelerators designed to solve the hairiest data engineering and data science challenges for retailers and help them unlock the power of their data."
3 Ways to Optimize Digital Presence with an Omnichannel Content Strategy
The digital shelf has evolved into a mainstay for brands. It offers consumers access to more products and information than ever. E-commerce has become a core sales driver across on- and offline channels. To succeed, you need the right processes and technology to support it. Consumers expect flexibility, easy access...
