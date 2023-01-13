Read full article on original website
WLBT
Police chase in Jackson results in multiple people facing felony charges
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A police chase in Jackson resulted in multiple people facing felony charges Monday night. According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, Capitol Police officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop. However, a vehicle did not cooperate and attempted to flee, resulting in a police chase.
breezynews.com
Trespassing and other recent arrests
On 1-13-2023, Clintavrous Williams, a 23 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance (Misdemeanor) and Failure to Appear in Court by Lt. Casey Pounders. On 1-12-2023, Charles Patton, a 37 year old b/m from Ackerman, was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony) and Suspended...
Police shooting hurts 1 during armed robbery investigation in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Police officers fired on several people as they investigated an armed robbery early Sunday in Jackson, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said. One suspect was hurt in the shooting along U.S. Highway 80 at about 4 a.m. and was taken to the hospital, investigators said. Several other people involved in the […]
WLBT
Brandon man pretending to be a minor arrested for online solicitation
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Brandon man was arrested for online solicitation on Sunday. The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into an adult chatting online with what he believed to be a child. CPSO says Adrian Scott Taylor, 50, was using a false name and age-regressed...
WLBT
One suspect injured, others escape during police shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Jackson early Sunday morning. In a statement, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said that the incident happened when police responded to a call of an armed robbery near the Cook Out at 2603 Highway 80 around 4 a.m.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects sought by Mississippi police. One injured in officer-involved shooting.
Mississippi law enforcement officers are on the lookout for several “armed and dangerous” suspects in an armed robbery that involved a shooting with a police officer. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 4 a.m. on Jan. 15. Jackson Police Department...
WLBT
Robbery victim evicted from hotel in Jackson after calling police to the property
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who was staying at a hotel in Jackson says he’s been evicted after he was assaulted and robbed on the property. Elliot Rees said he was being treated like a criminal by management for the InTown Suites on Interstate 55 prior to calling Jackson police.
Second victim dies after gas station shooting in Jackson
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The second victim who died was identified by Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart as 32-year-old Christopher Oliver. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people who were shot at a gas station in Jackson on Wednesday have since died from their injuries. The shooting happened on Wednesday, January 11 at a gas […]
Velma Jackson senior killed in Madison County crash
Editor’s Note: The Madison County School District released the correct spelling of the student’s name. The following post has been updated with the correct information. MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old died in a single-car crash in Madison County on Sunday, January 15. Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland said the accident happened on Loring […]
kicks96news.com
Alert Issued for Missing Louisville Teen
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered / Missing Child Alert for 16-year-old Montevious Goss of Louisville. He is described as a black male, five-foot-eight inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown braided hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Wednesday, January 11, at about 7:30 am in the 100 block of Dean Dr. in Winston County. Montevious Goss was last seen getting into a green Dodge single-cab pickup traveling in an unknown direction.
Man sentenced to more than 12 years for firing gun during altercation on Mississippi Indian reservation
A man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for the use of a firearm during the aggravated assault of another man. According to court documents, Mike Austin Anderson, 36, of Conehatta, used a handgun to shoot the victim multiple times at a tribal home in the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation which resulted in injury to the victim.
kicks96news.com
Receiving Stolen Property and Domestic Violence Arrests Arrests in Attala and Leake
DENNIS L STOVALL, 56, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, CPD. Bond $1,331. DANIEL P STRONG, 21, of Tupelo, Receiving Stolen Property, Obstruction of Public Streets, No Driver’s License, Hold for Other Agency, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $0. DARRELL L TATE, 46, of Kosciusko, Violation Motor Vehicle Lighting...
kicks96news.com
Hard-headed and Rude Trespassers Friday in Leake
9:21 a.m. – Carthage Police were requested at a residence on Old Canton Rd to remove a man from the property who had been told several times to leave. 1:50 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call from Madden Country Store on Hwy 488 about a trespasser who had been on the property and made rude gestures.
breezynews.com
Welfare Checks, a Grass Fire And an Accident with Injuries in Attala
2:47 a.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to a one-vehicle accident with no injuries on Hwy 12 E near Ethel. 7:13 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about a man blocking traffic and yelling in the Square. 9:12 a.m. – Attala Deputies were sent on a welfare check...
WTOK-TV
MPD: Armed robbery suspect in custody
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A suspect has been charged in the Jan. 9 armed robbery of Money Now in Meridian. Travis Burkes, 40, has been taken into custody and charged by the Meridian Police Department. According to Acting Assistant Police Chief Patrick Gale, a warrant for Burke’s arrest was issued...
Neshoba Democrat
Attempted murder suspect arrested without incident
A Philadelphia man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another man in the driveway of a Robinhood Circle residence on Wednesday evening, the authorities said. The man, Corderro Seales, 34, of 105 St Francis Drive, has been charged with attempted murder in this case and booked into...
Neshoba Democrat
Checkpoint results in drug arrest
A Newton County man was arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop in the Linwood community last week, the authorities said. Ricky Stevens, 43, 1079 Road 4302, Little Rock, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said Stevens was out on...
WLBT
Woman loses brother and son years apart due to gun violence: ‘Jacksonians, this has to stop’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “You can’t be too sure in Jackson now and you have to keep track of folks to make sure they [are] okay. You never know,” says Shaneika Green. This after three deadly shootings occurred in the Capital City on Wednesday night - all within six hours.
Neshoba Democrat
Deputies arrest family duo with weed, crack cocaine
A mother and son duo was arrested on drug charges after Sheriff’s deputies found weed and crack cocaine at a Carver Avenue residence on Friday morning, the authorities said. The son, Korzay Thurrell Willis, 20, 243 Carter Avenue, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute, according to Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark.
WJTV.com
Man dies after head-on crash in Rankin County
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died after being involved in a head-on crash in Rankin County on Friday, January 13. Sheriff Bryan Bailey said crews responded to the crash around 7:20 p.m. on Greenfield Road near the intersection of Highway 468 near Whitfield. At the scene, crews...
