Carthage, MS

WLBT

Police chase in Jackson results in multiple people facing felony charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A police chase in Jackson resulted in multiple people facing felony charges Monday night. According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, Capitol Police officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop. However, a vehicle did not cooperate and attempted to flee, resulting in a police chase.
JACKSON, MS
breezynews.com

Trespassing and other recent arrests

On 1-13-2023, Clintavrous Williams, a 23 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance (Misdemeanor) and Failure to Appear in Court by Lt. Casey Pounders. On 1-12-2023, Charles Patton, a 37 year old b/m from Ackerman, was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony) and Suspended...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WLBT

Brandon man pretending to be a minor arrested for online solicitation

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Brandon man was arrested for online solicitation on Sunday. The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into an adult chatting online with what he believed to be a child. CPSO says Adrian Scott Taylor, 50, was using a false name and age-regressed...
BRANDON, MS
WLBT

One suspect injured, others escape during police shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Jackson early Sunday morning. In a statement, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said that the incident happened when police responded to a call of an armed robbery near the Cook Out at 2603 Highway 80 around 4 a.m.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Second victim dies after gas station shooting in Jackson

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The second victim who died was identified by Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart as 32-year-old Christopher Oliver. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people who were shot at a gas station in Jackson on Wednesday have since died from their injuries. The shooting happened on Wednesday, January 11 at a gas […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Velma Jackson senior killed in Madison County crash

Editor’s Note: The Madison County School District released the correct spelling of the student’s name. The following post has been updated with the correct information. MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old died in a single-car crash in Madison County on Sunday, January 15. Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland said the accident happened on Loring […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Alert Issued for Missing Louisville Teen

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered / Missing Child Alert for 16-year-old Montevious Goss of Louisville. He is described as a black male, five-foot-eight inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown braided hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Wednesday, January 11, at about 7:30 am in the 100 block of Dean Dr. in Winston County. Montevious Goss was last seen getting into a green Dodge single-cab pickup traveling in an unknown direction.
LOUISVILLE, MS
Magnolia State Live

Man sentenced to more than 12 years for firing gun during altercation on Mississippi Indian reservation

A man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for the use of a firearm during the aggravated assault of another man. According to court documents, Mike Austin Anderson, 36, of Conehatta, used a handgun to shoot the victim multiple times at a tribal home in the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation which resulted in injury to the victim.
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Hard-headed and Rude Trespassers Friday in Leake

9:21 a.m. – Carthage Police were requested at a residence on Old Canton Rd to remove a man from the property who had been told several times to leave. 1:50 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call from Madden Country Store on Hwy 488 about a trespasser who had been on the property and made rude gestures.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

MPD: Armed robbery suspect in custody

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A suspect has been charged in the Jan. 9 armed robbery of Money Now in Meridian. Travis Burkes, 40, has been taken into custody and charged by the Meridian Police Department. According to Acting Assistant Police Chief Patrick Gale, a warrant for Burke’s arrest was issued...
MERIDIAN, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Attempted murder suspect arrested without incident

A Philadelphia man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another man in the driveway of a Robinhood Circle residence on Wednesday evening, the authorities said. The man, Corderro Seales, 34, of 105 St Francis Drive, has been charged with attempted murder in this case and booked into...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Checkpoint results in drug arrest

A Newton County man was arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop in the Linwood community last week, the authorities said. Ricky Stevens, 43, 1079 Road 4302, Little Rock, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said Stevens was out on...
NEWTON COUNTY, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Deputies arrest family duo with weed, crack cocaine

A mother and son duo was arrested on drug charges after Sheriff’s deputies found weed and crack cocaine at a Carver Avenue residence on Friday morning, the authorities said. The son, Korzay Thurrell Willis, 20, 243 Carter Avenue, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute, according to Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WJTV.com

Man dies after head-on crash in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died after being involved in a head-on crash in Rankin County on Friday, January 13. Sheriff Bryan Bailey said crews responded to the crash around 7:20 p.m. on Greenfield Road near the intersection of Highway 468 near Whitfield. At the scene, crews...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS

